Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save

To celebrate International No Car Day (Sept. 22), some clever Latvian bicyclists from the Let’s Bike It organization dressed their bikes up as automobiles in Riga to show how much space people waste when they commute by car instead of by bike.
By hanging colorful car-sized frame from their bikes, they highlight just how absurd it is that a single individual should take up so much space during their commute.
Bicycles can reduce traffic congestion by saving space, but that’s not all they’re good for. They help the environment by reducing traffic emissions and producing none of their own, and they’re a great form of exercise for workers who might otherwise sit at their desk all day.
More info: letsbikeit.ru | Facebook | Vkontakte (h/t: citylab)
