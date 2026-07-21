Betty Gilpin: Bio And Career Highlights

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Betty Gilpin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Betty Gilpin

July 21, 1986

New York City, New York, US

40 Years Old

Cancer

Betty Gilpin: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Betty Gilpin?

Betty Gilpin is an American actress with a remarkable talent for blending humor and intensity in her roles. Her versatile performances often illuminate complex female characters.

She first captivated audiences as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in the Netflix series GLOW. Her layered portrayal earned critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations, propelling her into the public eye.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in New York City, Betty Gilpin was immersed in the performing arts by her actor parents, Jack Gilpin and Ann McDonough. This early exposure sparked her interest in a career on stage and screen.

She attended The Loomis Chaffee School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fordham University in 2008, where she honed her acting skills under renowned mentors.

Notable Relationships

Betty Gilpin is married to actor Cosmo Pfeil, whom she met while filming The Northern Kingdom. They tied the knot in 2016, building a private family life together.

The couple shares two daughters: Mary Pfeil, born in November 2020, and a second daughter welcomed in May 2024.

Career Highlights

Betty Gilpin’s career took a significant turn with her role as Debbie “Liberty Belle” Eagan in the Netflix comedy series GLOW. Her powerful performance garnered three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Beyond GLOW, she has showcased her range in films like the satiric thriller The Hunt, for which she won a Critics’ Choice Super Award. She also received a TCA Award nomination for the Peacock series Mrs. Davis.

Signature Quote

“It’s like the ultimate acting cat toy, and it’s the jobs that ask you to do five percent that are the ones that you lose sleep over.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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