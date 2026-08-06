89 Honest Confessions From People Who Secretly Love Being Single And Living Alone

Pandas, being single is often viewed as a phase of life that will eventually end when someone meets the “right” person. But the truth is that singlehood can look very different for everyone. Some people are happily embracing their independence, while others are taking time to understand themselves, focus on their goals, heal from past relationships, or simply enjoy the life they have built on their own.
Of course, sharing life with a loving partner can be a beautiful experience, but living alone has its own quiet joys too. You can choose what to eat, spend your free time exactly how you want, watch the same comfort show for the tenth time, and even fart as loudly as you please without worrying about anyone else’s opinion! In today’s collection, people are sharing the funny, relatable, and surprisingly wholesome reasons they enjoy being single and living alone. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which of these perks you can relate to the most.
#1
I can be ugly in peace.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#2
Not having to manage someone else emotions.
Image source: kaylie4628, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#3
When I come home from work, it’s exactly as I left it.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Not too long ago, many people viewed being single in a negative light—as a sign of loneliness, incompleteness, or even personal failure. For much of human history, coupling up was treated as the expected path, and marriage was often seen as an important marker of adulthood, stability, and success. But attitudes toward singlehood have gradually changed.
Today, more people are choosing to focus on their independence, careers, friendships, personal goals, and happiness rather than entering a relationship simply because they feel they are supposed to. In fact, The Economist estimated that the world had at least 100 million more single people in 2025 than it would have had if coupling rates had remained as high as they were in 2017.
#4
No one asking me what’s for dinner after I just worked eight hours.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#5
The lighting and temperature is exactly how I like it.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Slaapwijsheid.nl (not the actual photo)
#6
I’m no longer somebody’s unpaid maid, chef, assistant, and therapist.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
The numbers show just how common singlehood has become across different parts of the world. China had approximately 200 million single adults as of 2018. Canada had around 18.27 million single people in 2022, while England and Wales recorded more than 28 million single people in 2020. In France, approximately 27.7 million people, or 41.3% of the population, were single in 2018. Of course, being single can mean different things to different people, and these figures include people of various ages and life circumstances. Still, they reflect a broader shift in the way many people think about relationships and living independently.
#7
No more weaponized incompetence.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Gabriel Ponton (not the actual photo)
#8
I budget my money how I want to.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
#9
I can make dinner and there are still leftovers for lunch the next day.
Image source: carissa_jane_, Look Studio (not the actual photo)
So, what has contributed to this change? In the past, singlehood was often associated with loneliness, failure, or the idea that someone was still waiting for their life to truly begin. But over time, more people have started viewing it as a valid lifestyle and an opportunity to better understand themselves. There are now plenty of books, podcasts, and conversations exploring the idea that being single does not necessarily mean being unhappy or incomplete.
#10
If my body needs rest I can spend a day in bed watching the type of movies/shows I love without someone calling me lazy.
Image source: nicola.hunt, Stephanie Berbec (not the actual photo)
#11
I don’t go fifty fifty on a grocery budget with somebody who eats twice as much as me.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Natalia Blauth (not the actual photo)
#12
The toilet seat is always dry.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)
One person who has written about this shift is John Kim, a licensed therapist, speaker, and author of Single on Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. Drawing from his own experiences after a painful divorce, Kim reflects on how he had moved from one relationship to another throughout much of his adult life without spending enough time understanding who he was on his own. His book encourages readers to see singlehood not as a waiting room before the next relationship but as a period that can offer space for reflection, personal growth, and self-discovery.
#13
I’m not drowning in resentment from chronically picking up after a grown adult.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
#14
No one is snoring when I’m trying to fall asleep.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#15
I decorate however I want.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Tahiti Spears (not the actual photo)
Kim challenges the belief that being single automatically means being lonely, incomplete, or somehow “behind” in life. He argues that loneliness is not necessarily a sign that something is wrong. Sometimes, it can be an emotional reminder to reconnect with yourself, your interests, your values, or the people who matter to you. The goal is not to avoid relationships or convince yourself that you never need anyone. Instead, it is about becoming comfortable in your own company and learning not to depend on a relationship, constant attention, or digital distractions to feel worthy or fulfilled.
