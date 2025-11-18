39 Must-Watch Shows That Scored A Perfect 10/10

No movie or TV show has ever received a perfect 10/10 score. According to the IMDb Top 250, the film that came the closest is The Shawshank Redemption, with a rating of 9.3 and almost 3 million votes. Meanwhile, the TV series that almost did it is Breaking Bad, with a 9.5 and over 2 million polls.
Even though no motion picture was given the golden standard, there are still a lot of films and series that are 10/10 in fans’ hearts. Today we’re featuring plenty of such examples curated by Bored Panda and visualized by Episode Hive, so people looking for something to binge-watch next can easily find it. Scroll down to discover some of the must-watch TV series out there, and be sure to leave your own recommendations below!
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with writer, producer, and director Chris Presswell, who kindly agreed to share his insights on flawless movies.
If you’re looking for captivating dramas, ‘Tell Me Lies’ is worth your attention. This series has gained traction for its intriguing plot and talented cast. Discover more about the Tell Me Lies cast and their standout roles.
#1 Chernobyl (2019)
This five-part miniseries captures the chilling horror and human bravery surrounding the 1986 nuclear disaster. Chernobyl excels in its attention to detail, combining tension, fear, and political intrigue to create a harrowing exploration of man-made catastrophe and the cost of lies.
Image source: episodehive
#2 Sherlock (2010–2017)
A modern reimagining of the classic detective, Sherlock stands out for its sharp writing, fast-paced plots, and charismatic lead performances. Each episode feels like a high-stakes game of wit and deduction, with the chemistry between Sherlock and Watson bringing the iconic partnership to life.
Image source: episodehive
#3 The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
A period drama centered around a young chess prodigy’s rise to the top while battling personal demons, The Queen’s Gambit captivated fans with its stunning cinematography, stylish period detail, and Anya Taylor-Joy’s compelling performance. It’s a rare blend of intellectual intensity and emotional depth.
Image source: episodehive
#4 Breaking Bad (2008–2013)
This crime drama redefined the anti-hero genre with Walter White’s transformation from a mild-mannered teacher into a ruthless [illegal substances] kingpin. Its flawless pacing, shocking twists, and unforgettable character arcs make it a pinnacle of modern TV, with each episode ratcheting up the tension to nearly unbearable levels.
Image source: episodehive
#5 Band Of Brothers (2001)
A moving and gritty portrayal of Easy Company during WWII, Band of Brothers is not just about war, but about camaraderie, sacrifice, and survival. Fans praise its intense realism and emotional depth, as it offers a harrowing glimpse into the bonds formed on the battlefield.
Image source: episodehive
#6 Better Call Saul (2015–2022)
A slow-burn masterpiece that serves as both a prequel and a companion to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul dives deep into the moral unraveling of Jimmy McGill, the lawyer destined to become the sleazy Saul Goodman. Its meticulous pacing and attention to character development turn it into an emotionally rich tragedy.
Image source: episodehive
#7 Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)
With stylish visuals, razor-sharp dialogue, and intense performances, Peaky Blinders follows the rise of the Shelby family’s criminal empire in post-WWI Birmingham. Fans are drawn to its gritty atmosphere, epic story arcs, and the magnetic presence of its lead, Tommy Shelby.
Image source: episodehive
#8 Mare Of Easttown (2021)
A gripping crime drama set in a small Pennsylvania town, Mare of Easttown follows a detective unraveling a local [crime] while dealing with her own personal trauma. Fans praise its emotional weight, masterful character development, and Kate Winslet’s award-winning performance as a complex, flawed lead.
Image source: episodehive
#9 Fleabag (2016–2019)
Fleabag combines dark humor with profound emotional depth, as it follows a young woman navigating grief, love, and existential crisis. Its witty fourth-wall breaks, sharp writing, and the raw vulnerability of its lead character have earned it a fiercely devoted fanbase.
Image source: episodehive
#10 The Boys (2019–)
The Boys takes the superhero genre and flips it on its head, offering a brutal, satirical look at what happens when superheroes abuse their powers. Fans love its mix of shocking violence, dark humor, and smart social commentary on corporate greed and celebrity culture.
