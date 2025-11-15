30 Of The Best Submissions To The 2021 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Competition

So many people enjoy photography and that is evident from all the awards that take place every year. This time we would like to introduce you to the International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition which was established in 2017 in Australia.

It’s an award meant to highlight the talents of wedding photographers from all around the world and the competition is rapidly evolving and growing with the aim of becoming an exemplar in the photography industry.

In this list you will find the photos that were hand-picked by a judging panel consisting of other wedding photographers, including last year’s winner James Simmons, so you can be sure that these images are photography elite. And you will also get to know better the winner of the contest as we had a little chat with him.

More info: IWPOTY | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Grand Winner: Fabio Mirulla

Image source: Fabio Mirulla

#2 Solo Portrait: Rodolfo Aguirre

Image source: Rodolfo Aguirre

#3 Solo Portrait: Serafeim Serafeimidis

Image source: Serafeim Serafeimidis

#4 Single Capture: Chris Jallard

Image source: Chris Jallard

#5 Couple Portrait: Nikolaichik Photo

Image source: Nikolaichik Photo

#6 Single Capture: Darren Wigley

Image source: Darren Wigley

#7 Couple Portrait: Fabio Mirulla

Image source: Fabio Mirulla

#8 Engagement: Mic Panic

Image source: Mic Panic

#9 Single Capture: James Gough

Image source: James Gough

#10 Dance Floor: Zahn Trotter

Image source: Zahn Trotter

#11 From Above: Ky Luu

Image source: Ky Luu

#12 Engagement: Mic Panic

Image source: Mic Panic

#13 Single Capture: Catherine Ekkelboom-White

Image source: Catherine Ekkelboom-White

#14 Bridal Party: Sergey Lapkovsky

Image source: Sergey Lapkovsky

#15 Dance Floor: Georgia Verrells

Image source: Georgia Verrells

#16 Runner Up: Andrew & Bec – Willow + Wolf

Image source:  Andrew & Bec – Willow + Wolf

#17 Bridal Party: Cyron Sobrevinas

Image source: Cyron Sobrevinas

#18 Single Capture: Adriana Ortiz

Image source: Adriana Ortiz

#19 Couple Portrait: Taralilly Photography

Image source: Taralilly Photography

#20 Single Capture: Maruša Puhek

Image source: Maruša Puhek

#21 Engagement: Willow & Wolf

Image source: Willow & Wolf

#22 Solo Portrait: Damian Ciesla

Image source: Damian Ciesla

#23 Single Capture: Emily Serrell

Image source: Emily Serrell

#24 Solo Portrait: Jamie Murcutt

Image source: Jamie Murcutt

#25 Solo Portrait: Steven Stemmler

Image source: Steven Stemmler

#26 Solo Portrait: Camila Urrea

Image source: Camila Urrea

#27 Single Capture: Avismita Bhattacharyya

Image source: Avismita Bhattacharyya

#28 Solo Portrait: Shari + Mike Vallely

Image source: Shari + Mike Vallely

#29 Solo Portrait: Jon Gazzignato

Image source: Jon Gazzignato

#30 Solo Portrait: Alex Olguin

Image source: Alex Olguin

Patrick Penrose
