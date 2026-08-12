34 Dumb And Creepy Men Get Silenced By Ruthless Women, And The Internet Is Celebrating

The world can be a difficult place to be a woman. Not only do they deal with different forms of harassment the moment they step out of their homes, but they also face the same nuisance online.
Many of them are now fighting back. As the following screenshots show, they are no longer putting up with the garbage from random creepy men. These ladies didn’t hold back in brutally shutting down these sleazy individuals, much to the pleasure of the rest of the sane internet.
We lifted these images from the Preying Mantis subreddit, an online community where ladies can learn a thing or two about dealing with cyberspace predators. Scroll through and feel free to take notes.
#1 No Response :,(
Image source: pcatmac
#2 This Person Has Been Annoying My Friend For The Past Week And This Would Have To Be My Favourite Screenshot
Image source: Little_Derp_xD
#3 Kink Shaming Is My Kink
Image source: LawdyHowLayLooYa
The Preying Mantis subreddit currently has 10,000 followers. Its goal is simple: to ambush creeps online and expose them for the entire internet to feast on. The community has been around since 2018, doing its part to make the world a better place by shaming inappropriate male behavior.
#4 A Creep And A Fool
Image source: zululavu
#5 I Could Already See Where It Was Going
Image source: monathemantis
#6 Does This Count??
Image source: lovely-lila
You can argue that communities like Preying Mantis are necessary to combat harassment against women online. Currently, it is only a growing problem that is far from being solved.
According to a 2024 report by UN Women, between 16 and 58 percent of women have experienced some form of unwanted contact online.
#7 Who Doesnt Have A Dog?
Image source: pcatmac
#8 Show Bobs
Image source: mesko-fresko
#9 *rawr* Xd
Image source: nohpyt_
These statistics vary across parts of the world. Women in Arab states seem to experience this the most, with 60 percent of them reporting experiencing online violence.
In Europe and the USA, 23 percent of women aged 18 to 55 have reported dealing with harassment on the internet.
#10 Totally Uncalled For!
Image source: squishy_fennec
#11 Too Short
Image source: OfficerLollipop
#12 Gotta Choose One Bud
Image source: Wurmz-
According to clinical and forensic psychologist Ahona Guha, victims of online harassment often experience mental health issues like anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and even ideations of self-harm. This is why she urges taking action.
One of her pieces of advice is to be firm in asking for these advances to stop. However, she also recognizes that it only works on some stalkers, not on a troll.
#13 Old But Gold, He Never Messaged Back
Image source: ElliotElegant
#14 But I’m A Princess
Image source: Lets_Not_Date
#15 My Standard Reply To The “You Do Meets?” 💁🏼♀️💅🏼
Image source: [deleted]
If all else fails, Guha advises blocking and using legal options as a last resort. The latter would be the recourse if the behavior has become a pattern. She also encourages keeping evidence, such as screenshots.
“It may be tempting to delete everything, but it’s important to screenshot all messages and calls, save emails, log any physical approaches, and keep evidence of any other form of contact,” she wrote, noting that it can help in building a case and involving law enforcement in the future.
#16 This Took A Turn
Image source: pcatmac
#17 Why Do People Open Conversations This Way?
Image source: Miss-Vania
#18 My Bush Is Yummy
Image source: monathemantis
#19 Nice To Find Someone As Passionate About Food As I Am
Image source: watercolorwaffles
#20 Simple But He Never Responded, So Mission Accomplished
Image source: Sag_Bag
#21 Short And Savage
Image source: AxolotlReckoning
#22 Won’t Leave Me Alone? Fine!
Image source: eboshi_sama
#23 This Happened To Me Years Ago And I Never Forgot It. Heard About This Sub, And Knew It Belonged Here
Image source: nestofbees123
#24 He Liked That! Lmao
Image source: PepperTheRealMVP
#25 Here Ya Go
Image source: hellobougey
#26 Ope. $500
Image source: magikscoolbusdropout
#27 Did I Do It Right?
Image source: crochetpainaway
#28 Self-Explanatory. 🥷
Image source: dizzypurplepanda
#29 It’s A No From Me Dawg
Image source: pcatmac
#30 Honestly I’m Almost Disappointed He Didn’t Respond
Image source: deer-kota
#31 If You’re Gonna Annoy Me, You Can Bet I’ll Be Annoying Right On Back
Image source: _shes_a_jar
#32 Random Chat Apps My Beloved
Image source: OfficerLollipop
#33 He Was Gone So Fast
Image source: frogwitcher
#34 *shlorp*
Image source: MishaterArex
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