Image source: episodehive
#11 Fargo (2014–)
Inspired by the Coen Brothers’ film, Fargo combines quirky Midwestern charm with shocking violence and intricate criminal plots. Each season delivers a new story of crime and consequence, packed with dark humor, eccentric characters, and unpredictable narratives that keep viewers hooked.
Image source: episodehive
#12 Twin Peaks (1990–1991, 2017)
David Lynch’s surreal, dreamlike series is a unique blend of murder mystery, supernatural elements, and eccentric small-town life. Fans love Twin Peaks for its bizarre, avant-garde style, its haunting characters, and its ability to subvert every genre convention.
Image source: episodehive
#13 The Expanse (2015–2021)
A grounded and meticulously crafted space opera, The Expanse captivates with its rich political intrigue, complex characters, and scientifically accurate portrayal of interplanetary conflict. Fans admire the show’s ability to blend hard sci-fi with human drama.
Image source: episodehive
#14 Dark (2017–2020)
A mind-bending German series that expertly weaves together time travel, existential dread, and family drama, Dark is a puzzle box of intricate plotlines. Fans are drawn to its dense storytelling, atmospheric tension, and the way it forces viewers to grapple with the concept of fate and free will.
Image source: episodehive
#15 Six Feet Under (2001–2005)
Set in a family-run funeral home, Six Feet Under tackles life, death, and everything in between with dark humor and emotional honesty. Its raw exploration of mortality and grief resonated deeply with viewers, culminating in one of the most satisfying series finales in TV history.
Image source: episodehive
#16 The Crown (2016–)
Lavish, captivating, and deeply human, The Crown explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, delving into the personal and political struggles that shaped the monarchy. Fans appreciate the meticulous production design, powerhouse performances, and the show’s ability to humanize historical figures.
Image source: episodehive
#17 The Haunting Of Hill House (2018)
A chilling, character-driven ghost story, The Haunting of Hill House combines family trauma with supernatural horror. Fans praise its non-linear narrative, emotionally resonant themes, and haunting atmosphere that lingers long after the final episode.
Image source: episodehive
#18 Stranger Things (2016–)
An endearing mix of ‘80s nostalgia, sci-fi horror, and coming-of-age drama, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon. Its lovable cast of characters and thrilling supernatural mystery, combined with its impeccable homage to classic ‘80s films, have made it a must-watch for fans of adventure and nostalgia.
Image source: episodehive
#19 The Last Of Us (2023–)
Based on the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us combines emotional storytelling with post-apocalyptic survival, focusing on the bond between Joel and Ellie as they navigate a world ravaged by a deadly fungus. Fans appreciate its fidelity to the source material and its exploration of love, loss, and hope in a world teetering on the edge.
Image source: episodehive
#20 The Sandman (2022–)
Based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series, The Sandman delivers a rich, fantastical world where dreams and reality intertwine. Fans praise its faithful adaptation of the source material, stunning visuals, and deep dive into philosophical themes about life, death, and the power of storytelling.
Image source: episodehive
#21 The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–)
A dystopian drama with chilling relevance, fans praise its powerful performances and hard-hitting exploration of control and resistance.
Image source: episodehive
#22 The Sopranos (1999–2007)
The Sopranos changed the face of television with its complex portrayal of Tony Soprano, a mob boss grappling with the pressures of both organized crime and suburban family life. Its deep exploration of mental health, existential dread, and moral decay set a new standard for TV drama.
Image source: episodehive
#23 Parks And Recreation (2009–2015)
Full of heart and humor, Parks and Rec is a charming comedy about small-town government and its optimistic, offbeat employees. It’s beloved for its lighthearted, uplifting tone and standout performances, particularly from Amy Poehler.
Image source: episodehive
#24 Severance (2022–)
This dystopian workplace thriller explores the eerie concept of separating work and personal memories through brain surgery. Severance captivates fans with its haunting atmosphere, slow-burn suspense, and sharp critique of corporate culture. The unique premise is a fresh take on sci-fi, blending psychological horror with dark humor.
Image source: episodehive
#25 Ted Lasso (2020–2023)
This heartwarming comedy about an American football coach managing an English soccer team continues to win hearts with its blend of kindness, optimism, and laugh-out-loud humor. Fans adore its uplifting tone and positive outlook, with its emphasis on human connection and emotional growth making it a standout in modern TV.
