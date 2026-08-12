53 Celebrity Encounters That Didn’t Go The Way People Expected

Most people dream of meeting at least one celebrity. Whether you’ve had a huge crush on Idris Elba since you were a teen or you’d love to pick Fiona Apple’s brain about her music, the idea of meeting these stars can be exhilarating and intimidating. Not only would you worry about what to say to them, but there’s also a risk that they will be an absolute jerk to you.
That’s why it’s often better to simply live vicariously through other people than to encounter celebrities yourself. And if you’re curious about how some of the biggest stars act, netizens have recently been sharing stories about the best and worst interactions they’ve ever had with famous people. Enjoy reading through these replies, and be sure to upvote the ones that don’t surprise you at all!
#1
Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers was so cool, funny, seemed like a guy you sit next to at a bar and have a good conversation.
Image source: PineappleTonyMaloof, Stefan Brending / Wikipedia
#2
Mr. Rogers. I was working in a movie theater and in the ticket booth that day. He chatted with me a bit and asked me what I wanted to do. At the time, I thought I wanted to be a doctor. A week or so later, I get an envelope with an autographed picture and personal note from him wishing me luck in medical school. His TV persona was him. He was exactly as you’d imagine. Genuine.
Image source: handsomeape95, imdb
#3
I met the Undertaker once in Toronto at a amusement park. He was with his family standing in line for a ride, my friend and I were behind him. I guess he knew we were quietly geeking out behind him, because he turned around and went full Undertaker and stared us down. He then smiled turned around and went back to his family.
Image source: Still-Minimum-7212, David Seto / Wikipedia
After reading through this list, you might be happy to say that you’ve never encountered a celebrity in real life. But if you are still hoping to spot one out in the wild, Discover Los Angeles has some advice for where you can do so. First, they recommend attending a ceremony where stars are guaranteed to be in attendance, such as a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony or a TCL Chinese Theatre handprint ceremony.
You can also often find celebrities at major sporting events, such as sitting courtside at a Lakers game or behind home plate at a Dodgers game. Or if you’re not into sports, you’ll be able to see them from a distance if you attend a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping at El Capitan Hollywood. And if you can get anywhere near the red carpet during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, you’ll be certain to spot some big names.
#4
I sat behind Green Day at a Broadway show once. They were in town for the opening of the stage version of American Idiot, and I thought it was cool that they were supporting the neighboring shows. People came up to them during intermission and they were very chill about it.
I was on Jeopardy a number of years ago and Alex Trebek was polite but standoffish. You know that part at the end where the contestants chat with the host when the credits are rolling? He was just complaining about being on his feet. To be fair, our taping day group (they tape 5 shows in a day) was not that exciting, lol.
Image source: laurenishere, Raph_PH / Wikipedia
#5
I worked in radio for 16 years all across the US. I met a TON of them.
Sharon Osborne would bring us cookies when we did interviews with her and Ozzy. Mark McGrath was incredibly nice and would take time to chat with everyone. Weird Al not only was super nice, he remembered me across 3 different radio station over multiple years and still recalled personal details of our conversations. Celine Dion was possibly the nicest of them all, with maybe Betty White being her only competitor for the top spot.
Avril Lavigne was a complete jerk. Totally insufferable with weird demands, especially for a radio station. Seal was so self absorbed and really rude. Barry Bonds actually yelled at an intern because the coffee wasn’t hot enough for him. Billy Corgan is the worst, though. The kind of guy who loves the smell of his own farts.
Image source: RadioGuySD2, Raph_PH / Wikipedia
#6
I met Keanu Reeves while wearing a Point Break t-shirt. He said “nice shirt.”
Image source: CantFindMyWallet, imdb
Now, if you do happen to encounter a celebrity, there is some etiquette that you’ll want to be aware of. The most important thing is that you’re respectful of them and their boundaries. Don’t go up and ask for a selfie or an autograph when they’re clearly trying to enjoy a nice dinner with their family.
Or if the star is working or on a red carpet, they definitely won’t have time to acknowledge your presence. It’s easy for people to forget all of their manners when they see someone they admire, but we have to remember that they’re people too. And we’re not entitled to their time or attention just because we’re huge fans. Even spotting a celebrity from afar can be a great story to tell. Plus, if you never interact with them directly, they can’t shatter the view that you have of them.
