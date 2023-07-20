Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Bethenny Frankel has proven herself to be nothing short of a devoted mother. Snippets from her life on The Real Housewives of New York City give some insight into who she is as a mother. While she’s as popular as they come, this article is about Bethenny Frankel’s daughter.
Her name is Bryn Hoppy, and she was born to Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The show Bethenny Ever After more closely documents Frankel’s experience as a mother. With all this in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Bethenny Frankel’s daughter.
1. She Is A Taurus
Bryn Hoppy was born on May 8th, 2010, exactly in the Big Apple. Her mother’s representative confirmed this after she announced, “proud to welcome their new baby girl, Bryn Hoppy, who was delivered at 8:00 a.m. in beautiful York City. She is a healthy newborn girl weighing in at 4 pounds and 12 ounces.” Frankel was no doubt elated to have her baby girl. She previously revealed that Hoppy’s refusal to find out the sex of the child was the reason why she did not investigate the matter before her birth. She expressed her frustration to People by saying, “I want to know what I’m having, but my fiancé won’t let me find out.” According to my followers, it is a male. They think that a woman will take away your beauty.”
2. Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Was Two When Her Parents Divorced
When Frankel and Jason Hoppy divorced in December 2012, Bryn Hoppy was only two years old at the time. However, the divorce was not finalized until 2021 because ongoing custody proceedings held it up. Bryn Hoppy remained by Frankel’s side during the ordeal, and the proud mother discussed how she motivated her.
3. She Was Named After Her Late Uncle
The decision to name her Bryn was not a random one. She was given the name after her father’s brother, Bryan, who passed away in an auto crash 19 years before she was born. Frankel explained, “They frequently called him Bryn as a nickname,” and she went on to say, “When Jason told me, I thought that would be a great name.” The pair did not reveal Bryn’s name to Hoppy’s parents until after they had already met her in person. Frankel revealed that his mother was inconsolable and sobbing the whole time. “They couldn’t believe that we kept it a secret.”
4. She Didn’t Feature In The Real Housewives of New York City
While Bethenny Frankel no doubt mentioned her daughter here and there in The Real Housewives Of New York, she kept her off the show. After featuring on the first three seasons, Frankel stepped away from the show in the same year she gave birth. She later came back in Season 7 and left again in 2019. While Frankel was on the show, Bryn was never shown on air.
She revealed in 2016 that her daughter would not appear on the show for “a couple of reasons.” “A child who is acting natural while wearing a microphone or a microphone pack is not truly acting natural. That’s kind of like working. You are required to be at a certain location, and a microphone will be attached to you while the event is being videotaped. You don’t know the consequences of that action in the long run.”
5. She Was An Esteemed Guest On Her Mother’s Podcast
Bryn Hoppy made her debut on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, in June 2021. Her segment, in which she interviewed TikTok sensation Griffin Johnson, was one of the most downloaded episodes of the show. During the program, Bryn asked the question, “What’s your favorite TikTok dance?” When he responded that he is not a great dancer but that he tries it sometimes, Frankel used the opportunity to tell her daughter that it’s important to try new things. Bryn gave a gracious response, saying, “I think he’s a good dancer!”
6. Her Mother Takes Her To Red Carpet Events
Bryn Hoppy and her mother have recently started going to events together, and on occasion, they will walk the red carpet together. In June of 2022, the pair was seen together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, where Frankel went to get up the Reality Royalty Award. During her remarks, she made it a point to express her appreciation for her “sweet peanut Bryn. I have given you everything, and you have given me back infinity. You are the tiny girl that people imagine when they close their eyes. I love you.”
7. Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Dances With Her Mum On Social Media
It’s safe to say that this mother and daughter duo know how to have fun. The two of them frequently work together on various projects. This includes showing off their dance moves to a variety of songs, ranging from Meghan Trainor‘s “Made You Look” to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It.” Frankel also released a video with her and Bryn acting out a scene from one of the previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bryn made an impression of Katie Rost‘s line, “I’m sorry if I said that you were stupid. It’s possible that I meant you’re an idiot. I am unable to say.” Meanwhile, her mother acted frightened.
8. Her Mum Frequently Shares Tributes To Her On Instagram
In recent years, Bryn has become a familiar figure on her mother’s several social media accounts. In May 2023, on her 13th birthday, Frankel published a collection of photographs she had taken of Bryn throughout her life. If there’s one thing these photos prove, it’s that she positively dotes over her little girl.
9. Her Mom Is Now Officially Set To Wed Paul Bernon
Love has once again come knocking on the door for Frankel. She has been engaged to movie producer and real estate entrepreneur Paul Bernon, since March 2021. Frankel has mentioned that Bryn and her fiance have a wonderful relationship with one another. In a heartwarming Instagram post she published in June 2023, Bethenny described Paul as a “rad” father to her baby.
10. She Aspires To Emulate Her Mother’s Success
Even though Bryn Hoppy is just 13, her admiration for her mother never ceases to grow. She has a deep desire to spend more time with her in social settings which usually isn’t true of teens and preteens. Bryn thinks of her mother as a superhero, and the two of them never miss an opportunity to express their love for one another.