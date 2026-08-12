34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

by

The world can be a difficult place to be a woman. Not only do they deal with different forms of harassment the moment they step out of their homes, but they also face the same nuisance online. 

Many of them are now fighting back. As the following screenshots show, they are no longer putting up with the garbage from random creepy men. These ladies didn’t hold back in brutally shutting down these sleazy individuals, much to the pleasure of the rest of the sane internet. 

We lifted these images from the Preying Mantis subreddit, an online community where ladies can learn a thing or two about dealing with cyberspace predators. Scroll through and feel free to take notes.

#1 No Response :,(

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: pcatmac

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

#2 This Person Has Been Annoying My Friend For The Past Week And This Would Have To Be My Favourite Screenshot

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: Little_Derp_xD

#3 Kink Shaming Is My Kink

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: LawdyHowLayLooYa

The Preying Mantis subreddit currently has 10,000 followers. Its goal is simple: to ambush creeps online and expose them for the entire internet to feast on. The community has been around since 2018, doing its part to make the world a better place by shaming inappropriate male behavior.

#4 A Creep And A Fool

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: zululavu

#5 I Could Already See Where It Was Going

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: monathemantis

#6 Does This Count??

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: lovely-lila

You can argue that communities like Preying Mantis are necessary to combat harassment against women online. Currently, it is only a growing problem that is far from being solved. 

According to a 2024 report by UN Women, between 16 and 58 percent of women have experienced some form of unwanted contact online.

#7 Who Doesnt Have A Dog?

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: pcatmac

#8 Show Bobs

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: mesko-fresko

#9 *rawr* Xd

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: nohpyt_

These statistics vary across parts of the world. Women in Arab states seem to experience this the most, with 60 percent of them reporting experiencing online violence. 

In Europe and the USA, 23 percent of women aged 18 to 55 have reported dealing with harassment on the internet.

#10 Totally Uncalled For!

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: squishy_fennec

#11 Too Short

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: OfficerLollipop

#12 Gotta Choose One Bud

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: Wurmz-

According to clinical and forensic psychologist Ahona Guha, victims of online harassment often experience mental health issues like anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and even ideations of self-harm. This is why she urges taking action. 

One of her pieces of advice is to be firm in asking for these advances to stop. However, she also recognizes that it only works on some stalkers, not on a troll.

#13 Old But Gold, He Never Messaged Back

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: ElliotElegant

#14 But I’m A Princess

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: Lets_Not_Date

#15 My Standard Reply To The “You Do Meets?” 💁🏼‍♀️💅🏼

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: [deleted]

If all else fails, Guha advises blocking and using legal options as a last resort. The latter would be the recourse if the behavior has become a pattern. She also encourages keeping evidence, such as screenshots. 

“It may be tempting to delete everything, but it’s important to screenshot all messages and calls, save emails, log any physical approaches, and keep evidence of any other form of contact,” she wrote, noting that it can help in building a case and involving law enforcement in the future.

#16 This Took A Turn

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: pcatmac

#17 Why Do People Open Conversations This Way?

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: Miss-Vania

#18 My Bush Is Yummy

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: monathemantis

#19 Nice To Find Someone As Passionate About Food As I Am

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: watercolorwaffles

#20 Simple But He Never Responded, So Mission Accomplished

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: Sag_Bag

#21 Short And Savage

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: AxolotlReckoning

#22 Won’t Leave Me Alone? Fine!

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: eboshi_sama

#23 This Happened To Me Years Ago And I Never Forgot It. Heard About This Sub, And Knew It Belonged Here

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: nestofbees123

#24 He Liked That! Lmao

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: PepperTheRealMVP

#25 Here Ya Go

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: hellobougey

#26 Ope. $500

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: magikscoolbusdropout

#27 Did I Do It Right?

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: crochetpainaway

#28 Self-Explanatory. 🥷

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: dizzypurplepanda

#29 It’s A No From Me Dawg

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: pcatmac

#30 Honestly I’m Almost Disappointed He Didn’t Respond

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: deer-kota

#31 If You’re Gonna Annoy Me, You Can Bet I’ll Be Annoying Right On Back

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: _shes_a_jar

#32 Random Chat Apps My Beloved

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: OfficerLollipop

#33 He Was Gone So Fast

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: frogwitcher

#34 *shlorp*

34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

Image source: MishaterArex

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Created A Conceptual Space Project Using Lights Called ‘DecodetheCode’ (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 9-Year-Old Wanted To Share His Monster Art With The World, So We Launched A Creative Kickstarter Together (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
49 Times People Noticed Real Life Glitching Out And Just Had To Take A Picture
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Lithuanian Artist Makes Incredibly Detailed Paper Cuts Of City Maps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Khloé Kardashian Shares Before-and-After Pics of Facial Injections After Removing Tumor From Cheek
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
10 Things We Love About HGTV’s “Home Town”
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2019