30 Unforgettable Film Scenes Where Characters Have Groundbreaking Realizations

As much as it might pain scriptwriters to admit it, a good actor can often deliver a powerful performance with just a subtle shift in body language and facial expression. And there is no better scene for a skilled master of the stage than a scene depicting a character suddenly understanding something important.
An X page dedicated to movie details asked users to share the best film moments where a character realizes something absolutely vital. So get comfortable, prepare to realize what films you should perhaps rewatch, and be sure to upvote your favorite examples.
#1 The Princess Bride
#2 Inglourious Basterds
They were spies pretending to be Germans. Europeans (or Germans at least) make a three with their thumb instead of their ring finger, thus giving away that they were not German
#3 You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat. Jaws (1975)
#4 When Mills Realizes His Wife’s Head Is In The Box! The Whole Expression Change Is Just Phenomenal
#5 One Of My Faves Is When These Dudes Realize Where Andy Went. (The Shawshank Redemption)
#6 6th Sense
#7 When Clarice Sees The Moth In Buffalo Bill’s House
#8 Fight Club
Brad Pitt’s character Tyler Durden is imaginary
#9 The Professional
As Léon dies, he presses a grenade pin in Stansfield’s palm, saying that it is from Mathilda. Stansfield opens Léon’s vest to find a cluster of grenades, which detonate, killing Stansfield.
#10 The Green Mile! When He Sees The Truth
#11 The Matrix
Neo finds out he’s been living in a fake reality.
#12 Game Of Thrones
Lady Catelyn Stark realizes what’s about to happen in the Red Wedding Scene.
#13 The Usual Suspects
Agent Kujan realizes that Keaton is the real Keyser Söze and killed the team.
#14 Star Wars
Luke Skywalker realizes Darth Vader is his father.
#15 When He Doesn’t See Anyone In The Room, Goodfellas
Tommy’s death scene.
#16 How Dare You Show Your Back To Me!
#17 They’re Digging In The Wrong Place
#18 The Silence Of The Lambs. The Moment Agent Starling Realises… It’s Him!!
#19 Hank Realizes Who Heisenberg Is, Breaking Bad
#20 When Jigsaw Gets Up From The Floor At The End Of The First Saw Movie. He Was In The Room With Them The Entire Time Playing Dead
#21 Die Hard With A Vengeance Elevator Scene
John McClane realizes the officers are fake.
#22 Wizard Of Oz: Dorothy Pulls Back The Curtain
The Wizard created a powerful illusion of himself to demonstrate control until Dorothy pulls back the curtain to find a small man, with microphone.
#23 House Realizes He Has Been Hallucinating
#24 Speed, When Harry Realizes The House Is Rigged To Blow And It’s Too Late To Get Out
#25 The Boy In The Striped Pajamas
#26 This Moment. Primal Fear
#27 I Know It Was You Fredo
#28 Shutter Movie Ending
At the end Ben realizes that Megumi is still attached to him.
#29 Best Moment Where A Character Realizes Something
#30 “They Can’t Be! That’s In The Room!”