#7
Ian Mackaye was the most chill and awesome celeb I’ve ever met. I saw Fugazi in a small WI college town in high school. We all stayed after to meet Ian and not only did he sign our tickets but he talked to us for a while too. He was genuinely interested in us. Just a real, genuinely nice guy.
David Sedaris is a whole story. I waited in line after a reading to get my book signed. Me and my spouse waited in line for close to two hours and the line was barely moving because he talked to every single person for at least five minutes, some longer. My husband was getting very impatient. Think toddler temper tantrum-ish. Some venue employees went up to the older woman behind us who had a cane and was having trouble standing and started talking to her and pointing to Sedaris. He waved the employees back to him and talked to them motioning in our general direction. Then the employees came up to me and my husband and said that Mr Sedaris would like us to go to the front of the line. I was gobsmacked. When we got up there he said that my husband had obv been dragged there and that tall people have hard time standing and that’s why he called us to the front of the line. My husband was embarrassed and furious that he got called out on his tantrum. I thought it was hilarious. This was years ago and my husband still holds a grudge and refuses to read any of his books now.
Image source: willissa26, David Shankbone / Wikipedia
#8
Trent Reznor several times. I’m from the neighboring town of where he grew up and he used to come back and visit his grandparents and take them to the restaurant I cooked for every few months or so. He was pretty nice and signed my CDs.
Paul Rudd, Uma Thurman, and Steve Buscemi while I worked at this diner in upstate NY where they have houses. All great people, especially Rudd. He owns a candy store in the same town and would work the counter sometimes.
Nora Jones played an impromptu piano concert at this small bar I used to frequent, also in upstate NY, because she’s friends with the owner. I got to talk with her for a while afterwards and she’s incredibly nice.
Image source: Klutzy-Delivery-5792, Arturo Pardavila III / Wikipedia
#9
I ran into Liv Tyler backstage at a concert, literally, we bumped into each other while walking around a corner. She was apologetic and pleasant. She was also strikingly beautiful in person.
Image source: RYB4CKST4CT1CS, Daniel Dormann / Wikipedia
Are you enjoying these stories about celebrity encounters, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most interesting, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered a star out in the wild. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar stories, look no further than right here!
#10
Brian Johnson of AC/DC used to come into a store I managed in Florida all the time. Genuinely one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He would spend hours in the store just chatting with any employees or customers who wanted to chat. Told us some really crazy stories too.
Steven King used to come in a lot too. He was more quiet and reserved, but very friendly and kind.
Image source: Danhodo, Jaguar MENA / Wikipedia
#11
Heath Ledger was so shy and sweet 😭😭😭.
Image source: DueMud9969, Siebbi / Wikipedia
#12
Was an extra in a movie Tim Robbins directed. He was super nice.
No surprise that Gene is a jerk. Always has been.
Image source: Common_Juggernaut724, Siebbi / Wikipedia
#13
I met Bam Margera at a random garage band type of show back in 2004 on Long Island and he was the biggest POS in the world.
One of Howard Sterns’ whack pack members, Crackhead Bob was always sweet (he counts, right?) He used to come into the grocery store that I worked at. I recall him buying a crazy amount of oreos.
Adam Sandler is probably one of the nicest people in the world. Extremely humble and down to earth.
Image source: Anaxilea-Alcinoe, Nikki Margera / Wikipedia
#14
Robin Williams. Was so nice.
George Strait. Also very nice.
Both of these weren’t at big events or anything. Robin was at a ride, and George was at one of his ranches.
Image source: 4luminate, U.S. Air Force photo / Wikipedia
#15
Alice Cooper was super nice when I met him.He signed autographs and chatted with us and it made me very happy.
Avril Lavigne was super nice and down to earth when I met her.She also took the time to chat with us and signed autographs and posters.I saw her live in concert and she was very good.She also has a great sense of humor.
Other artists that were fun to meet were all of the members of Blink 182 and Sum 41.Mark Hoppus is my favorite member of Blink 182 and as for Sum 41, Deryck and Dave are my favorite.
Worst ones I met were Gene Simmons, Jared Leto and Vince Neil.All three had creepy vibes.Motley Crue sucks live too.Gene has to be the worst person anybody has the displeasure of meeting.Jared Leto is creepy too and seems to like seeking attention.
