35 Pics Of The Best Things New Yorkers Threw Away Into The Streets For Others To Take

You can find anything in New York City. Whether you’re on the hunt for a delicious bagel, an incredible live performance, a world-renowned museum or a rat running through the subway dragging a slice of pizza, the Big Apple has it all. In fact, even the streets of NYC are full of treasures just waiting to be taken home.

Below, you’ll find some of the best items that have ever been shared on the Stooping NYC Instagram page, an account we’re big fans of here at Bored Panda. From gorgeous couches to stunning bouquets of flowers, enjoy scrolling through these gems that were given away for free, and keep reading to find a chat with the couple who runs Stooping NYC!

#1 Want More Proof Of How Amazing The Stooping NYC Community Is?

Image source: stoopingnyc

#2 Cpw And West 83rd Right Now!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#3 Hundreds Of Free New Books!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#4 Whoa

Image source: stoopingnyc

#5 We Can’t Believe Our Eyes

Image source: stoopingnyc

#6 I Had To Share My Street Find Fireplace Journey With You

Image source: stoopingnyc

#7 Can We All Agree That This Human Is A Legend?

Image source: stoopingnyc

#8 Well Damn. Is It Weird I’m Half Expectating To Open This And Have It Be A Magical Portal?

Image source: stoopingnyc

#9 Please Sit Down And Acknowledge How Amazing This Stooping Success Is

Image source: stoopingnyc

#10 The Pattern

Image source: stoopingnyc

#11 Beanie Babies Used To Have Real Value! They Still Might… But As The Sign Says The Real Value Is As A Friend. On Cooper Street Between Knickerbocker And Irving

Image source: stoopingnyc

#12 Christmas Come Early Or One Day Late… Either Way Amazing!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#13 6 Bed / 4 Bath… Cathedral Ceilings… Victorian Style… Close To The Park. 8 Inch Ceilings So Potential Buyers Must Be Under 1 Ft Tall

Image source: stoopingnyc

#14 I Know It Looks Like It Needs A Little Uptake But So Worth It

Image source: stoopingnyc

#15 Get Lit With These Tiffany Lamps!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#16 What Else Is There To Say About This Amazing Massage Chair Other Than… Holy S**t!!! Woodbine & Bushwick!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#17 This Definitely Came From The House Of Beetlejuice

Image source: stoopingnyc

#18 Omg Omg Omg!!! Run!! On Vernon And Nostrand In Bed Stuy

Image source: stoopingnyc

#19 *Googles What Decor Items Go Best In An Oversized Bird Cage*

Image source: stoopingnyc

#20 So So So Good!!!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#21 As The Kids Would Say…gtfoh!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#22 *Immediately Googles How To Decorate My House*

Image source: stoopingnyc

#23 Annnnd Good Morning! In Front Of 1092 Dean Street

Image source: stoopingnyc

#24 Damn! On St Marks Between Under Hill And Washington

Image source: stoopingnyc

#25 Guys. Good News And Bad News. Good News. This Is Amazing. Bad News. The Stoopers Told Us They Saw It Yesterday And Don’t Know If It’s Still There

Image source: stoopingnyc

#26 Omg. Free Flowers

Image source: stoopingnyc

#27 Oh Come On

Image source: stoopingnyc

#28 You Guysssss… It’s Velvet And Yellow!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#29 “Take Me! I Still Work. Unlike My Freeloading Ex-Boyfriend!!”

Image source: stoopingnyc

#30 Oh Wow!!! 193 Moffat St. Bk

Image source: stoopingnyc

#31 So Funky! We Love It! 89th & Madison

Image source: stoopingnyc

#32 Oh Baby!

Image source: stoopingnyc

#33 Tell Me You’re A New Yorker, Without Telling Me You’re A New Yorker.

Image source: stoopingnyc

#34 Feels Like A Good Day To Get Organized

Image source: stoopingnyc

#35 Will It Fit On The Subway? Off Of 12th St. And Broadway In Manhattan

Image source: stoopingnyc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
