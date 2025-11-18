Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

The One Eyeland Photography Awards once again mesmerized us with a breathtaking selection of photos.

This time, we are presenting the 2023 Travel Category Gold and Silver winners. However, if you would like to see Bronze winners and other finalists, make sure to visit The One Eyeland Photography Awards website. All of the photographs are also divided into a number of sub-categories such as astrophotography, aerial photography, landscapes, and more.

Without further ado, we invite you to explore last year’s winners, and if you are wondering about participating in the contest yourself, make sure to apply for this year’s competition!

#1 “Jump” By Linda Hurzeler

Gold in Wildlife.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: lhurzeler

#2 “Mysterious Forest” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#3 “Arctic House” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Architecture.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#4 “Norwegian Wood” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#5 “Freedom” By Ales Tvrdy

Silver in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: photoandtraveling

#6 “Obsolete Room” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Architecture.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#7 “Salt Farm Workers” By Saurabh Sirohiya

Gold in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: saurabh_sirohiya_photography

#8 “Night Loner” By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Astrophotography.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#9 “Slovenia Church” By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#10 “Fire’s Fury: The Historic Eruption” By Enrique Barquet

Silver in Astrophotography.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: enriquebarquet

#11 “Double Arches” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Astrophotography.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#12 “Heart Of The Sea” By Hoai Nguyen Phuoc

Gold in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: dean_nphoai

#13 “201 Dome Mosque” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Architecture.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#14 “Ascent Trees” By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Astrophotography.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#15 “Italian Church” By Wai Nok Cheng

Gold in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#16 “Winding Road” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#17 “Canal Grande” By Marc Barthelemy

Silver in Black and White.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: mbphotographylux

#18 “Time Flies” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Astrophotography.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#19 “Green Waves” By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: oneeyeland

#20 “Dunghuang Oasis” By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: oneeyeland

#21 “Green Fields” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#22 “Moody Light” By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: oneeyeland

#23 “Slovenia Church” By Wai Nok Cheng

Silver in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: cheng_wai_nok_landscape

#24 “Muslims Congregation” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Other.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#25 “Incense Workers” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#26 “Pastorale Poetry” By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: oneeyeland

#27 “Whirpool” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Gold in Wildlife.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#28 “Childhood” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in People.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#29 “Rice Workers” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#30 “Harvesting Red Chilies” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Food.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#31 “Drying Vermicelli” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Food.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#32 “Floating Fruits Market” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#33 “The Clash Between The Bigua And The Pleco Fish” By Luiz Paolo Grinberg

Silver in Wildlife.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: lupiphotos

#34 “War Of Color” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Cultures.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#35 “Corso Al Tramonto” By Luigi Rota

Silver in Sports.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: luigirota_photographer

#36 “Alone” By Thierry Bornier

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: oneeyeland

#37 “Nandgaon Temple” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Gold in Architecture.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#38 “Splash Of Color” By Saurabh Sirohiya

Gold in Cultures.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: saurabh_sirohiya_photography

#39 “Duck Feeding” By Sultan Ahmed Niloy

Silver in Aerial.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: Sultan Ahmed Niloy

#40 “Polluted Buriganga River” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Documentary.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#41 “Eid Prayer In The Open Field” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Cultures.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#42 “Mark Rotho And The Vicunas” By Luiz Paolo Grinberg

Silver in Landscapes.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: lupiphotos

#43 “Harvesting Corn Into The Flood Water” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Documentary.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#44 “Howrah Bridge” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Architecture.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#45 “Celebrating Rakher” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Gold in Cultures.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

#46 “Fasting Festival” By Azim Khan Ronnie

Silver in Cultures.

Top 10 Travel Photographers: 46 Award-Winning Images Selected By The One Eyeland 2023

Image source: azimronnie

