30 Mind-Boggling Unsolved Mysteries That Puzzled People For Years Until They Were Solved

Let’s be honest, everyone loves a good mystery. There’s just something irresistible about a case that leaves millions of people scratching their heads for years, only for the answer to show up in the most unexpected way.
Netizens recently swapped their favorite real-life mysteries that were eventually solved after years or even decades. Some of these stories are actually almost impossible to believe. If you think fiction has the best plot twists, these cases might just change your mind.
More info: Reddit
#1
That one where the rocks moved in the dessert leaving an eerie trail.
Some guy put a camera on the area for like two years and discovered that when there is a thin layer of water with ice on it, the wind will move the ice as it starts to melt and so moving the rocks.
D***h Valley.
Image source: DaveSpeaks, Tuxyso
#2
For years it was speculated about King Richard III’s appearance. Due to many different historical perspectives on him as a King some believed he had a hump back of sorts and others believed this stuff was added when the historical rhetoric was added as he became less favourable.
A few years ago they discovered his skeleton buried under a carpark in Leicester. They determined they he actually probably had scoliosis and likely did have a hump of sorts.
My favourite part about the discovery was the presence of a woman who was part of some Richard III group that adamantly denied the appearance he was described who then realises the truth and is very disappointed.
#3
“The Bloop”. For years science was baffled, not having a good explanation. Some supposed it may be an as of yet undiscovered creature, but the magnitude of the sound itself was such that if it were produced by an animal, it would be larger than even a blue whale, by a wide margin.
A few years back we recorded the sound again, along with solid seismological data. Turns out the famous “bloop” was the sound of a large piece of the Antarctic ice shelf cracking and falling into the ocean.
Image source: tiram001, Francesco Ungaro
One of our favorite things about unsolved mysteries is that the truth almost never lives up to your expectations, it usually blows right past them. And, finding out what actually happened is always satisfying. Every now and then, it turns out the missing piece was hiding in plain sight, or even maybe, underneath a parking lot. You genuinely can’t make this stuff up.
This online thread became one giant rabbit hole as people added case after case, each more mind-blowing. Each time you think you’ve reached the weirdest story, you find one that leaves your mouth hanging open in utter disbelief, like an author who committed the perfect crime and could have gotten away with it, except he wrote about it in great detail in his own novel.
#4
How a wooden boat and large copper drum got to be on Bouvet Island, the most remote island in the world. A Norwegian scientific expedition found the boat and copper drum on the island in 1978, but given how remote the island is is no one was sure how they got there.
A few years ago a history blogger made a post about it and the internet detective machine figured it out. The boat was left by a soviet expedition who used it as shelter after they became trapped by bad weather and were airlifted out. The copper drum was left by a ham radio operator who visited the island.
Image source: YenOlass, Vintage Files
#5
Giant squids. I remember when they were a myth like the loch ness monster or bigfoot then boom discovered. Kid me was like whaaaaat.
Image source: yeticonfette, Luciana Leite
#6
In a Chinese science discovery type show, they went to investigate reports of a old haunted house where an alleged crime happened year ago. People say the light in the house would flicker on and off, no animals can be found near it, and any dogs/cats brought over would run away, very agitated.
Turns out the electrical cable connected to the house was damaged, so the light flickers. And the ground near the house became electrified, mildly shocking animals coming close. The people had shoes on so they never noticed.
Image source: PegasusSeiya, Rıfat Gadimov
The best part is that many of these mysteries weren’t solved in dramatic Hollywood moments. More often than not, it was one stubborn investigator refusing to give up, a tiny coincidence, or someone asking a question everybody else had overlooked.
Some of these mysteries became popular worldwide, while others barely made headlines before fading into history. Years or even decades later, they resurfaced with answers that were somehow more fascinating than all the theories people had spent years dreaming up.
#7
The fate of John Franklin. He left Britain in 1845 to find the northwest passage and never made it. At the time it was the greatest maritime mystery in the world. They found some human remains in the 1980’s which suggested lead poisoning from poorly soldered cans, and last year they found the HMS terror which was one of the two ships in the expedition.
Image source: YenOlass, State Library of New South Wales
#8
An anonymous source who gave a great deal of important information on the Watergate scandal to Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in 1972. In 2005 his identity was finally revealed: Mark Felt, then the number 2 man in the FBI and mad at President Nixon for not promoting him to be that agency’s head.
The burial place of British Monarch Richard III. Lost in the 1485 Battle of Bosworth Field the location of his hastily buried remains stayed unknown until 2012 when they were found under a British parking lot.
Star Dust, a British South America Airlines passenger plane that disappeared in 1947 on a flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Santiago, Chile after sending the famous last message “STENDEC”. Its fate remained unknown until 1998 when mountain climbers found its wreckage high in the Andes. The most likely explanation for the crash was navigational error.
