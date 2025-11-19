Golfers Travel Across The Globe Just To Play One Round At These 40 Breathtaking Courses

Golf isn’t just a game—it’s an experience that can take you from seaside cliffs overlooking crashing waves to lush valleys nestled between mountain ranges. These forty remarkable courses represent the pinnacle of golf architecture, where challenging play meets breathtaking natural beauty. Some were carved from desert landscapes, others built along rugged coastlines where the ocean becomes both hazard and backdrop.
From the historic links of Scotland to the impossibly green fairways of Australia, these courses represent more than just a round of golf—they’re bucket-list destinations that combine sporting challenge with natural wonder. Even non-golfers can appreciate the artistry of these landscapes, where every hole offers a new postcard-worthy vista and every round becomes a journey through some of the most spectacular scenery on earth.
#1 Castle Stuart Golf Links, Scotland
Image source: valenta
#2 Trump Turnberry, Scotland
Image source: Ian D
#3 Royal Dornoch Golf Club, Scotland
Image source: foxypar4
#4 Loch Lomond Golf Club, Scotland
Image source: John Fielding
#5 Ocean Club Golf Course, Peninsula
Image source: saramarielin
#6 The Old Course, Scotland
Image source: John Loach
#7 Cabot Links, Canada
Image source: cnewtoncom
#8 Punta Espada Golf Club, Dominican Republic
Image source: TheGolfRepublic
#9 Hamilton Golf Course, Australia
Image source: pjmbarlickoz
#10 Kawana Hotel & Golf, Japan
Image source: williamcho
#11 The Cypress Golf Club, Japan
Image source: pinboke_planet
#12 Scottdale’s Mccormick Ranch Golf Course, Scottsdale, Arizona
Image source: Dru Bloomfield – At Home in Scottsdale
#13 Real Club De Golf La Herreria, Madrid, Spain
Image source: Camara de Comercio Franco-Espanola
#14 The Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
Image source: Nomadic Lana
#15 Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Scotland
Image source: Richard Webb
#16 Lofoten Links, Norway
Image source: Zerblatt
#17 Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course, Japan
Image source: ys*
#18 Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course, Canada
Image source: Suwannee.payne
#19 Silverstone Ranch Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nevada
Image source: 50 Prime
#20 International Links Melreese Country Club, Miami, Florida
Image source: Hakan Dahlstrom
#21 Vidbyas Golf Club, Stockholm, Sweden
Image source: Vidbynas Golf Club
#22 Muirfield, Scotland
Image source: alljengi
#23 Old Head Golf Links, Ireland
Image source: tiarescott
#24 Sheshan Golf Club, China
Image source: Giogioytantan
#25 Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, California
Image source: ys*
#26 North Berwick Golf Club, Scotland
Image source: sergei.gussev
#27 Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire
Image source: Wojciech Migda
#28 Cape Wickham Golf Course, King Island, Australia
Image source: Mike Hauser
#29 Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore
Image source: Jacklee
#30 Buenavista Golf, Tenerife
Image source: alljengi
#31 Los Lagos Golf, Tenerife
Image source: afpitch photographers
#32 Real Club Valderrama, Spain
Image source: Pablo Herrero
#33 Sandpiper Golf Club, Santa Barbara, California
Image source: danperry.com
#34 Moor Park Golf Club, Batchworth, England, United Kingdom
Image source: Peter O’Connor aka anemoneprojectors
#35 Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, Lone Tree, Colorado
Image source: South Suburban Parks and Recreation
#36 Portmarnock Golf Club, Ireland
Image source: PGC
#37 Casa De Campo (Teeth Of The Dog), Dominican Republic
Image source: Baybay1901
#38 Mid Ocean Club, Bermuda
Image source: schnaars
#39 Yas Links, Uae
Image source: jaguarmena
#40 Royal St. David’s Golf Course, Wales
Image source: Chris Heaton
