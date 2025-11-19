Golfers Travel Across The Globe Just To Play One Round At These 40 Breathtaking Courses

Golf isn’t just a game—it’s an experience that can take you from seaside cliffs overlooking crashing waves to lush valleys nestled between mountain ranges. These forty remarkable courses represent the pinnacle of golf architecture, where challenging play meets breathtaking natural beauty. Some were carved from desert landscapes, others built along rugged coastlines where the ocean becomes both hazard and backdrop.

From the historic links of Scotland to the impossibly green fairways of Australia, these courses represent more than just a round of golf—they’re bucket-list destinations that combine sporting challenge with natural wonder. Even non-golfers can appreciate the artistry of these landscapes, where every hole offers a new postcard-worthy vista and every round becomes a journey through some of the most spectacular scenery on earth.

#1 Castle Stuart Golf Links, Scotland

Image source: valenta

#2 Trump Turnberry, Scotland

Image source: Ian D

#3 Royal Dornoch Golf Club, Scotland

Image source: foxypar4

#4 Loch Lomond Golf Club, Scotland

Image source: John Fielding

#5 Ocean Club Golf Course, Peninsula

Image source: saramarielin

#6 The Old Course, Scotland

Image source: John Loach

#7 Cabot Links, Canada

Image source: cnewtoncom

#8 Punta Espada Golf Club, Dominican Republic

Image source: TheGolfRepublic

#9 Hamilton Golf Course, Australia

Image source: pjmbarlickoz

#10 Kawana Hotel & Golf, Japan

Image source: williamcho

#11 The Cypress Golf Club, Japan

Image source: pinboke_planet

#12 Scottdale’s Mccormick Ranch Golf Course, Scottsdale, Arizona

Image source: Dru Bloomfield – At Home in Scottsdale

#13 Real Club De Golf La Herreria, Madrid, Spain

Image source: Camara de Comercio Franco-Espanola

#14 The Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

Image source: Nomadic Lana

#15 Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Scotland

Image source: Richard Webb

#16 Lofoten Links, Norway

Image source: Zerblatt

#17 Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course, Japan

Image source: ys*

#18 Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course, Canada

Image source: Suwannee.payne

#19 Silverstone Ranch Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada

Image source: 50 Prime

#20 International Links Melreese Country Club, Miami, Florida

Image source: Hakan Dahlstrom

#21 Vidbyas Golf Club, Stockholm, Sweden

Image source: Vidbynas Golf Club

#22 Muirfield, Scotland

Image source: alljengi

#23 Old Head Golf Links, Ireland

Image source: tiarescott

#24 Sheshan Golf Club, China

Image source: Giogioytantan

#25 Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, California

Image source: ys*

#26 North Berwick Golf Club, Scotland

Image source: sergei.gussev

#27 Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire

Image source: Wojciech Migda

#28 Cape Wickham Golf Course, King Island, Australia

Image source: Mike Hauser

#29 Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore

Image source: Jacklee

#30 Buenavista Golf, Tenerife

Image source: alljengi

#31 Los Lagos Golf, Tenerife

Image source: afpitch photographers

#32 Real Club Valderrama, Spain

Image source: Pablo Herrero

#33 Sandpiper Golf Club, Santa Barbara, California

Image source: danperry.com

#34 Moor Park Golf Club, Batchworth, England, United Kingdom

Image source: Peter O’Connor aka anemoneprojectors

#35 Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, Lone Tree, Colorado

Image source: South Suburban Parks and Recreation

#36 Portmarnock Golf Club, Ireland

Image source: PGC

#37 Casa De Campo (Teeth Of The Dog), Dominican Republic

Image source: Baybay1901

#38 Mid Ocean Club, Bermuda

Image source: schnaars

#39 Yas Links, Uae

Image source: jaguarmena

#40 Royal St. David’s Golf Course, Wales

Image source: Chris Heaton