Image source: Passing4human, Federal Bureau of Investigation
#9
IMO? The cookie cutter sharks, they kept mistaking Cold War subs for whales and took chunks out of the hull and conning towers, both sides thought the enemy came up with a new kind of weapon until a soviet sub surfaced with the little bugger stuck on the hull with a chunk of the sub still in its mouth.
Image source: Alexy_Kuzneatov, NOAA Observer Project
For centuries, historians couldn’t determine the final resting place of King Richard III after his last unsuccessful battle in 1485. In 2012, archaeologists made an astonishing discovery beneath an ordinary parking lot in Leicester. They confirmed not only his burial site, but also that he likely had scoliosis, settling a debate that had lasted for generations.
Sir John Franklin’s doomed Arctic expedition was another famous puzzle. After the ships HMS Erebus and HMS Terror disappeared in 1845 while searching for the Northwest Passage, countless rescue missions failed to find them. More than 170 years later, the wrecks of both ships were finally discovered in the Canadian Arctic, offering up valuable new clues about one of the greatest exploration mysteries.
#10
How the stones were transported to the site of the great pyramids in Egypt.
Researchers recently figured out that they were dragged on sleds, and the sand was watered down ahead of it to reduce friction.
Image source: Scrappy_Larue, hayriyenur
#11
Jacob Wetterling, kidnapped in MN in 1989. After 27 years they finally found his remains and the criminal who had previously been a person of interest initially. I grew up in MN, so was always familiar with this case. It was such great news that his family could finally get some answers and lay him to rest.
Image source: Boujee-wifey, The Wetterling family
#12
As an example, I just read about the story of John List who was captured 18 years later after m******g his family. Apparently, they made an episode on “America’s Most Wanted” about him, in which a sculpturer recreated what John may look like 18 years after his crimes. Less than two weeks later he was caught.
Image source: MrRhetorica, New Jersey Department of Corrections
One of Australia’s most heartbreaking mysteries also took decades to solve. In 1980, baby Azaria Chamberlain disappeared during a family camping trip, and her parents’ insistence that a dingo had taken her was dismissed. Years later, crucial evidence was discovered by chance near a dingo den, ultimately confirming the family’s account and closing the country’s most controversial case.
Even the Titanic kept one of its biggest secrets for decades. Survivors gave conflicting accounts about whether the ship broke apart before sinking. For many years, experts believed it had gone down in one piece. In 1985, an expedition located the wreck on the Atlantic floor, revealing it in two massive sections.
#13
Al Capone’s vault is the most hilarious solved mystery. A renovation team found the vault and some underground tunnels under his hotel over 50 years after his arrest. Geraldo Rivera hosted a huge 2-hour live grand reveal of the opening of the vault which they hope would contain a huge fortune. 30 million people watched the live spectacle. The vault was finally opened and……….there was nothing there.
Image source: xigua22, Joaquin Lopez
#14
The escape of Gina DeJesus, Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight in Cleveland in 2013. They were taken and held captive for ten years.
Image source: ItsSnowingAgain, People
#15
I recall the Unabomber on Unsolved Mysteries being spooky before they caught Ted.
Image source: RedRoscoe1977, Federal Bureau of Investigation
One of the many things these stories have in common is that they weren’t solved because someone suddenly had a brilliant idea. In fact, investigations often get a second life when fresh witnesses come forward years later, revealing information they weren’t willing or able to share before. A National Geographic study found that new witnesses played a far bigger role in clearing cold cases than DNA alone.
Also, technology has changed the game. Advances in forensic science and genetic genealogy have helped investigators identify unknown people and reopen cases that once seemed impossible to solve. As these tools continue to improve, mysteries that once seemed destined to remain unanswered are finally seeing breakthroughs they’ve waited decades for.
#16
Sherri rasmussen’s m****r was solved after about 25 years due to a bite mark that DNA could only assess many years after the m****r. Identifying the k****r was easier because she also worked for law enforcement.
Image source: Ok_Produce_9308, Wikipedia
#17
Daniel Morcombe. Probably the most well-known disappearance in Australia. He was a young boy out shopping, by himself, for Christmas presents in the early 2000s. He was never seen again. Close to 20 years later his k****r was found after a detective went undercover as Mafia boss. The detective convinced Morcombe’s k****r to confess to his biggest crime before he was allowed into the gang. The k****r led detectives to Morcombe’s remains and the case was solved nearly 20 years later. The recording of this interaction/his confession is on Youtube!
Image source: jaydeycat, www.derwan.com/images/view/Daniel_Morcombe.jpg
#18
The purpose of the appendix is now understood and has an important function, though it is not quite as useful now as it was back before we understood proper food preparation and storage.
Image source: ArborElf, nastiklis1992
People’s fascination with mysteries isn’t very surprising either. Psychologists noted that unanswered questions can create an information gap in our minds, making us naturally want to seek closure. Maybe that’s why finally learning what really happened feels so satisfying, especially after years of wild theories and endless speculation.