Image source: Twitter_2006, Stefan Brending / Wikipedia
#16
John Dunsworth (Mr. Lahey) hung out with us after a bar closed and smoked a joint. Super cool guy. RIP
Edit: Here’s the story. Me and some friends were in Halifax to see Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine. After the show, we walked down the hill towards the harbour and stopped on a corner to share a joint that was across the street from a restaurant/bar. My friend noticed John leaving the restaurant alone and yelled “Lahey!!“ and like it was a cue for him, he goes right into the Lahey stumble walk and comes to see us. I don’t think he was actually drinking. He might have even said he didn’t drink at all. We offered to smoke a joint with us and he accepted. He talked about his talent agency and how his youngest daughter was getting into acting. Can’t remember the whole conversation but it was pleasant and he was really nice.
Image source: NonCorporealEntity
#17
I saw Julie Newmar in a grocery store I worked at for about a year, she apparently came in often for our juice bar. I approached her quietly at the checkout when there weren’t many others around to tell her I loved her as Catwoman. She was very gracious and humble.
Image source: GrandBet4177
#18
Hulk Hogan was absolutely awful. I saw him at an ABC store in Maui in 2001.
This large black car pulls into the parking lot at an unsafe speed, and parks across both handicap spots and with its front tire on the wheelchair ramp into the store. Hulk gets out and starts walking toward the doors. At the same time, a young boy, maybe 9 or 10, walks out of the store. He sees Hogan coming toward him and shouts “Hulk!” As Hogan walks toward him up the ramp, the kid holds his hand up for a high-five.
Hogan not only doesn’t give the kid a high-five, he literally shoves the kid out of the way without breaking stride.
That’s when I learned Hulk Hogan is a huge piece of trash.
Image source: TheMidnightHandyman
#19
I shook hands with Desmond Tutu. It was awe inspiring. I felt peace and love just being in the same room with him.
I met Drew Carey in a Cleveland bar back when he was doing the Drew Carey show. He was just hanging out and was happy to talk to anyone that came over. He seemed so nice. Later when I went to a taping of Price is Right he still seemed really nice as he interacted with people during commercial breaks.
I was standing outside a Dwayne Johnson movie premiere in Hollywood. He brought his own sharpie and made sure to give everyone autographs. He even crossed the street to do it.
Image source: 1Frazier
#20
Was in college marching band and got to perform a bit with Robin Williams in the Oscars way back in the day. During rehearsals he was still his usual brand of insane energy…jumping around making everyone laugh the whole time and all that. Just a really kind person who was totally approachable and fun and had a really positive aura around him the whole time.
Image source: TravelingMatt34
#21
Elie Wiesel was an absolute gentleman.
Brian Greene was very personable.
James Earl Jones made you feel like the only person in the world for the amount of time it took him to sign a book.
I didn’t meet him personally, but I worked a show in a small venue (our crew was maybe 6?) for Billy Ray Cyrus post Achy Break Heart, pre Hannah Montana. I was responsible for fulfilling his absolutely ridiculous shopping list, which was impossible in our small town. Refused to let any of the girls do the load/unload, which was just pulling some stuff on carts and refused anyone who didn’t load/unload a shirt. He was also an absolute tool during his show.
Eta: Joe Diffie was cool. I worked one of his shows and only knew he did the theme song to Third Rock from the Sun.
Image source: runjeanmc
#22
I’ve been attending comic cons and autograph signing since I was a teen, so I’ve met quite a few. However, Robert Englund stands out as the best to me.
I’ve met him twice, at two different cons. The second time I met him was especially memorable. I had brought two items for him to sign – a Freddy glove that had been constructed to be an exact replica of the one he wore in the first film as well as a replica of the sweater from the first film (all red sleeves). When it was my tun, we spoke briefly about his (then) upcoming appearance on Criminal Minds. He then looked at my glove and decided to sign the back plate in silver. I had brought a blood-red paint pen for him to sign it with but he assured me silver would really make the autograph pop out as it would contrast with the color of the metal back plate. I took his word for it. He then asked if I wanted it personalized or just his signature/character name. I requested it be personalized and he asked if I had something in mind or if I wanted him to make something up. I said he could write whatever he wanted (he’s known for writing cool inscriptions). He asked for my name and how to spell it. When I told him, he closed his eyes and repeated the letters to himself several times. He opened his eyes and sad “Got it.” The man did not disappoint. He inscribed my glove with the following – “To Sean, MY NEXT VICTIM! Robert Englund.” He then slammed both hands on his table and glared up at me and in his Freddy voice growled “My next victim!” before breaking out in a Freddy cackle. He then signed my sweater with a white paint Sharpie and again, his choice of marker truly made the signature pop out against the fabric.
