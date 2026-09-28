25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine Show The Natural World In A New Light

When we think about nature photography, we might imagine spectacular landscapes, wild animals, dramatic mountains, or colorful flowers. But nature can be found in much smaller and quieter moments too – in the texture of a leaf, the body of an insect, an unexpected animal encounter, or a landscape slowly changing with the seasons.
That is what makes AAP Magazine #60: Nature so interesting. Rather than defining nature in one particular way, the new issue brings together 25 photographers who each found their own way of looking at the natural world.
The winning photographs were selected from submissions representing 14 countries across 3 continents, resulting in a collection that moves constantly between the immense and the intimate.
Explore the winning photographs from AAP Magazine #60: Nature and discover how 25 photographers from around the world see the natural world in their own unique ways.
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#1 The Pilibhit Charger By Anuj Rawla
Some photographers take us into vast landscapes, where mountains, coastlines and trees create a powerful sense of space. Others bring us much closer, finding extraordinary details in flowers, plants, insects and leaves. Animals appear too — sometimes alone, sometimes moving through their environments, and sometimes caught in moments of quiet curiosity.
Among the photographs are monkeys, a striking rhinoceros hornbill, delicate botanical details and expansive views of the places where animals and plants live. The variety is part of what makes the collection so enjoyable to explore: just when you think you know what the next photograph might look like, the perspective changes completely.
#2 Dreaming From The Series ‘A Day In The Life Of A Leopard Cub’ By Turgay Uzer
#3 Relative 7 From The Series ‘The Gaze’ By Jose Antonio Azcutia
There is also something wonderfully human about the way these photographers observe nature. Some images are peaceful and almost meditative. Others feel mysterious, unexpected or even slightly surreal. Together, they show that photographing nature isn’t necessarily about waiting for the most spectacular moment. Sometimes, it is simply about paying enough attention to notice what is already there.
The photographs also remind us that nature is never truly still. Light changes. Seasons pass. Plants grow and decay. Weather transforms landscapes. Animals move in and out of the frame. Even a seemingly permanent landscape is constantly evolving.
#4 Passage From The Series ‘Pelicans Of Kerkini’ By Seppo Tuomaala
#5 Krokodil From The Series ‘What Remains’ By Thaddäus Biberauer
Meet the Top Three Winners
The First Place winner is Dev Kumar from Malaysia, with his series Unspoken.
The Second Place winner is Thibault Gerbaldi from France/United States, with Living Coastlines.
The Third Place winner is Luca Pederneschi from Italy, with Lost Worlds.
Beyond the three top prizes, 22 photographers received Merit Awards, creating an even broader picture of how differently nature can be seen and photographed.
#6 Nocturne III From The Series ‘Nocturne’ By Carmen Vranau
#7 Eyes Beyond The Frame From The Series ‘Unspoken’ By Dev Kumar
The Merit Award photographers are Alexej Sachov (Germany), Thaddäus Biberauer (Germany), Jose Antonio Azcutia (Spain), Christine So (United States), Seppo Tuomaala (Finland), Carmen Vranau (Romania), Aline Taieb (France), Shawn Rosinski (United States), Brian Overcast (United States/Mexico), Rivka Katvan (United States), James Krajicek (United States), Yang Mo Lee (South Korea), Julie Wang (United States), Denis Churin (Russia/Portugal), Thibault Andrieux (France), Teri Figliuzzi (United States), Ciaran Willmore (Ireland), Beamie Young (United States), Jeremy Janus (United States), Dario Bonetto (Italy), Turgay Uzer (United States), and Anuj Rawla (India).
What I particularly like about this collection is that it doesn’t tell us what nature is supposed to look like. There are no limits to the subject. A tiny insect can be just as fascinating as an enormous landscape. A single flower can hold as much visual interest as an entire forest. A familiar animal can suddenly look completely different when photographed from an unexpected perspective.
#8 Shuttle From The Series ‘Starships’ By Alexej Sachov
#9 From The Series ‘Fireflies!’ By Shawn Rosinski
In the end, these photographs are less about spectacular scenery than about curiosity. They encourage us to slow down, look closer and pay attention to the world around us.
And perhaps that is one of the best things photography can do: make us notice something we thought we already knew.
#10 Veiled Peak From The Series ‘The Slow Undoing’ By Yang Mo Lee
#11 Madrone Tree From The Series ‘And The Sun Will Rise’ By Christine So
#12 Bird Island, Culiacan, Mexico From The Series ‘The Unknown Landscape Of Mexico’ By Brian Overcast
#13 Elements Of Life By James Krajicek
#14 Vortex From The Series ‘Art’scalaphe’ By Thibault Andrieux
#15 Frozen In Time By Jeremy Janus
#16 Living Coastlines By Thibault Gerbaldi
#17 The Last World From The Series ‘Lost Worlds’ By Luca Pederneschi
#18 Twilight Nature By Aline Taieb
#19 Watcher In The Mist From The Series ‘On The Edge Of Darkness’ By Rivka Katvan
#20 Seeing Again By Julie Wang
#21 Vase From The Series ‘Nature In Color’ By Beamie Young
#22 On The Threshold Of The Sky By Denis Churin
#23 Pause From The Series ‘The Color Of Presence’ By Teri Figliuzzi
#24 Branching Out From The Series ‘Natures Traces’ By Ciaran Willmore
#25 Apparent Motion By Dario Bonetto
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