35 Posts From Witty Parents Who Shared Funny Situations With Their Little Ones Online

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to be a perfect parent. In fact, it’s impossible to be perfect! So what if your child went to school wearing pajamas today, had more ice cream than vegetables yesterday or threw a fit in the grocery store? As long as they’re safe, healthy and loved, you’re doing a great job.
And if you need to feel less alone in the experience of parenting, we’ve got you covered, pandas. We’ve compiled the very best posts about parenting from X that we’ve previously featured on Bored Panda down below. From hilarious stories to embarrassing moments, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And keep reading to find a conversation with Anna Marikar, co-founder of In The Playroom!
#1
Image source: mcnees
#2
Image source: HenpeckedHal
#3
Image source: Mystical441
#4
Image source: TheNYAMProject
#5
Image source: gfishandnuggets
#6
Image source: sarabellab123
#7
Image source: Lhlodder
#8
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#9
Image source: mom_tho
#10
Image source: mom_tho
#11
Image source: PetrickSara
#12
Image source: Lhlodder
#13
Image source: RodLacroix
#14
Image source: colderthan__ice
#15
Image source: drawntosenia
#16
Image source: Alohababe2011
#17
Image source: notthenanny
#18
Image source: thestinkerbell_
#19
Image source: Marlebean
#20
Image source: BigRadMachine
#21
Image source: mrjohndarby
#22
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#23
Image source: TheMomHack
#24
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#25
Image source: mom_tho
#26
Image source: HousewifePlus
#27
Image source: BunAndLeggings
#28
Image source: RodLacroix
#29
Image source: jnyemb
#30
Image source: copymama
#31
Image source: pro_worrier_
#32
Image source: TheNYAMProject
#33
Image source: HomeWithPeanut
#34
Image source: HeatherStenwall
#35
Image source: daddydoubts
Follow Us