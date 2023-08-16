Big Brother Schedule: Days and Times to Watch the Show

To some extent, the Big Brother schedule has remained largely consistent through seasons. The most recent season Big Brother Season 24 ran for 82 days, ending on September 25, 2022, the same day CBS announced another season for the reality competition show. Following delays caused by the Writers Guild of America strike, Big Brother Season 25 premiered on August 2, 2023, after a 25th Anniversary special for the U.S. edition aired in July. The season, scheduled to conclude in early November, returned Julie Chen Moonves as its host—she has been the host of the U.S. edition since its debut in July 2000.
For the new season, it will follow the premise of the Big Brother franchise, which revolves around a group of contestants (HouseGuests) living together and isolated from the outside world. 16 HouseGuests were initially unveiled for Big Brother Season 25, but before the premiere, a 17th HouseGuest was announced and subsequently revealed at the end of the premiere episode. The HouseGuests will be competing for a grand prize of $750,000, and here’s a breakdown of the Big Brother schedule for Season 25.
Big Brother Schedule Will Feature a Minor Switch Up From Season 25
Season 1 of the U.S. edition aired six episodes per week, but since it concluded in September 2000, subsequent seasons have aired three weekly episodes. Typically, the only live episode among the three air on Thursdays, serving as the weekly eviction episode. It is also the only episode that features the show’s host Julie Chen Moonves. Retaining this setup, Big Brother Season 25 is scheduled to air three episodes per week throughout its run. However, the schedule will change a bit for the fall season.
The premiere episode that saw the contestants move into the Big Brother house aired on Wednesday, August 2, from 8:00 – 9:30 PM ET/delayed PT. The second episode was scheduled for Sunday, August 6, from 8:00 – 9:00 PM, ET/PT, and the third, on Thursday, August 9, from 9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT. In line with that, subsequent episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. While the episodes for Sundays and Wednesdays have the same timeslot (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), the live eviction Thursday episodes are slated for (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT).
Big Brother Schedule For CBS’ 2023/2024 Fall Programming
CBS announced its programming lineup for Fall 2023 in June, revealing that it would affect the Big Brother Season 25 schedule detailed above. Featuring original programming and series new to the network, the CBS Fall 2023 programming kicks off in September, incorporating some of its summer franchises that extend into the fall season. As culled from a press release the network issued, its reality shows—Survivor and The Amazing Race— would return to Wednesdays, and with that, Big Brother will move its Wednesday episodes to Tuesdays.
That means the days scheduled for the Big Brother Season 25 weekly episodes will change during fall, moving from Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. The timeslot for the episodes will also change to 10:00 – 11:00 PM ET for Sundays and 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sadly, this scheduling wouldn’t be consistent. CBS’ primetime programming premiere dates for the fall of 2023 will affect the schedules from mid-September to early November as listed below:
- Thursday, September 14, 2023 — (Live Show) 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET
- Sunday, September 17, 2023 — 10:30 – 11:30 PM ET
- Sunday, September 24, 2023 — 10:00 – 11:00 PM ET
- Tuesday, October 3, 2023 — 8:00 – 9:00 (NTP)
- Thursday, November 2, 2023 — 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET
Where To Watch The Show Big Brother?
Right from the debut of the U.S. edition, Big Brother has aired on the CBS Television Network, with a simultaneous transmission in Canada on the Global Television Network. In addition to the regular episodes broadcast on CBS and Global Television Networks, the season is available for live streaming on Paramount+. Here, fans can watch the 24/7 live feed and access exclusive content throughout the season.