I came around the table to have our picture taken and he’d turned to his wife to say something. He quickly realized we weren’t done yet and apologized “Oh, I’m sorry, here,” as he pulled out the chair to his right for me to sit on. He then put on the glove I’d brought (yes, Robert Englund was wearing MY Freddy glove), wrapped his arm around my shoulder, scowled at the camera and made the count down “One-two *switches to Freddy voice* TAKE THE PICTURE!” as the attendant snapped our photo. We then shook hands, I thanked him and that was that.
I’ll never forget it.
I’ve never truly had any terrible encounters but Dolph Lundgren from last year was kind of disappointing. I met him at a con and had him sign a Master Of The universe mini poster. I told him it was a favorite from childhood and a huge comfort watch for me now. He was kind of dismissive and just said “Yeah, we have a new one coming out. You should go see it.” and then looked to the next person in line.
Part of me wonders if he had trouble hearing me because it was loud in the convention center. I also know MotU was a difficult shoot for him so maybe he just doesn’t have fond memories of it. He wasn’t nasty or terrible, I just felt he came off a bit disinterested.
OP, are you woman? Gene Simmons, Jared Leto and Vince Neil all have reputations for being creepy towards women.
Image source: GeetarEnthusiast85
#23
I met Angelina Jolie once, she was very lovely and much tinier than she looks on film.
I also saw Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix in a grocery store, they both looked mean and miserable.
Image source: Signal_This
#24
Kendrick – cool as hell
Jay-Z – awesome
Tiesto – awesome
J. Cole – awesome
Schoolboy Q – jerk
Rhianna – Very sweet
Katy Perry – Very sweet
Sadat X – jerk
A-Rod – jerk
CC Sabathia – Awesome.
Image source: NYGiants181
#25
Only ever met Billy Joe from Green Day at the Warped Tour back in 98. He drove up on a golf cart and stopped to shake hands and sign some autographs. I did get to shake his hand and he signed my ticket stub but he wasn’t that conversational with anyone, seemed very distracted. Not rude but just not all there. Maybe he was on something.
Image source: ScientistAsHero
#26
Prince Andrew was a jerek when I met him in 2005 and I’m glad his life is messed up :)
Image source: andrewjamesvt78
#27
Kate Moss, half of Wu Tang, Michael K. Williams, Anne Hathaway, The Pharcyde… all super nice and normal. Edit to include some I forgot: Lisa Kudrow, Houston (adult film star – RIP), Kennedy (MTV VJ).
Image source: Natural-Honeydew5950
#28
Adam Sandler is incredibly kind. He liked to play basketball at his hometown YMCA. Staff used to hide the landline phones they always had out on the counters for teens to call for rides when he’d come in so the place wouldn’t get mobbed with more teens when word got out he was there playing.
It was surreal hearing that voice just yelling at a great play with so much energy.
I hope he still goes but with every kid having a phone in their pocket I bet he can’t get away with it the same as 2002-2005.
Image source: redmayapril
#29
Conan O’Brien was awesome and definitely didn’t shatter my love for him!
Image source: choppcy088
#30
I met Mick Foley ten years ago after one of his comedy shows. He was very polite, friendly, and chatty. Great guy!
Image source: meatsaballz
#31
I met Alice Cooper when I was like 13 and my mom got tickets to the Bob Hope Chrystler Classic. We were poor af, but she drove a cab and was incredibly capable of “just getting stuff”.
We walked around the course with him, Chris O’Donnell, and some pro golfers. He hit a ball into a pool and told me he’d hold my legs if I went in after it. Hilarious, chill, and kind man.
I also met Leslie Nielsen, Joe Pesci, Jeff Gordon, Amy Grant, and a number of other random celebrities at that event. My mom somehow got like VIP tickets and we were eating lunch with the celebs and such. So weird to think back on, honestly.
Image source: Ok_Region3366
#32
Tommy Chong was great. I talked to him after his show about how I missed out on smoking with him at Nelson’s Ledges in Ohio.
