30 Of The Best Submissions To The 2021 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Competition

So many people enjoy photography and that is evident from all the awards that take place every year. This time we would like to introduce you to the International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition which was established in 2017 in Australia.
It’s an award meant to highlight the talents of wedding photographers from all around the world and the competition is rapidly evolving and growing with the aim of becoming an exemplar in the photography industry.
In this list you will find the photos that were hand-picked by a judging panel consisting of other wedding photographers, including last year’s winner James Simmons, so you can be sure that these images are photography elite. And you will also get to know better the winner of the contest as we had a little chat with him.
More info: IWPOTY | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Grand Winner: Fabio Mirulla
Image source: Fabio Mirulla
#2 Solo Portrait: Rodolfo Aguirre
Image source: Rodolfo Aguirre
#3 Solo Portrait: Serafeim Serafeimidis
Image source: Serafeim Serafeimidis
#4 Single Capture: Chris Jallard
Image source: Chris Jallard
#5 Couple Portrait: Nikolaichik Photo
Image source: Nikolaichik Photo
#6 Single Capture: Darren Wigley
Image source: Darren Wigley
#7 Couple Portrait: Fabio Mirulla
Image source: Fabio Mirulla
#8 Engagement: Mic Panic
Image source: Mic Panic
#9 Single Capture: James Gough
Image source: James Gough
#10 Dance Floor: Zahn Trotter
Image source: Zahn Trotter
#11 From Above: Ky Luu
Image source: Ky Luu
#12 Engagement: Mic Panic
Image source: Mic Panic
#13 Single Capture: Catherine Ekkelboom-White
Image source: Catherine Ekkelboom-White
#14 Bridal Party: Sergey Lapkovsky
Image source: Sergey Lapkovsky
#15 Dance Floor: Georgia Verrells
Image source: Georgia Verrells
#16 Runner Up: Andrew & Bec – Willow + Wolf
Image source: Andrew & Bec – Willow + Wolf
#17 Bridal Party: Cyron Sobrevinas
Image source: Cyron Sobrevinas
#18 Single Capture: Adriana Ortiz
Image source: Adriana Ortiz
#19 Couple Portrait: Taralilly Photography
Image source: Taralilly Photography
#20 Single Capture: Maruša Puhek
Image source: Maruša Puhek
#21 Engagement: Willow & Wolf
Image source: Willow & Wolf
#22 Solo Portrait: Damian Ciesla
Image source: Damian Ciesla
#23 Single Capture: Emily Serrell
Image source: Emily Serrell
#24 Solo Portrait: Jamie Murcutt
Image source: Jamie Murcutt
#25 Solo Portrait: Steven Stemmler
Image source: Steven Stemmler
#26 Solo Portrait: Camila Urrea
Image source: Camila Urrea
#27 Single Capture: Avismita Bhattacharyya
Image source: Avismita Bhattacharyya
#28 Solo Portrait: Shari + Mike Vallely
Image source: Shari + Mike Vallely
#29 Solo Portrait: Jon Gazzignato
Image source: Jon Gazzignato
#30 Solo Portrait: Alex Olguin
Image source: Alex Olguin
Follow Us