Beyoncé’s $948 Wooden Box Leaves Fans Stunned After They Realize What’s Actually Included

Beyoncé is getting slammed online after fans discovered that one of her newest limited-edition collectibles costs nearly $1,000 and does not actually include the thing it was made to hold.
The singer’s Bey Keeper Collector’s Box is being sold for $948.01, with only 500 available. The box is designed to store and display her vinyl records, but the records are not included.
With shipping and taxes added, the total can reach about $111,89.
Fans quickly questioned the price, with one person saying, “Insane because do you know how CHEAP pine wood is? You can easily make this for maybe $30.”
Beyoncé’s collector’s box costs $948, and the vinyls aren’t included
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
The Bey Keeper Collector’s Box is part of Beyoncé’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of her second studio album, B’Day.
The limited-edition item is available exclusively through Beyoncé’s official store, with only 500 boxes being made.
According to the product description, each box is handcrafted from solid pine wood and finished with beeswax oil. The inside is lined with deep green velvet while the outside has custom engraved details.
It also comes with a faux gator-skin leather carrying strap and gold hardware.
The box measures 18 inches wide, 14.75 inches deep, and 14 inches high.
Each one is also individually numbered from 1 to 500.
The design draws on traditional beekeeper crates, tying the collectible to Beyoncé’s long-running “Queen Bee” image and the Bey Hive.
One detail caught fans off guard. “VINYLS NOT INCLUDED.”
Despite being made specifically to “house and display your Beyoncé vinyl collection,” the $948.01 purchase only gets fans the box.
The price becomes even higher after additional costs. Shipping is estimated at $60.50, while taxes can add around $103.38, bringing the estimated total to $1,111.89.
The product is also listed as a pre-order item scheduled to ship November 1, 2026, and it is marked as a final-sale item.
That combination has left some fans struggling to understand the price.
“This would’ve made sense if vinyls were included, but almost 1k for just the box by itself…? girl no.”
Another person joked, “A band and I can’t even get a real Gator on the strap?”
And another compared the design to a “coffin for a hamster.”
One social media user was even more blunt, “Charging $60 for shipping it too. Greedy!”
Meanwhile, another set of detractors accused Beyoncé of taking advantage of her most loyal supporters by charging such a high price for a wooden storage case
“Beyoncé is the greedy evil billionaire they think Taylor Swift is,” one commenter wrote.
Another commenter directed their frustration at Beyoncé’s team, writing, “Whoever on her team this is, congrats- you really finally exposed her greediness. Also, you should be fired immediately”
Others focused on the material itself. “Insane because do you know how CHEAP pine wood is? You can easily make this for maybe $30.”
Some fans also wondered whether the box might contain something else that hadn’t been revealed yet.
People speculated that there could be hidden “Easter eggs” or another surprise inside, although the product information clearly says that vinyl records are not included.
For now, the provided material contains no information confirming that the box includes an undisclosed surprise.
However, some fans defended the purchase and thought buying it is not a bad idea
One person posted a screenshot of their shopping cart and wrote, “Idk bout y’all, but I’m a do WHAT I WANT!”
Another fan who said they loved Beyoncé took a very different approach, telling people not to spend the money if they did not like the item.
The limited number of boxes is also part of the appeal. Only 500 are being produced, and each is individually numbered.
That makes the product less about buying a normal storage box and more about owning a piece of Beyoncé merchandise made specifically for collectors.
Still, the nearly $1,000 price tag has proved difficult for many fans to overlook.
Another commenter pointed out that Beyoncé’s wealth makes the decision look even more unusual, “Which I’m guessing she puts the use considering she just contributed over 1.5M to charity overseas in the last few weeks”
Beyoncé’s viral bee box arrived as she celebrated her 45th birthday and album anniversary
Beyoncé turned 45 on September 4, 2026, and the same day marked 20 years since B’Day was released.
She celebrated the anniversary with a major reissue of the album.
The expanded version includes 31 tracks, with remastered songs, previously unreleased material, and new collaborations.
The project features Maluma on Cuerpo Tumbao (Get Me Bodied), which samples Celia Cruz’s La Negra Tiene Tumbao.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Beyoncé also received approval from Selena Quintanilla’s estate for Irreemplazable (Como La Flor).
The singer had previously spoken about Selena’s influence on her Spanish-language music.
The anniversary edition also brought back the era’s visual side. Videos originally filmed on 35mm were remastered, recolored, and finished in 4K.
The reworked video for Déjà Vu, featuring Jay-Z, was also released alongside the anniversary project.
Reflecting on B’Day 20 years later, Beyoncé said she wanted the album to sound big, energetic and driven by live instruments.
“I wanted the album to be big, percussive, hard, up-tempo, and energized,” she said, according to the release.
The original B’Day became a No. 1 album and eventually earned a five-times platinum certification from the RIAA. It included hits such as Irreplaceable, Déjà Vu and Ring the Alarm.
The anniversary celebration also included a $150 deluxe vinyl release, giving fans another way to mark the album’s 20th birthday.
“Going broke for a celeb is mental illness,” wrote one netizen
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