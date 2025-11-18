Oh Lord, He Comin’: 50 ‘Absolute Units’ That Shook The Net (Best Of All Time)

We see and use regular-sized things every day. But today, they are taking a back seat as we explore the world of gigantic things! Referred to as “absolute units,” they are a huge deal in the internet world.
The subreddit r/AbsoluteUnits is an online community dedicated to sharing things that are out of proportion to their surroundings. From gigantic animals to enormous objects, the Bored Panda team has compiled some of their best photos that will leave you impressed big time.
#1 Riley Howell, 21. The Absolute Unit That Tackled The Uncc Shooter And Tragically Lost His Life
#2 Big Boi
#3 An Absolute Tank
#4 Meet Bonner, The Bestest Therapy Dog At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
#5 This Baobab Tree Is Said To Be 6000 Years Old
#6 This Horse Is An Absolute Unit
#7 His Destiny Was To Become A Unit
#8 The Ardennes Is One Of The Oldest Breeds Of Draft Horse, Dating Back To Ancient Rome
#9 A Tremendous Amount Of Good Boy
#10 Very Thicc Floof
#11 People Don’t Realize Just How Huge Moose Can Get
#12 The Size Of This Dandelion
#13 A Bad Dog Owner Dumped This Wolfdog At A K**l Shelter When He Got Too Big And Too Much To Handle
Luckily a sanctuary took him, instead and saved his life! His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd
#14 Absolute Unit
#15 The Size Of The Bald Eagle Caught On A Trail Cam
#16 Absolute Unit Guarding Lithuanian Declaration Of Independence
#17 That Onion Is Huge
#18 This Cat
#19 A Comfy Chonk
#20 Some Big Boi Manatees Eating Sweet Potatoes
#21 An Absolute Unit Of A Gray Percheron. This Is The Same Horse 5 Years Apart. They Transition From A Black Coat To A Gray Coat As They Grow Older
#22 My Parents Dog Who I Got To See Over The Holidays
#23 Big Boi Tiger
#24 Absolute Unit Of A Cow, Over 6 Feet Tall
#25 This Is Very Impressive Art
#26 This Vietnamese Street Vendor
#27 Absolute Unit Of A Tortoise
#28 Absolute Unit Of A Cabbage
#29 Chonkus, The Eater Of Worlds
#30 Baa Baa Motherf*©ke®s
#31 This Maine Coon Is An Absolute Unit!
#32 Absolute Unit Fat Fred
#33 Zeus Is An Absolute Unit Horse
#34 What An Absolute Fluf
#35 These Units
#36 Daddy With His Kids
#37 He Drinks Chonka Cola
#38 Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack O’lanterns So Far
#39 Rip Patrick, A True Unit
#40 This Is The Soft Giant Isabkuro From Rwanda
#41 My 67lb Cabbage
#42 This Wolf
#43 Absolute Fucking Chonk Of Fluff
#44 This Elephant Ears Plant At A Plant Store
#45 Absolute Unit Of A Bee
#46 Freya Is Making Herself Known And Comfortable, All 900kg Of Her, By Lounging On Docked Boats
#47 Absolute Units Of Garlic Cloves
#48 Turtle Coming Out Of Hibernation
#49 This Gigantic Rooster
#50 This Big Boy
