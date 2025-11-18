Oh Lord, He Comin’: 50 ‘Absolute Units’ That Shook The Net (Best Of All Time)

We see and use regular-sized things every day. But today, they are taking a back seat as we explore the world of gigantic things! Referred to as “absolute units,” they are a huge deal in the internet world.

The subreddit r/AbsoluteUnits is an online community dedicated to sharing things that are out of proportion to their surroundings. From gigantic animals to enormous objects, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of their best photos that will leave you impressed big time.

#1 Riley Howell, 21. The Absolute Unit That Tackled The Uncc Shooter And Tragically Lost His Life

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Big Boi

Image source: anon

#3 An Absolute Tank

Image source: Muhkida

#4 Meet Bonner, The Bestest Therapy Dog At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Image source: regian24

#5 This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old

Image source: promise8787

#6 This Horse Is An Absolute Unit

Image source: Ninja_Spi-D-er

#7 His Destiny Was To Become A Unit

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#8 The Ardennes Is One Of The Oldest Breeds Of Draft Horse, Dating Back To Ancient Rome

Image source: Shalamarr

#9 A Tremendous Amount Of Good Boy

Image source: RosenpugTrashDog

#10 Very Thicc Floof

Image source: timelady314

#11 People Don’t Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get

Image source: regian24

#12 The Size Of This Dandelion

Image source: abaganoush

#13 A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolfdog At A K**l Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle

Luckily a sanctuary took him, instead and saved his life! His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd

Image source: Turronno

#14 Absolute Unit

Image source: fourhourtarget

#15 The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam

Image source: clarkkent34

#16 Absolute Unit Guarding Lithuanian Declaration Of Independence

Image source: rich_white_kid

#17 That Onion Is Huge

Image source: regian24

#18 This Cat

Image source: Papkin36

#19 A Comfy Chonk

Image source: A-tamed-impala

#20 Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes

Image source: josephfallon93

#21 An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older

Image source: Teknas89

#22 My Parents Dog Who I Got To See Over The Holidays

Image source: juktel

#23 Big Boi Tiger

Image source: FaultilySpangle

#24 Absolute Unit Of A Cow, Over 6 Feet Tall

Image source: Zert420

#25 This Is Very Impressive Art

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#26 This Vietnamese Street Vendor

Image source: regian24

#27 Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise

Image source: avalef

#28 Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage

Image source: anon

#29 Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds

Image source: queasilycompost78

#30 Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s

Image source: frankstoeknives

#31 This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!

Image source: yerbiologicalfather

#32 Absolute Unit Fat Fred

Image source: favorite_of_satan

#33 Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse

Image source: SuffrnSuccotash

#34 What An Absolute Fluf

Image source: Thryloz

#35 These Units

Image source: Dieter3955

#36 Daddy With His Kids

Image source: reddit.com

#37 He Drinks Chonka Cola

Image source: Sir-Airik

#38 Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’lanterns So Far

Image source: ElizabethDangit

#39 Rip Patrick, A True Unit

Image source: a_whole_lemon

#40 This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda

Image source: SusanaLavender

#41 My 67lb Cabbage

Image source: Ukherewegrow

#42 This Wolf

Image source: asuiop

#43 Absolute Fucking Chonk Of Fluff

Image source: FormerFruit

#44 This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store

Image source: jargo1

#45 Absolute Unit Of A Bee

Image source: xXTheReaperXx25

#46 Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats

Image source: EmmelieSironae

#47 Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves

Image source: monyeeart

#48 Turtle Coming Out Of Hibernation

Image source: stormilyclap696

#49 This Gigantic Rooster

Image source: Cpt_Sideburns

#50 This Big Boy

Image source: polegurl

Patrick Penrose