I was with a vegan kitchen at the time, bored on a Sunday morning after Tommy performed on the stage right next to our vending location. Everyone was leaving, except for the vendors, like us that lived there at the campgrounds all summer. The kitchen needed supplies so I volunteered to go with. When we came back, the rest of the kitchen told us all about how the owners brought Tommy over for a vegan mushroom burger and they hung out and smoked out with him. I didn’t believe them until a few days later when they got the film developed. They were having a blast with him.
He didn’t rush me along or anything. He had the biggest smile and was just such a kind dude.
Image source: jar36
#33
When I worked at Space Camp, a couple of celebrities brought their kids. Melanie Griffith took a limo from the airport, but made her kid get his own bags out of the trunk and carry them in himself. That impressed me. I’ve heard other people say she wasn’t nice when they met her, but she was perfectly lovely that day.
And Ron Howard was very friendly and clearly excited for his son to be at camp.
Image source: Ok_Evening2804
#34
This is a whole story, but I’ll condense it the best I can. When I was a teenager, I was very ill, so I got to do a Make-A-Wish. For whatever reason, I wanted to be a on a TV show, so they sent my family out to San Diego for a week. It was an incredible trip.
So, I was sitting on-set in the director’s chair they made for me (I even got to take it home!), and this older dude named Jim started talking to me. Really, really nice guy. We chatted for like ten minutes, then he had to go. *Immediately* after he walked away, my mother ran up and asked “Do you know who you were just talking to?!”
“Uh, yeah. That was Jim.”
Well, it turned out to be James Brolin. I had no idea who he was, but apparently my mother had a huge crush on him.
The next afternoon, my family and I were suddenly and without warning whisked back to my trailer and told that we had to stay there. We had no clue what was going on until one of the other actors sneaked in (he had candy!) and told us that Barbara Streisand was on the way. This apparently happened all the time. She’d be mad at Jim for something trivial, drive down to the set, and flip the hell out. And if she saw anybody walking around or made eye contact, things got exponentially worse.
Even all the way back in my trailer, I could hear her screaming about landscaping. I laughed my a*s off. Poor Jim.
Image source: Spitecrawler
#35
Worked on a Beyoncé music video as a PA just getting my start in the industry. I had to be in her choreography rehearsals as I was recording behind the scenes footage. It was me, her choreographer, three dancers and the queen herself. I wasn’t really into her music at the time, so it was just another gig to me. But she was sooooo kind and warm. I tried to stay small and out of everybody’s hair, but she always acknowledged that I was there and it was one of my favorite experiences in my entire career. Although I must say I have heard “check on it” more times than anybody ever should. Only down side.
Image source: TastyFace79
#36
I messed up Steven Colberts coffee order and he said not to worry about it and it would give him a chance to try something different. That was an incredibly kind gesture.
Image source: SadApartment3023
#37
Went up to Edward James Olmos’ booth at a con. Very nice guy. Had a real conversation. Asked questions about me. Talked about his career. Made the most out of the few seconds we had before I had to move along for the next fan. The person behind me was a kid in a wheelchair, clearly had some developmental disorder. And the absolute graciousness Olmos displayed towards this fan always stuck out to me. Hard to explain, but he definitely made the kid’s day.
Image source: pkpy1005
#38
I met Ron Howard at a ski resort. A few years later, I met Al Gore at the same ski resort. Both were very friendly and shook our hands.
Image source: mydeadbody
#39
Henry Winkler – while waiting in line to meet him, he got up from his table and walked his line, shaking everyone’s hand and then thanking us for our patience. Cooler than Fonzie.
Image source: jhnyrico
#40
I haven’t met many famous people.
Some NY politicians if you consider them famous.
I did do a meet and greet at a comedy show in like 2005? Louis Black, Mitch Hedberg, Dave Attell. All really nice. Louis was the nicest guy. Mitch was super sweet.
Image source: Debtastical
#41
When I was a baby, my hippie parents went to concerts and took me. My mother was changing my diaper in the bathroom. Gracie Slick of Jefferson Airplane actually asked if she could do it and played with me after. Also, when I was about 1, they were in the bleachers and REO Speedwagon sat down in front of us, they were not big and were an opening act. Apparently I played with their roach clips in their hair that had feathers on them. It was the style in the day and a way to hide roach clips. Apparently they passed me around and interacted with me. Lastly, when I was 7, we stopped at a rest stop and there was a touring bus and the guys were out with their dog. I was playing with the dog and they were really nice. When they were driving off, my grandparents saw they were the Oak Ridge Boys.
