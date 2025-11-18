50 Times People Mishandled Their Tech So Badly It Made Tech Support Cry (Best Of All Time)

How you look after your work tools can tell everyone a lot about you as a person, your character, and your values. In the Digital Age, that usually means your personal computer, laptop, or smartphone. The reality is that most people simply don’t take good enough care of their devices. And who’s left to pick up the pieces? Tech support workers!
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the best posts of all time, as shared on the massively popular ‘Tech Support Gore’ subreddit. The online group is a niche for tech support workers to share the worst things they’ve ever seen on the job, and some of their experiences are truly mind-boggling. Scroll down to see what horrors they’ve had to face!
#1 Ticket Said “Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often”
Image source: reddit.com
#2 4 Hrs Later
Image source: techsupportgore
#3 Ancient Temple Of Asus
Image source: 3 years ago
#4 Told A User To Shutdown Their Virus Infected Computer And Ship It Back And To Label It As Infected. They Did Good
Image source: reddit.com
#5 End User Had A Heater Next To The PC Which Was Randomly Shutting Off And She Thought She Had Smelled Burning A Couple Of Times. It Is Literally Screaming
Image source: Dragon_Khan
#6 Quality Repost Here. (I Assume This Has Been Posted Before)
Image source: imgur.com
#7 The Computer Keeps Overheating
Image source: -Dastardly-
#8 First Day On Job; Set Up Those 4 Wireless Speakers For You
Image source: reddit.com
#9 I Can’t Even
Image source: reddit.com
#10 “The Printer Isn’t Working”
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Look How They Murdered My Boy
Image source: flamewingdragon
#12 Mouse
Image source: reddit.com
#13 “My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won’t Turn Back On”
Image source: reddit.com
#14 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors
Image source: BateauSai
#15 Hospital Server Room
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell
Image source: reddit.com
#17 “My Fan Was Making Too Much Noise!”
Image source: reddit.com
#18 I Should Tell Them It’s Not A Touch Screen
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Is This The Worst Spaghetti Cabling Ever?
Image source: starsky
#20 Forbidden Caprisun
Image source: Robert694n
#21 One Of My Co-Workers Was Eager To Unpack Her New Mouse
Image source: reddit.com
#22 This Key After 10 Years Of Entering Orders At My Grandmothers Shop
Image source: techsupportgore
#23 Apparently Someone Got Tired Of It Ringing, So The Put It In The Oven
Image source: techsupportgore
#24 I Need Somewhere To Set This Candle… Oh Here’s A Good Spot!
Image source: reddit.com
#25 German T-Mobile Found 3 Snakes Inside Their Network Unit
Image source: techsupportgore
#26 When They Get Creative With The Only Working Audio Output They Have
Image source: reddit.com
#27 I Found This While Scrolling Through My Camera Roll From 2018, Enjoy
Image source: Ascaban
#28 I Said “Put It In Rice.” Not “Put Rice In It”
Image source: techsupportgore
#29 “My Space Heater Stopped Working”
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Just Set It On Fire
Image source: techsupportgore
#31 Printer From Hell
Image source: UsablePizza
#32 Customer States “Our Intercom At The Gate Doesn’t Work” Meanwhile In The Connections Box
Image source: trdsc7797
#33 User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop – So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out
Image source: smarthawk
#34 “There’s Something Wrong With The Printer In The Lab…”
Image source: techsupportgore
#35 Slpt: Laptop Charger Panini Press
Image source: voiping
#36 Improvised Way To Supply Power
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Pretty
Image source: Son0fSun
#38 This Must Be The Work Of A Madman
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Dont Use Lemonade To Clean Your Mouse. I Thought The Acidity Would Clean Off The Buildup Of Crumbs And Cheeto Grease But It Just Attracted These Ants. I Left Home For 2 Days, Just To See This On My Desk
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Ps5 In For Hdmi Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard”
Image source: cdq1985
#41 Wondering The Story Behind This
Image source: FinishedToxicity
#42 I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error
Image source: the123king-reddit
#43 Broken Clip? No Problem!
Image source: techsupportgore
#44 “You Can Fix Your Sisters Phone Right? It Gets Hot Sometimes And Turns Itself Off A Lot”. “What’s That Smell?” Battery Acid. Literally Battery Acid
Image source: techsupportgore
#45 User Calls About Disc Being Stuck In Another Computer, Mentions Off Hand About This Laptop. They Had Been Using And Charging It Like This For Weeks
Image source: techsupportgore
#46 Go Check The Switch Closet. We Think Something Might Have Gotten Unplugged Somewhere
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Customer Brought In This Imac For Not Powering On… This Is How He Apparently Uses It
Image source: techsupportgore
#48 The Nastiest Mouse I Have Ever Seen In The Field. Make No Mistake, That Is Not Dust. That Is…uh…hand-Grease
Image source: techsupportgore
#49 No Charger? No Problem!
Image source: Sanctimonious1
#50 “Can You Recover The Data?”
Image source: Spore-Gasm
Follow Us