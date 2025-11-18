50 Times People Mishandled Their Tech So Badly It Made Tech Support Cry (Best Of All Time)

How you look after your work tools can tell everyone a lot about you as a person, your character, and your values. In the Digital Age, that usually means your personal computer, laptop, or smartphone. The reality is that most people simply don’t take good enough care of their devices. And who’s left to pick up the pieces? Tech support workers!

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the best posts of all time, as shared on the massively popular ‘Tech Support Gore’ subreddit. The online group is a niche for tech support workers to share the worst things they’ve ever seen on the job, and some of their experiences are truly mind-boggling. Scroll down to see what horrors they’ve had to face!

#1 Ticket Said “Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often”

Image source: reddit.com

#2 4 Hrs Later

Image source: techsupportgore

#3 Ancient Temple Of Asus

Image source: 3 years ago

#4 Told A User To Shutdown Their Virus Infected Computer And Ship It Back And To Label It As Infected. They Did Good

Image source: reddit.com

#5 End User Had A Heater Next To The PC Which Was Randomly Shutting Off And She Thought She Had Smelled Burning A Couple Of Times. It Is Literally Screaming

Image source: Dragon_Khan

#6 Quality Repost Here. (I Assume This Has Been Posted Before)

Image source: imgur.com

#7 The Computer Keeps Overheating

Image source: -Dastardly-

#8 First Day On Job; Set Up Those 4 Wireless Speakers For You

Image source: reddit.com

#9 I Can’t Even

Image source: reddit.com

#10 “The Printer Isn’t Working”

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Look How They Murdered My Boy

Image source: flamewingdragon

#12 Mouse

Image source: reddit.com

#13 “My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won’t Turn Back On”

Image source: reddit.com

#14 So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

Image source: BateauSai

#15 Hospital Server Room

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell

Image source: reddit.com

#17 “My Fan Was Making Too Much Noise!”

Image source: reddit.com

#18 I Should Tell Them It’s Not A Touch Screen

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Is This The Worst Spaghetti Cabling Ever?

Image source: starsky

#20 Forbidden Caprisun

Image source: Robert694n

#21 One Of My Co-Workers Was Eager To Unpack Her New Mouse

Image source: reddit.com

#22 This Key After 10 Years Of Entering Orders At My Grandmothers Shop

Image source: techsupportgore

#23 Apparently Someone Got Tired Of It Ringing, So The Put It In The Oven

Image source: techsupportgore

#24 I Need Somewhere To Set This Candle… Oh Here’s A Good Spot!

Image source: reddit.com

#25 German T-Mobile Found 3 Snakes Inside Their Network Unit

Image source: techsupportgore

#26 When They Get Creative With The Only Working Audio Output They Have

Image source: reddit.com

#27 I Found This While Scrolling Through My Camera Roll From 2018, Enjoy

Image source: Ascaban

#28 I Said “Put It In Rice.” Not “Put Rice In It”

Image source: techsupportgore

#29 “My Space Heater Stopped Working”

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Just Set It On Fire

Image source: techsupportgore

#31 Printer From Hell

Image source: UsablePizza

#32 Customer States “Our Intercom At The Gate Doesn’t Work” Meanwhile In The Connections Box

Image source: trdsc7797

#33 User Spilt Coffee On His Laptop – So He Put It In The Oven To Dry It Out

Image source: smarthawk

#34 “There’s Something Wrong With The Printer In The Lab…”

Image source: techsupportgore

#35 Slpt: Laptop Charger Panini Press

Image source: voiping

#36 Improvised Way To Supply Power

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Pretty

Image source: Son0fSun

#38 This Must Be The Work Of A Madman

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Dont Use Lemonade To Clean Your Mouse. I Thought The Acidity Would Clean Off The Buildup Of Crumbs And Cheeto Grease But It Just Attracted These Ants. I Left Home For 2 Days, Just To See This On My Desk

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Ps5 In For Hdmi Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard”

Image source: cdq1985

#41 Wondering The Story Behind This

Image source: FinishedToxicity

#42 I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

Image source: the123king-reddit

#43 Broken Clip? No Problem!

Image source: techsupportgore

#44 “You Can Fix Your Sisters Phone Right? It Gets Hot Sometimes And Turns Itself Off A Lot”. “What’s That Smell?” Battery Acid. Literally Battery Acid

Image source: techsupportgore

#45 User Calls About Disc Being Stuck In Another Computer, Mentions Off Hand About This Laptop. They Had Been Using And Charging It Like This For Weeks

Image source: techsupportgore

#46 Go Check The Switch Closet. We Think Something Might Have Gotten Unplugged Somewhere

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Customer Brought In This Imac For Not Powering On… This Is How He Apparently Uses It

Image source: techsupportgore

#48 The Nastiest Mouse I Have Ever Seen In The Field. Make No Mistake, That Is Not Dust. That Is…uh…hand-Grease

Image source: techsupportgore

#49 No Charger? No Problem!

Image source: Sanctimonious1

#50 “Can You Recover The Data?”

Image source: Spore-Gasm

Patrick Penrose
