Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save

by

To celebrate International No Car Day (Sept. 22), some clever Latvian bicyclists from the Let’s Bike It organization dressed their bikes up as automobiles in Riga to show how much space people waste when they commute by car instead of by bike.

By hanging colorful car-sized frame from their bikes, they highlight just how absurd it is that a single individual should take up so much space during their commute.

Bicycles can reduce traffic congestion by saving space, but that’s not all they’re good for. They help the environment by reducing traffic emissions and producing none of their own, and they’re a great form of exercise for workers who might otherwise sit at their desk all day.

More info: letsbikeit.ru | Facebook | Vkontakte (h/t: citylab)

Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save
Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save
Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save
Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save
Latvian Cyclists Show How Much Space Bikes Save

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lady Feels Entitled To Parking In Front Of Neighbor’s Garage, Gets Mad As He Gets Her Vehicle Towed
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
The Boys diabolical compare the boys season every episode detailed
Billy Butcher Might Duke It Out With Homelander In Season 3 Of The Boys
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2022
Mayans MC Episode 1
Everything We Know about Mayans MC Season 2 So Far
3 min read
May, 8, 2019
Could a Firefly Reboot be in FOX’s Future Programming?
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2017
Banshee
Banshee Season 3 Episode 9 Review: “Even God Doesn’t Know What To Make Of You”
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2015
15 Proofs That Cats Are Liquids
3 min read
Jul, 26, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.