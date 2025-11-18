Bianca Censori Ditches Kanye West To Pose In Racy Pics With Look-Alike Sister Angelina

Bianca and Angelina Censori decided to have a sisterly moment in the spotlight, but rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was nowhere in the frame.
The Censori sisters posed together in barely-there ensembles on Monday, fresh from Ye’s listening party for Vultures 2 over the weekend.
Showcasing her flair for wearing provocative outfits, Bianca donned a shredded brown shirt that left little to the imagination.
The strategically slashed ensemble barely covered her bottom half, giving a cheeky glimpse of her derrière.
With her hair slicked back into a chic knot and her makeup—nude lipstick and a healthy dose of bronzer—on point, the Australian model added another edgy look to her fashion playbook.
Meanwhile, Angelina, who lives in Australia with the rest of the Censori clan, proved she’s just as fashion-forward as her big sister.
She rocked white Miu Miu underwear with a nude waistband, paired with a tight white baby tee and black boots. Her brunette locks flowed freely, adding a touch of effortless cool to her ensemble.
Netizens showered the sisters with plenty of love, with one calling them “icons.”
“Hottest family,” another said, while one quipped they’re “breaking the internet.”
“Very Beautiful sisters,” another said, “and beautiful family.”
Their mom, Alexandra Censori, also chimed in with a proud, “My beautiful girls.”
Over the weekend, Ye was captured having a blast at his album release party of Vultures 2 in the Delta Center in Salt Lake. He had the support of not only his wife Bianca but also her sisters, Angelina and Alyssia.
Ye’s children, North and Chicago West, also appeared on stage to perform their father’s song, Bomb, at the party.
For a long time, there have been rumors swirling about Bianca’s family disapproving of her relationship with the Gold Digger rapper.
However, Angelina—who called her sister her “best friend and confidante”—slammed the speculations and called them “bulls—.”
“We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he’s dropping,” Angelina was quoted telling the Herald Sun. “It’s all just bulls—. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing’s true.”
