These 50 Iconic Best Friend Duos Added That Much-Needed Friendship

Having a companion by your side is mentally and physically beneficial, with the best friendships in movies proving this right. Creating memories, sharing experiences, and telling the emotions you feel — only a friend can do it all, and these famous movie duos prove it perfectly. They either help each other through kind words and an open ear or through deeds that test the friendships of these iconic duos.
When in trouble, a real friend will always be there to lend a hand for you. One of the best friendships in movies and literature is between Sam and Frodo, two hobbits from the Shire. In the Lord of the Rings movies, when it came the time to help Frodo bear the weight of the one ring, Sam was there to carry him metaphorically and literally. On the other hand, some iconic movie duos are simple. Rick and Cliff from Once Upon A Time in… Hollywood are just two stars in the entertainment world whose careers are closely linked. Cliff was always there when it came to shedding some blood. Their friendship is like a two-way street, making them quite an iconic duo of companionship.
There isn’t much to choose from when it comes to the most iconic best friend duos or trios. Luckily, we compiled a list of the best movie friendships below. Since some duos are more iconic than others, be sure to upvote them. Also, if you have anything to share about the listed friendship, you can do so in the comments below.
#1 Merry And Pippin (The Lord Of The Rings)
Merry and Pippin are another duo of hobbits with quite a unique and interesting friendship in the world of Middle Earth. Throughout the original trilogy, both worked together to bring down Saruman, with the help of the trees, and fought in the siege of Gondor, where they fought the forces of the dark lord.
#2 Frodo And Sam (The Lord Of The Rings)
In the fantasy world of Middle Earth, Frodo and Sam, two small hobbits, had the biggest friendship. Friends for many years already, Sam was tasked to take care of Frodo on his journey to Mordor. Sam constantly cheers Frodo on and offers assistance as he travels the risky ring-destroying trek.
#3 Han Solo And Chewbacca (Star Wars)
With so many stars and planets in the galaxy, a friendship between a talented smuggler and Wookie is quite strange. It does not make sense! Han Solo, the pilot, and Chewbacca, the first mate, have a friendly bond that spans galaxies. When they aren’t transporting precious cargo, they fight in wars.
#4 Timon And Pumbaa (The Lion King)
Disney is not a stranger in the business of friends. Timon and Pumbaa support one another no matter what, from Pumbaa’s flatulence issue to their choice to jointly adopt a deadly lion cub. Timon and Pumbaa are, without a doubt, the standout characters in both the new live-action movie and the beloved animation classic.
#5 Harry, Ron, And Hermione (Harry Potter)
Harry never asks Ron or Hermione to put themselves in danger for him, but he always feels bad that his friends are, as they frequently do for their friend Harry. In the final chapter of the Harry Potter saga, they are all family because they help and amuse one another. Sharing memories and trauma, all three have become long-term friends.
#6 Thelma And Louise (Thelma & Louise)
When it comes to a partner in crime, Thelma and Louise’s duo is the best example of the perfect combo. After these two friends hit the town and its nightclubs, they soon end up committing a crime after shooting the man who sexually assaults Thelma. When cornered by authorities, they drive off a cliff as true friends.
#7 Marty McFly And Emmett “Doc” Brown (Back To The Future)
When traveling through time in a car that is a time machine, you need an old and genius doctor and a young and curious high school student. Marty McFly and Emmett Brown are a duo of time-traveling friends who visited the future and got stuck in the past but always returned to the present time.
#8 Ralph And Vanellope (Ralph Breaks The Internet)
Video game characters have feelings as well, even the old arcade ones. Wreck-It Ralph, the “villain,” befriends Vanellope von Schweetz, who is seen as a “glitch,” despite their differences. Since both of them are outcasts, it’s not a wonder why they were able to form quite a close friendship with each other.
#9 Marlin And Dory (Finding Nemo)
Not everyone would search for someone they had just met, risking encountering sharks, divers, jellyfish, and even a dentist. However, Dory is always there to support and assist Marlin by looking for his missing son Nemo. By the end of the film, Marlin sees Dory as a member of the family.
#10 James And Mike (Monsters, Inc.)