#16
All the smells are mine.
Image source: mrssandydz, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#17
Three words: regulated nervous system.
Image source: zerol8tency, Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)
#18
I can take a nap and not feel guilty.
Image source: justbeth_, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
The book also encourages people to give themselves some of the care, time, and attention they might normally reserve for a romantic partner. That could mean investing in hobbies, working toward personal or career goals, taking care of your physical and mental well-being, or simply making time for activities that bring you joy. Rather than treating single life as a pause before something better comes along, the idea is to build a meaningful life in the present; whether or not a relationship eventually becomes part of it.
#19
No one eating all the groceries and snacks within 48 hours of me bringing them home so that I have to go grocery shop for my snacks all over again.
Image source: dewytwix, Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
#20
I get to pick the show in the big TV.
Image source: devineycoolkid, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#21
I made delicious chocolate chip cookies today and I don’t have to share them with anyone.
Image source: janisdawn64, SJ (not the actual photo)
Interestingly, this changing attitude toward singlehood can also be seen in different cultures. In Japan, shifting demographics and changing social expectations have contributed to the growth of what is often called ohitorisama, a term that loosely translates to “party of one.” The movement celebrates the idea that people can comfortably enjoy activities alone, whether that means eating at a restaurant, going to the movies, traveling, shopping, or simply spending time by themselves. Instead of viewing solo activities as sad or unusual, many people see them as a way to enjoy independence and make choices without waiting for someone else to join them.
#22
I can meal prep whatever I want and eat the same thing if I want all the time. No one making fun of the books I read or shows I watch.
Image source: markiwolfson, Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
#23
I just passed 12yrs of living alone. Besides my dog. I do what I want, when I want. Nap, eat (food choices, restaurant, time of day, etc), what day of the week to clean, prep my meals, make appts for myself. Stay up late: either watching a movie or doing online scrabble competition. LivinLifeOutloud.
Image source: livin50ish, A. C. (not the actual photo)
#24
No one punching holes in the walls.
Image source: julianicole35, Lujia Zhang (not the actual photo)
Of course, enjoying your own company does not mean rejecting relationships or believing that people should do everything alone. The ideas explored by Kim and the growing acceptance of ohitorisama both highlight something much simpler: a person’s happiness does not have to be placed on hold until they find a partner. Learning to enjoy your own company, pursue your interests, and build a fulfilling life can be valuable whether you remain single, enter a relationship, or move between different stages of life. Being comfortable alone can also help people better understand what they genuinely want from future relationships rather than choosing one simply to avoid loneliness.
#25
I don’t have to earn respect from grown adults in another family and buy them gifts as they actively hate me for no reason.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)
#26
Nobody gaslighting or trying to downplay my luteal phase and period.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
#27
The whole bed is for me and my dog.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Burst (not the actual photo)
Ultimately, these posts show that being single and living alone can offer plenty of freedom, independence, and opportunities for self-discovery. At the same time, like any lifestyle, it can also come with challenges, including loneliness, financial responsibilities, and the pressure of handling everything on your own. Whether someone chooses to stay single, live independently, pursue a relationship, or build a life with a partner is deeply personal. There is no single path that guarantees happiness, and what works beautifully for one person may not feel right for someone else.
Well, today’s posts highlight many of the little joys that can make single life feel surprisingly fulfilling—from enjoying complete control over your space to making decisions without having to compromise. Do you agree with the benefits people mentioned, Pandas, or do you think life is better when shared with a partner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
#28
I’m no longer disappointed on holidays or my birthday.
Image source: shanrileyyy, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
#29
No more cabinets left open.
Image source: shanrileyyy, https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)
#30
No unfinished house projects.