Image source: Snoo_45369
#42
Michael Lerner was real stuck up when I met him at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo as a 12-13 year old kid being dragged to a Randy Travis concert. I recognized him from *8 Men Out* and *Harlem Nights* and asked if he was “a movie star” to which he replied “NO, I’m an *actor.*” and then he disgustedly threw the rodeo program I’d asked him to sign into my seat then turned around toward the crowd shuffling in clearly hoping to be recognized. Great actor though
The Beastie Boys were cool-AF when i met them at the Smithsonian in DC before a concert for the *Ill Communication* tour. Walked through a few exhibits with them while they cracked jokes about how lame they were. Best 10-15 minutes of my young life.
Image source: mindpivot
#43
I’ve bumped into quite in passing a few but i tend to just wave and leave them alone.
but for someone i’ve sat down and chilled with….Jamie Lee Curtis, very sweet.. swears like a sailor and will talk your ears off.
I also got to stop and talk to keanu reeaves about one of my motorcycles and showed him pictures of my others and my impala and stuff. he seemed super excited about it.
Image source: WitchWithAGlitch
#44
Was a background extra in scenes with Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, Martin Freeman and another time with Rhea Seahorn.
Image source: Amazing_Recording_31
#45
I met Teller from Penn & Teller at a post-show event. He walked up to me in a quiet corner by the food table (Penn was in the middle of the room talking with a large group), looked down, and said, “Nice shoes” (we were wearing the exact same model of white tennis shoes). Had a brief, but nice, chat.
Image source: ST_Lawson
#46
A bunch, but I think the best was Mark Arm from Mudhoney. He was buying a hotdog outside The Horseshoe in Toronto. I didn’t have anything for him to sign so I got him to sign a 5.00 bill.
We talked about TAD and he couldn’t have been cooler.
Image source: puma_pantss
#47
Here is the story of my favorite celebrity encounter.
It was 6am on a sunday at the gates of Runyon Canyon in Hollywood. I was still groggy but I told this girl I had a crush on I would meet her for a hike. It felt like I was the first hiker of the day. As I waited for this girl to arrive, along comes this giant fifty-something blonde dude who is also waiting to meet his hiking friends. He immediately starts doing stretches right next to me.
“Sup! Early enough for ya?” he says.
Im grouchy and not very talkative, especially not for this kind of banal small talk, but I don’t want to be rude.
“Yeah, this girl asked me to be here at this hour.” says I.
“Betcha’ she’s still asleep!” he says all chipper and happy.
The man didn’t even seem remotely tired.
I really don’t want to be having this conversation at this hour with a stranger, and yet he looked super familiar. I’m pretty sure I met him at a party somewhere but I don’t say anything. He begins stretching his calves right next to me; meanwhile there’s a whole street of buildings he could be stretching in front of, but he is insisting on doing it a foot away from me and chatting while he does it. I feel like Larry David, doing my best to not just say “Hey, man. Its a little early, can you stretch over there and not talk to me?” but I keep my mouth shut and let him stretch right next to me.
He continues “Do you stretch?” asks the nordic giant.
“No.” I say.
“You should.” says the giant.
Oh great! Im getting a lecture now at 6am on a sunday.
“Not the first time I have been told that.” is all I can think of to say.
At this point I am just praying the girl I was there to meet shows up so I can just get away. The dude’s friends finally arrive and he joins them.
“Well, it was good talking to ya!” he says, seeming to genuinely mean it, as he finally leaves me alone.
Soon after I meet up with the girl and we go for the hike. While in the park we pass the big nordic guy again.
“Oh you were telling the truth about the girl! I thought you were lying!” he insisted.
“Why would I do that?” I asked, slightly insulted.
I tell the girl that this dude has been annoying me all morning.
Finally she says. “You know who that is right?”.
“I thought I met him at a party.” I said.
“No he was in movies when we were kids.”
It was Dolph Lundgren.
Image source: TonyNoPants
#48
Ina Garten was everything I wanted her to be.
Image source: tgbarbie
#49
I got to meet Daniel Radcliffe when I was doing grunt work at the Sundance Film Festival one year. Nicest, most genuine person you could ever hope to meet. I wish that man nothing but success and happiness in the future.