Even the scariest of monsters can form a friendly bond with the least terrifying beast. James, a monster lion, and Mike, a one-eyed and short creature, formed an on-and-off work-friendly relationship. Where James is scary and the face of the pair, Mike is more intelligent, helping in the background.
#11 Steve And Bucky (Captain America)
Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes maintained their relationship until Steve decided to jump back to the past to be with his one true love – Peggy Carter. When HYDRA’s hold over Bucky got broken, the two resumed their friendship after having fought each other on one occasion.
#12 Clint Barton And Natasha Romanoff (Avengers)
Natasha and Clint were best friends, but their relationship didn’t start on a high note. Although Clint Barton was initially sent to kill Natasha at the beginning of their relationship, Barton instead recognized her abilities and suggested her hiring. Barton began lovingly referring to her as “Nat” as the two forged an enduring relationship.
#13 Romy And Michele (Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion)
Even though Romy and Michele argue at the beginning of the movie, they eventually come to terms to prove to the rest of their high school that they have succeeded and have become far more fashionable than they were back then. They discover that their old bullies never overcame their high school fame.
#14 Janis And Damien (Mean Girls)
A true friendship is rare to find, so we are luckily blessed to have Janis and Damien. The two have a somewhat peculiar and amusing connection, shown through several standout situations throughout the film. Damien is “too gay to function,” according to Janis, and it’s only OK when she says it.
#15 John Connor And The T-800 (Terminator 2: Judgment Day)
Even a super-powerful terminator from the future can form a friendly relationship with a mischievous teenager. T-800 series Terminator, reprogrammed to protect John Connor, eventually formed a friendship with the boy, who, at first, was scared of him. Their friendship was one of the funniest and most heartwarming parts of the sequel.
#16 Tulio And Miguel (The Road To El Dorado)
The new world has nothing on an old friendship like the one between Tulio and Miguel, two con artists. After they win a map to the famous El Dorado treasure, the two set out for the Americas, strengthen their friendship and even experience the amenities of the new world.
#17 Cher And Dionne (Clueless)
Popular girls Cher and Dionne are kind and charitable. They attempt to assist new student Tai, plan a charity event, and even make two professors fall in love. Both of them play off each other in a friendly and natural way. Cher and Dionne are never mean to one another. Friendships like these are rare.
#18 Bill And Ted (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure)
Not all close companions can claim that they’ll one day be in charge of building the ideal utopian society, but the time-traveling duo of friends Bill and Ted certainly can. Bill and Ted journeyed through time, started a band, and stayed friends for three films and two TV series.
#19 Goose And Maverick (Top Gun)
As Navy pilots, Goose and Maverick frequently face life-or-death circumstances and must have complete faith in one another to stay safe. But outside of the cockpit, they are on an equal footing. They have a close relationship since they play volleyball together, and Goose helps Maverick serenade women in clubs.
#20 Alex And Marty (Madagascar)
A lion is a predator, while a zebra is usually its prey — so it sounds strange that Alex and Marty were so close in the movie Madagascar. Portraying one of the best friendships in animated movies, Alex the Lion and Marty the Zebra complete each other in the best way. Where one talks his way out of trouble, the other dances.
#21 Woody And Buzz (Toy Story)
Who could have known that a wild west cowboy and a futuristic astronaut would become good friends? While their relationship might have started with not-so-kind actions and words, they grew to like each other, working together to protect their owner and secure the safety of other toys.
#22 Manfred, Sid And Diego (Ice Age: The Meltdown)
Even during the ice age, warm friendships can form between predators and prey. Manfred, Manny the Mammoth, Sid, the ground sloth, and Diego, the sharp-toothed tiger, were three friends who worked together to save their loved ones and sometimes even a human. They would have clashed with each other in the real world, but they are best friends in the movie.
#23 Phil, Stu, Alan, Doug (The Hangover)
What happens in Las Vegas stays in Vegas. Phil, Stu, Alan, and Doug learned this the hard way when they had quite a wild night out in Las Vegas. Even after Alan drugged the whole wolf pack, a nickname created by him, they stuck together for three movies, always having each other’s backs.
