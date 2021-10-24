The 10 Best Xbox One Games Of All Time

Following the success of the Xbox 360, Microsoft released the Xbox One in 2013. While the console only sold around half the units of the PS4, it was home to many fantastic games that will certainly stand the test of time. Here are the top 10 best Xbox One games of all time.
10. Minecraft
Minecraft took over the gaming world in the early 2010s, becoming one of the most popular games at the time, popularity that it has managed to cling on to for a decade due to the game being so accessible, allowing players to create and play however they want to. Microsoft purchased Mojang for over $2 billion, with the title going on to be released on Xbox and multiple other platforms too, which has only helped the game maintain its popularity for so long.
9. Gears 5
Like Halo, Gears of War has long been one of Microsoft’s flagship series’. Gears 5 is the latest entry in the popular third-person tactical cover shooter series, with the game being one of the most fun and visually impressive titles in the series. The quality of Gears of War took a dip in recent years, but Gears 5 looks to help bring the series back to its former glory.
8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
CD Projekt Red really hit it out of the park with The Witcher 3, with the game going on to earn the most Game of the Year awards ever, before being beaten by 2020’s The Last of Us 2. The Witcher 3 has sold over 30 million copies and its popularity helped spawn a Netflix series which became one of the most watched shows on all time on the streaming platform.
7. Ori And The Will Of The Wisps
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of the best modern platformers, with the game receiving widespread critical acclaim upon release. The game features hand-painted artwork, meticulously animated character performance, and a fully orchestrated score, making this one of the most immersive platformers in a long time and one that needs to be on your to play list.
6. Sea Of Thieves
Sea of Thieves is a game that lets you become the pirate you’ve always dreamt of being. Although the game is story driven to some extent, Sea of Thieves is very open world and allows players to choose how they want to play. Recently Microsoft added Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean to the game along with 30 hours of story driven gameplay, which is a great excuse to finally jump into the game.
5. Resident Evil 2
After years of fans hoping it would be made, in 2019 the Resident Evil 2 remake was finally releasing, bringing the classic 1998 game into the modern age. Resident Evil 2 became the benchmark that all future remakes will be compared to, with the game being hailed by many as a masterpiece. Even if you don’t like horror games, the game is that good that you owe it to yourself to give a go.
4. Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar Games has two flagship series’, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. While GTA is certainly the most popular of the two, Red Dead Redemption is also a fantastic series that can be summed up as GTA in the wild west. Releasing in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the most recent entry in the series and is one of the best looking games available today. If you’re a fan of GTA, then this game will likely tick all of the boxes for you too.
3. Forza Horizon 4
Like Gran Turismo on PlayStation, Forza is Xbox’s flagship racing series, with the series now releasing in two different forms. First is the Motorsport series which is a traditional racing game, taking place on some of the most famous tracks in the world. The Horizon series is an open world racing series, which sees players driving and racing across a large map completing races and missions. Forza Horizon 4 is the latest game in the Horizon series, which sees the player head to the English countryside in one of the most fun racing experiences in recent times. The next entry in the series is due out in November 2021, making this a perfect time to check out Forza Horizon 4, and its on Game Pass.
2. Grand Theft Auto V
When GTA V launched in 2013 it became an instant smash hit, generating over $1 billion in just three days and earning multiple Guinness World Records. In 2014 the game was ported to both the PS4 and Xbox One, improving the visual quality of the game when compared to the original PS3 and Xbox 360 version of the game. Ever since this has been the best way to play GTA V, although the game is set to receive yet another remaster, the third in total, when the GTA V: Expanded and Enhanced Edition launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.
1. Halo: Master Chief Collection
For as long as Xbox exists so will Halo. The first entry in the series, Halo: Combat Evolved, launched alongside the original Xbox in 2001 and has been the flagship game for the brand ever since. The Xbox One saw all of the previous games come together for the Halo: Master Chief Collection, which featured Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo ODST, Halo Reach, and Halo 4, putting all of the titles onto one disc and on the same platform. This became the definitive way to play Halo and it is a great way to go back and revisit many of the these classic titles, as well as a great starting point to try the series ahead of the release of Halo Infinite in December 2021.