Image source: Grouchy-Substance190
#50
I met Amy Adams after her performance in (my favorite play) The Glass Menagerie that just happened to be showing during the few days I was visiting London. She was as nice as you’d imagine. It was only for a few minutes, but we talked films (she loves Arrival as much as I do), theatre, and our kids. Got an autograph and pic with her.
Image source: BigBuffalo6672
#51
Main one that stands out to me was Florence Henderson at the Philly Airport on an oddly quiet day some time near 2010.
My wife and I just meekishly said hi and didn’t want to hold her up.
She had the airport assistant carrying her stuff stop, talked to us, thanked us, and asked us if we would like to take a picture.
If her niceness was an act, that woman could REALLY act!
Image source: typically_wrong
#52
Celebrity people were more just regular people
Kevin James was the worst and the worst jerk I’ve ever met.
Image source: IceSmiley
#53
Richard Dreyfuss was a regular at the Borders I worked at back in the day and was rather quiet, but always very polite. He seemed to enjoy alternate history books.
I also worked at a grocery store frequented by Tony Hawk and Alan Arkin. Tony had an unassuming and easygoing air to him – always friendly. Alan could be a bit more boisterous and sarcastic, in a fun way, and could also be quite generous.
Bonus: My grandmother’s sister met Rob Zombie at an Elephant Bar and described him as the nicest man. She also gave guitar lessons to Curt Kirkwood (of the Meat Puppets) when he was young.
Image source: llyean
#54
I met Wayne Coyne dude was cool and as weird as you would expect.. and I grew up in a house were Glenn from WEEN used to come over a lot.
Image source: GarciaWolf
#55
Sam Elliott. Talked with him in line at the grocery check out once. He was so chill and kind. Just running errands, rocking a windbreaker and wellies. His voice is even better in person.
Image source: twineandtwig
#56
I had a drink with Ben Affleck at a bar in Cambridge (People’s Repulik!) before he got sober. Was a load of laughs to hang with, probably b/c he was drunk.
Donna Summer – met her at the end of the show for her last tour in 2012. Spent a good 20 minutes talking to all of us, signed autographs, and just was as darling as I expected her to be. Real down to earth, class act of a woman.
Tiffany (darwish) – Was at a meet N greet after a show she did in SF. Super nice to chat with.
I’ve met several local Boston sports celebs at random times. Ran into Varitek and his wife shopping at Target one day several years ago. Along with Edelman at some charity event. I’ve met more but those two stick out in my mind.
I’m also chest deep in the Little house on the Prairie fandom (the 70s version) so I’ve met most of the cast that is still living. Most meets have been postiive, but there’s a couple of people after I met them I was like “wow you’re a horrible person”. Don’t meet your heros, people.. you’ll be disappointed.
Image source: cybah
#57
I met Lalah Hathaway on a Capitol Jazz cruise. Her performance was everything and she DJed an after party. She was so fun and approachable. Genuinely a great person.
Edit to add Queen Latifah and 2 Live Crew. Both stayed at a hotel i was working at.
Queen Latifah is a beautiful person inside and out. You can tell fame has not changed her. So down to earth. She sat at the hotel bar chatting with all the guests and signing autographs.
I hung out with 2 Live Crew after their show in the hotel bar. Ended up hopping on their RV and going to an after hours. We had a blast! They were very respectful and invited my gf and I to ride with them to their next show but we had to work and were young and poor and couldn’t afford the transportation back. That whole night really was like a movie. If I could go back I would have just went full yolo and went along. Side note: They had a refrigerator on the RV full of whip cream spray cans for the show lol.
Image source: HarpoWhatAboutMe
#58
Best: I met all the members of Kids in the Hall except Kevin (he wasn’t feeling well after the show) when I was 17. Bruce McCulloch came right up to me and said “Hi Dave”. I was a girl wearing a mechanics jacket with an embroidered Dave patch. If you watch KITH you will understand why this was funny. He was/is my favorite cast member and I will never forget it.
Worst: Vincent Gallo. Not even gonna tell that story but he is a misogynistic PIG.
Image source: s-face
#59
Patton Oswalt introduced himself to me as if I wasn’t there specifically working on his show. I found it charming.
Image source: newhappyrainbow
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