Image source: episodehive
#26 Squid Game (2021–)
A South Korean survival drama where contestants play deadly versions of childhood games for a massive cash prize, Squid Game exploded into global fame with its intense suspense, biting social commentary on class disparity, and shocking violence. Fans appreciate its unpredictable, high-stakes narrative and emotional depth.
Image source: episodehive
#27 The Mandalorian (2019–)
With stunning visuals, old-school Western influences, and a mysterious bounty hunter at its center, The Mandalorian quickly won over fans of Star Wars. The show revitalized the franchise with fresh, heartfelt storytelling, and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) became an instant pop culture icon.
Image source: episodehive
#28 The Wire (2002–2008)
A sprawling, ambitious look at the broken institutions of Baltimore, The Wire explores the interconnected worlds of law enforcement, drug trade, education, and politics. Fans admire its razor-sharp social commentary, nuanced characters, and its willingness to tackle systemic failure without oversimplifying.
Image source: episodehive
#29 The White Lotus (2021–)
A dark comedy-drama set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus examines the messy lives of its privileged guests. Fans are drawn to its sharp social commentary, satire of the wealthy elite, and its intricate blend of humor and tension that unravels in unexpected ways.
Image source: episodehive
#30 Gravity Falls (2012–2016)
An animated gem that mixes supernatural mysteries with heartfelt sibling bonds, Gravity Falls is both whimsical and complex. Its rich lore, clever humor, and emotional storytelling resonate with both kids and adults, creating a cult following that cherishes its imaginative world.
Image source: episodehive
#31 Watchmen (2019)
A bold reimagining of the iconic graphic novel, Watchmen explores race, justice, and legacy in a dystopian America. Its ambitious storytelling and striking visuals earned critical acclaim, while fans appreciated its fearless exploration of timely social issues.
Image source: episodehive
#32 Succession (2018–)
A biting, darkly comedic exploration of power and privilege, Succession follows the ruthless Roy family as they vie for control of their media empire. The show’s sharp writing, acidic humor, and cutthroat family dynamics make it a gripping study of wealth and dysfunction.
Image source: episodehive
#33 The Leftovers (2014–2017)
A haunting meditation on grief and loss, The Leftovers takes place in a world where 2% of the population has mysteriously vanished. Fans love its deep emotional exploration and philosophical reflections on faith, love, and the human need for meaning.
Image source: episodehive
#34 Arcane (2021–)
Set in the League of Legends universe, Arcane broke new ground with its jaw-dropping animation and nuanced character development. Fans and critics alike praise its engaging storylines, rich world-building, and emotional resonance, making it one of the most successful video game adaptations to date.
Image source: episodehive
#35 The Bear (2022–)
A gritty, high-stress drama set in a Chicago restaurant, The Bear dives deep into the chaotic, emotional life of a young chef struggling to keep his family’s sandwich shop afloat. Fans love its raw authenticity, fast-paced storytelling, and how it portrays the pressures of both culinary life and personal struggles.
Image source: episodehive
#36 Narcos (2015–2017)
Chronicling the rise and fall of [illegal substance] kingpins like Pablo Escobar, Narcos is a thrilling dive into the world of [illegal substance] cartels. Fans appreciate its intense pacing, gritty realism, and its in-depth portrayal of how power and corruption intertwine.
Image source: episodehive
#37 Bojack Horseman (2014–2020)
An animated dark comedy that explores fame, addiction, and depression with surprising emotional depth and satirical brilliance.
Image source: episodehive
#38 Yellowjackets (2021–)
A psychological thriller that mixes survival horror with mystery, Yellowjackets follows a girls’ soccer team stranded after a plane crash, alongside their adult lives grappling with what happened. Fans are drawn to its dark, suspenseful plot, strong performances, and the mystery that keeps deepening with each episode.
Image source: episodehive
#39 Station Eleven (2021–2022)
A post-apocalyptic drama following survivors after a global pandemic, Station Eleven is praised for its hopeful, human-centric narrative. Rather than focusing on destruction, it explores the rebuilding of society and the role of art and memory in sustaining humanity, making it a standout in the genre.
Image source: episodehive
Follow Us