Image source: shanrileyyy, Nataliya Vaitkevich (not the actual photo)
#31
It smells good when I get home.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#32
I sleep diagonally and never worry about someone cheating on me.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#33
No one cares for how long my showers are.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#34
Nobody criticising my outfits or makeup.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#35
I go to bed when I want.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#36
My travel plans are what I want to do.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#37
My stuff is never lost.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#38
My ph is balanced.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#39
I don’t have in laws.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#40
There’s no beard hair in my sink.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#41
No one yells at me ever.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#42
No one wastes my expensive skincare.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#43
No listening to anyone chewing or coughing.
Image source: i_am_ange8
#44
I don’t have to participate in conversations when I’m not in the mood.
Image source: poetsimplysherri
#45
No sinking feeling when someone arrives home bc you don’t know what mood they’ll be in.
Image source: al_mal_19
#46
Never have to pretend to be asleep.
Image source: my1wildandpreciouslife
#47
The bathroom smells good.
Image source: soydamy_suazo
#48
No more broken promises.
Image source: toniscorpio13
#49
No more putting what I want to do on hold because he doesn’t want to do that.
Image source: mandypandyau
#50
No one asking me where stuff is all of the timeeeee.
Image source: jessholmes996
#51
I haven’t cried in YEARS!
Image source: jewely312
#52
No one farting in my bed except me.
Image source: channya.aesthetic
#53
I can have popcorn and a glass of wine for dinner.
Image source: buwtifulgirl
#54
Not getting laughed at for what music I like.
Image source: jamiecroppbell
#55
I can make a simple mistake or wrong decision with out someone making me feel guilty and I don’t have to apologize for things out of my control.
Image source: jesireadingcomments
#56
No one calling me 5 times from the grocery store where they were sent with a list of 3 items.
Image source: lyss__hark
#57
My cortisol levels are excellent, no one is silent treating me, I want to be alive.
Image source: quazymodo
#58
Not being criticized for sleeping with clothes on is so specific and so absolutely relatable. Shook me.
Image source: fullmetalkatie
#59
My personal belongings rarely ever get accidentally broken anymore.
Image source: greenbhlu
#60
No one making you feel guilty for not cleaning up the mess THEY made.
Image source: stylincuts79
#61
Nobody slamming drawers or doors when they can’t find something.
Image source: janelex85
#62
Autonomy over my body.
Image source: eastcoastgirl_72
#63
I don’t have to hide in the closet to change my clothes.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#64
No one invading my shower and then complaining about the water temperature.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#65
I’m no longer the butt of somebody’s joke.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#66
I can craft in peace.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#67
No negativity or criticism about literally anything and everything.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#68
The trash is never overflowing.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#69
I’m never anxious that I’m pregnant.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#70
My counters are clean when I wake up in the morning.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#71
My phone has been on do not disturb for years.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#72
Nobody mansplaining my own job to me.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#73
My bed is always made and clean with nice sheets.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#74
Nobody texting me every 20 minutes asking when I’ll be home.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#75
I don’t step on anyone’s nail clipping and get them stuck in my socks.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#76
The roll of toilet paper is never left empty.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#77
I am not financially dependent on a man.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#78
No one saying they work harder than me.
Image source: linda00001125
#79
No one passive aggressively competing against me.
Image source: lindseyliving2
#80
Being able to get up at 2 or 3 in the morning and making a cup of tea and putting my show on till I get tired again.
Image source: kaza.macca6
#81
No being told how to drive, where to drive, and being criticised whilst driving.
Image source: shazaroonie
#82
I don’t wake up to boogers in the sink and on the shower wall. Yes. That was real.
Image source: gailowens865
#83
No one will make fun of my new retro-style bedding set made of unbleached cotton with imitation hand-embroidery.
Image source: username_march
#84
No one screaming at a video game in the middle of the night when I’m trying to sleep.
Image source: stonkcatreads
#85
No more temper mantrums over a football game.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#86
I don’t have to pretend to like his friends.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#87
Laundry takes five minutes to put away.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#88
My TV stays on a normal volume.
Image source: shanrileyyy
#89
No one ruins my day by 8:00am.
Image source: shanrileyyy
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