If there’s one thing that these stories prove, it’s that the truth can sometimes take its sweet time to catch up. Thankfully, when it finally does, it can give the people involved the closure they need to move on, or maybe even exonerate innocent victims. Which solved mystery has stuck with you over the years, or blows your mind anytime you think about it?
#19
Anastasia’s remains were discovered in 2007, she d**d in 1917 along with all of her family. All the stories and rumours of her survival were false.
Image source: Regnes, Boasson and Eggler St. Petersburg Nevsky 24
#20
The Black Knight orbiting earth. Turns out its part of a shuttle or something.
Image source: foulista, 3DSculptor
#21
The 1971 disappearance of Cheryl Miller and Pamela Jackson. Their car was found 43 years later in a creek; it was just an accident.
#22
In 1997, a woman’s body was found in a river near Bullhead City, Arizona. She was identified as Barbara Brown Agnew. Nobody could figure out who k****d her, and the case was quickly cold.
In 2014, a man named Matthew Gibson was living in North Carolina. He began receiving texts from Walmart saying there was a prescription ready for someone named Anita Townshed. Due to d**g use, mental illness, or simply a guilty conscience, Gibson became convinced Anita was the woman he k****d in Bullhead City all those years ago and that someone was tormenting him with the knowledge of what he did. He drove through the night from North Carolina to Arizona, and showed up at the Bullhead City police station to confess to his crime.
He told officers how he met a woman, they went back to his trailer, she was being “obnoxious”, so he hit her in the head with a flashlight and dumped her body in the river. This was an exact match to Barbara’s case. Gibson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime.
Image source: Anya5678, https://edition.cnn.com/2014/09/24/justice/arizona-murder-confession
#23
Not sure if this counts but the m****r of Tracy Harris. Everyone believed it was her husband who had k****d her but got away it. Carl was arrested 30 yrs later for her m****r but then on the eve of his trial a witness refused to testify saying they’re putting an innocent man on trial and that it was her own husband who had k****d Tracy, her so called best friend.
I couldn’t imagine keeping a secret like that for that long because I was about to have a baby and didn’t want to ruin what I had. I’d be worried that he might turn on me or the baby and wouldn’t take the chance. She wasn’t afraid of him bk then, but obv she should’ve been.
EDIT not necessary a strange case, but was solved after a strange event. The witness refusing to testify, but then ultimately knowing who the k****r was.
Image source: mumonwheels, 48 Hours
#24
Not decades, but similar to the other popular story here… a NYC detective wrote a book called “Mafia Cop” while simultaneously working for the mob. I found that story because I’m a David L***h fanatic, and LOST HIGHWAY is my all-time favorite film. The Mafia Cop idiot is actually in that movie. He plays a detective.
Slightly off-topic but still true crime related tangent: You know how there are legends of “cursed” films, productions wrought with terrible luck, like the EXORCIST or the OMEN, etc? They ain’t got s**t on LOST HIGHWAY.
Image source: Joseph-Kay, goodreads
#25
Definitely check out “TENT GIRL” case which totally fits this criteria. There is an episode of this case covered by Crime Junkies titled “tent girl”.
Image source: anon
#26
The Rocky Mountains treasure was finally found a few months ago
A wealthy art dealer was told he had terminal cancer (it wasn’t actually) but he thought he was gonna d**
He also was an avid lover of the outdoors, and in an effort to get people to go outside he hid $1 million of gold and jewels somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
He gave out some hints and I think it was a poem? That detailed the location of the treasure
Thousands of people searched.
Some people won the Darwin Award, not realizing the treasure was some where that a 80 year old man could easily go
It was finally discovered by a unnamed individual a few months ago. A image of the treasure has also been released
Image source: anon, Forrest Fenn’s Treasure Poem
#27
The Atari et cartridges being buried in New Mexico
Edit: Atari, not NES, I’m stupid.
Image source: Jaws1391, taylorhatmaker
#28
The Boy In The Box. I truly never thought it would be solved.
Image source: deepfrieddaydream, DC Studio
#29
For decades car enthusiasts and Mustang fans though the green ‘68 Ford Mustangs used in the Steve McQueen movie Bullitt were lost or destroyed and no one would ever know what happened to them One was found in a junk yard in Mexico, the other had been garaged by its owners since the 80’s.
Image source: R4zor154, imdb.com
#30
Wearside Jack (UK). In the late seventies he sent a hoax tape and letters to the police purporting to be the Yorkshire Ripper. The police interviewed the actual Ripper a few times but discounted him because his accent didn’t match. More women d**d as a result, but 25 years later they DNA tested the envelopes and he was convicted of perverting the course of justice.
Image source: mssngvwlsrnd, bbc.com
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