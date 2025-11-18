Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

The One Eyeland Photography Awards once again mesmerized us with a breathtaking selection of photos.
This time, we are presenting the 2023 Travel Category Gold and Silver winners. However, if you would like to see Bronze winners and other finalists, make sure to visit The One Eyeland Photography Awards website. All of the photographs are also divided into a number of sub-categories such as astrophotography, aerial photography, landscapes, and more.
Without further ado, we invite you to explore last year’s winners, and if you are wondering about participating in the contest yourself, make sure to apply for this year’s competition!
More info: Instagram | oneeyeland.com | Facebook | x.com | br.pinterest.com
#1 “Jump” By Linda Hurzeler
Gold in Wildlife.
Image source: lhurzeler
#2 “Mysterious Forest” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#3 “Arctic House” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Architecture.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#4 “Norwegian Wood” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#5 “Freedom” By Ales Tvrdy
Silver in Aerial.
Image source: photoandtraveling
#6 “Obsolete Room” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Architecture.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#7 “Salt Farm Workers” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Gold in Aerial.
Image source: saurabh_sirohiya_photography
#8 “Night Loner” By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Astrophotography.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#9 “Slovenia Church” By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Landscapes.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#10 “Fire’s Fury: The Historic Eruption” By Enrique Barquet
Silver in Astrophotography.
Image source: enriquebarquet
#11 “Double Arches” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Astrophotography.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#12 “Heart Of The Sea” By Hoai Nguyen Phuoc
Gold in Aerial.
Image source: dean_nphoai
#13 “201 Dome Mosque” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Architecture.
Image source: azimronnie
#14 “Ascent Trees” By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Astrophotography.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#15 “Italian Church” By Wai Nok Cheng
Gold in Landscapes.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#16 “Winding Road” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#17 “Canal Grande” By Marc Barthelemy
Silver in Black and White.
Image source: mbphotographylux
#18 “Time Flies” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Astrophotography.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#19 “Green Waves” By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: oneeyeland
#20 “Dunghuang Oasis” By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: oneeyeland
#21 “Green Fields” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: azimronnie
#22 “Moody Light” By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: oneeyeland
#23 “Slovenia Church” By Wai Nok Cheng
Silver in Aerial.
Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape
#24 “Muslims Congregation” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Other.
Image source: azimronnie
#25 “Incense Workers” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Aerial.
Image source: azimronnie
#26 “Pastorale Poetry” By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: oneeyeland
#27 “Whirpool” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Gold in Wildlife.
Image source: azimronnie
#28 “Childhood” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in People.
Image source: azimronnie
#29 “Rice Workers” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Aerial.
Image source: azimronnie
#30 “Harvesting Red Chilies” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Food.
Image source: azimronnie
#31 “Drying Vermicelli” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Food.
Image source: azimronnie
#32 “Floating Fruits Market” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Aerial.
Image source: azimronnie
#33 “The Clash Between The Bigua And The Pleco Fish” By Luiz Paolo Grinberg
Silver in Wildlife.
Image source: lupiphotos
#34 “War Of Color” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Cultures.
Image source: azimronnie
#35 “Corso Al Tramonto” By Luigi Rota
Silver in Sports.
Image source: luigirota_photographer
#36 “Alone” By Thierry Bornier
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: oneeyeland
#37 “Nandgaon Temple” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Gold in Architecture.
Image source: azimronnie
#38 “Splash Of Color” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Gold in Cultures.
Image source: saurabh_sirohiya_photography
#39 “Duck Feeding” By Sultan Ahmed Niloy
Silver in Aerial.
Image source: Sultan Ahmed Niloy
#40 “Polluted Buriganga River” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Documentary.
Image source: azimronnie
#41 “Eid Prayer In The Open Field” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Cultures.
Image source: azimronnie
#42 “Mark Rotho And The Vicunas” By Luiz Paolo Grinberg
Silver in Landscapes.
Image source: lupiphotos
#43 “Harvesting Corn Into The Flood Water” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Documentary.
Image source: azimronnie
#44 “Howrah Bridge” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Architecture.
Image source: azimronnie
#45 “Celebrating Rakher” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Gold in Cultures.
Image source: azimronnie
#46 “Fasting Festival” By Azim Khan Ronnie
Silver in Cultures.
Image source: azimronnie
