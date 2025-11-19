Netizens Share The 35 Purchases That Were Major Life Quality Boosters For Them

Life improvement is a topic that probably everyone is interested in on some level, no matter how perfect their life might seem. Whether it’s about personal growth or external changes, the desire for improvement is universal. And so, advice is (almost) always welcome here.
That’s what we’ve prepared for you today – a full list of ways to improve your life. To be more specific, they’re more focused on things you can buy or do rather than personal development, but it doesn’t mean they’re worthless. Maybe what you need for a better life is a simple item you didn’t even know you needed.
#1
CPAP machine.
Within 2 days:
* No more loud snoring.
* No more dreading going to bed knowing I’ll just choke-snort myself awake every 7-10 minutes and get up in the morning feeling like I got hit by a bus and a bottle brush shoved up my nose.
* No more dragging myself through my day in a haze.
#2
Does services of my house cleaner once a month count?
Image source: Racha88, Andrea Piacquadio
#3
If you’re handy, the correct tool for the job. Nothing beats the exact thing that you need doing exactly what it’s designed to do.
Buy the first one cheap, then if/when it breaks, splurge on the second.
Image source: jutanious, Pixabay
#4
10 acres. We used to live in a fancy pants neighborhood with an HOA. Now we’re in a 5th wheel camper til we can get a small house built. Clearing and mowing, fixing things are great exercise. No neighbors too close so we enjoy a lot more privacy. We’re starting to grow our own produce and in the spring we’ll add chickens so there will be eggs, means we’re just slightly more self sufficient. And 1000% happier.
#5
I bought a 30 pack of the same sock. They are pricey since it’s merino wool. I use them for every occasion and laundry is easier.
Image source: comsan, Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto
#6
Lasik eye surgery. My contacts were -10.5 on each eye. I could not see without glasses and the lenses were insanely expensive. I spent less for the surgery than I would have for contacts and lenses the rest of my life.
Image source: certifiedfluffernut, wavebreakmedia_micro
#7
A good bed will absolutely change your life.
Image source: Mobile-Technology-88, Tan Danh
#8
A self cleaning litter box. I have cats and a healthy dose of depression, which aren’t related on the surface.. but it helps keep things clean.
Also cats, why have a weighted blanket when I could have 32lbs of cat on me at any given time. Don’t come for me. There’s three of them.
Image source: Moist-Meaning-6058, litterrobot
#9
Power station (1 kWt). I live in Kyiv and we often stay without electricity, this thing helps.
Image source: Rukarumel
#10
Noise cancelling headphones are a god send.
Image source: Zubi_Q
#11
We have 2 Siberian huskies and the robot vacuum has changed my life! We run it every day and then I only need to drag the big vac out once a week.
Image source: 2dogs1catandakid, cottonbro studio
#12
My husband would say the Toto Washlet Bidet.
For me? A kindle-read voraciously and being able to carry books when I travel or buy the next book immediately when I finish a series was life-changing.
Image source: kiwijuno, Balázs Kétyi
#13
Electric tea kettle. Used to never drink tea and now my roommates and I have “tea time” together almost every evening before we go to sleep. Delicious and wonderful for winding down/ bonding.
Image source: girl1923, Dương Nhân
#14
Visual art for my home. It helps me feel more at ease, as opposed to blank walls.
Image source: MadMattBeyond, RDNE Stock project
#15
Wool socks…. Darn tough. My diabetic feet have never been happier. Dumbledore was right… a good pair of socks is amazing.
Image source: cbelt3, Mikhail Nilov
#16
I bought a fish tank and got into the hobby of maintaining a lil ecosystem and keeping fish. It really has helped my mental health because it gives me purpose, I have to care for these little fish and snails. They make me very happy. It’s so nice to see the tank grow
Image source: flyingpiggos
#17
I LOVE having a good sharp knife when I cook. It makes everything so much easier and is a much more cathartic experience. I particularly like my Wusthof and Shun knives. I’ve also got a butcher Ho Ching Kee that glides through prep. Have them professionally sharpened occasionally if you notice any dullness and you get the immediate gratification again of everything going right. It’s a good feeling, even if it ain’t cheap.
Image source: BookishRoughneck, Giorgio Trovato
#18
10 foot phone charger cords.
Image source: 2trashkittens, Саша Алалыкин
#19
This sounds so dumb but it has improved my quality of life so much. I bought two of those green Gatorade sport bottles (literally off of Amazon) and now I actually stay hydrated. I keep one of them in the fridge and one of them out to drink. When I’ve finished drinking one bottle, I refill it, put that one in the fridge, and pull out the second bottle full of cold water. I keep repeating my little system and it keeps me from having a million half-drank cups of water. I know, it’s not that exciting but it’s lowkey changed my life.
Image source: S0ph0enix, Ivan Samkov
#20
Squatty potty. Pooping has never been more relaxed or easier.
Image source: mileaf, thedabblist
#21
Laser hair removal on every part of my body that I used to shave! Best thing EVER!
Image source: Dancing_nansee, Gustavo Fring
#22
E-bike and a heated mattress pad. Game changers!
Bought my e-bike about a year ago and it is amazing how much it improved my mood! I used to be all sweaty and angry by the time I got to work. The wind is always blowing in the wrong direction here and I hate it so much! The e-bike completely erased that from my life. I don’t even care if it’s windy now, I’ll just pedal on and let the engine do all the work.
The mattress pad has made this winter bearable. Stupidly high price of electricity, can’t heat the house properly, but at least I’ll be able to crawl into a warm bed at night.
Image source: CrashDandelion, Team EVELO
#23
A hobby. When my kids left for college I had to find something to focus on- something to make me happy, reduce my stress, look forward to after a long day at work, use my brain, and excel at. Doesn’t really matter what the hobby is as long as you love it and it brings you a sense of calm and satisfaction.
Image source: Berkeley43, Craig Adderley
#24
One of those O Cedar mops with the spinning bucket. It makes my floor so much cleaner and the mop heads are replaceable so it will last forever.
Image source: when-when, Pixabay
#25
Divorce attorney.
Image source: soilsdaddy, Kaboompics.com
#26
First, good insoles. Superfeet, Sole, Birkenstock… a bunch of options, but supportive insoles are key for foot comfort. Arguably more important than good shoes.
Second, good shoes.
Image source: R_Ulysses_Swanson, jcomp
#27
Dyson cordless vacuum and proper fitting bras!
Image source: joseph11richard13, Annushka Ahuja
#28
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Showers are way much better with my favorite music or podcasts.
Image source: Witty_Power929, Burst
#29
Philips wake-up light – best invention ever.
Image source: uhlalalamp, freepik
#30
A cup warmer you plug in. My tea and coffee are always the right temp even if it’s been sitting awhile.
A silk antibacterial pillowcase. I never get pimples anymore.
Image source: mama146, Lolo_UK
#31
Oral b 360 toothbrush. First ever no cavities checkups. Now look forward to dental visits.
Image source: tamperresistantmind, Jerussa Paredes
#32
A curved shower curtain.
Image source: raged-cashew
#33
Keyless entry lock!
Image source: nunofmybusiness, Joppe Beurskens
#34
A better phone.
Moved from a budget to a midrange phone and honestly the experience of using the phone is so much better. I don’t think I’d ever spring for thousands of bucks for the highest end model tho.
Image source: icedgrandechai, Ylanite Koppens
#35
I bought help with the kids. (Nanny/babysitters).
This allows me to actually have free time.
Image source: stahpstaring
Follow Us