#24 Danny And Rusty (Ocean’s Eleven)
Danny and Rusty, portrayed by George Clooney and Brad Pitt, are just two criminals who are always there to watch each other’s backs. Even after robbing a casino, acquiring a highly valued egg and diamonds, they still find time to enjoy the Opera show, make fun of each other’s outfits, and take care of their loved ones.
#25 Dom Toretto And Brian O’Conner (The Fast And The Furious)
Over 14 years and six films, they demonstrated that they were the soul of the series when, following the passing of Paul Walker in real life, Dom and Brian share a heartwarming scene. This friendship is even more evident with the knowledge that Walker and Vin Diesel had been good friends in real life.
#26 Seth And Evan (Superbad)
Love isn’t only for romantic relationships and is used even between two very close friends. In Superbad, Seth and Evan are just two teenagers who, along with their third friend, Fogell, a.k.a McLovin, go out to the party looking for some love. In reality, Seth and Evan find mutual friendly love in their relationship.
#27 Mr. Incredible And Frozone (The Incredibles)
Even superheroes have to have a friend just as powerful as them. Mr. Incredible and Frozone, voiced by Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson, respectively, had one of the best and most legendary friendships in the animated world. When Mr. Incredible was in a sticky situation, Frozone was there to help out when he got his suit.
#28 Rick And Cliff (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
In the world of Hollywood, you must have a friend by your side who supports you even when your career is going downhill. Rick and Cliff have this type of friendship. When Rick’s career takes a turn for the worst, Cliff is there to share a drink, go to Italy with him, and even fix things around his house.
#29 Jessica And April (The Hot Chick)
Friends are there to help you, even when you switch bodies with your arch-enemy. When Jessica’s soul transfers into the body of her arch-enemy, Clive, April is there to support her. In the movie, Jessica and April try to fix the switch problem and make sure that Clive doesn’t make too much trouble.
#30 Sarah And Shannon (The Heat)
The main friendship of the movie is formed between Boston Detective Shannon Mullins and FBI Special Agent Sarah Ashburn, who get tasked with eliminating a mafia member in Boston. With such different personalities, Sarah and Shannon started with a clash, but as they investigated the case, they formed a close bond.
#31 Annie, Brenda, And Elise (The First Wives Club)
Sadly, this group of three was a quartet until their companion Cynthia passed away, but that tragedy motivates them to get together once more as the First Wives Club. They demonstrate throughout the movie that their spouses are not their property, and they rediscover the strength of their friendship.
#32 Roberta, Teeny, Samantha, And Chrissy (Now And Then)
Together, these four female friends accomplished their goal by pledging to have each other’s back when the hard times hit. The star-studded ensemble helps this movie to remain a significant contribution to the idea of true friendship, even though it is yet another tale of childhood pals drifting apart as adults.
#33 Mia And Lilly (The Princess Diaries)
When your friend is a princess, their title might hinder your friendly relationship. They might seem too fancy and egoistic with their new status, but luckily, Mia wasn’t like that (for the most part). Lilly, the more grounded of the two, was the more socially aware and kept Mia down, status-wise.
#34 Lady Bird And Julie (Lady Bird)
High school is the best place to find your best friend since you might share a lot in common. For Lady Bird, aka Christine, and Julie, as in Julianna, their friendly relationship had a lot of bumps and hills. While their friendship might have hit rock bottom, Christine and Julianna were able to rekindle it during prom.
#35 John And Ted (Ted)
Having a teddy bear with whom you can talk, laugh, and sleep is not strange. Well, what if that teddy bear could talk? This dream (or nightmare) became a reality for John when his toy, happily named Ted, came to life. With a friendly and brotherly bond, they hang out and share a cold beverage.
#36 Deborah And Lou (Ocean’s Eight)
At the beginning of Ocean’s 8, when Debbie Ocean gets released from prison, Lou is the first person she goes to. Sometimes, they share food and stories, as Debbie tells about having a horrible experience with Lou before meeting Claude, the awful art dealer. Their relationship resembles the one between Danny Ocean and Rusty.
#37 Harold And Kumar (Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle)
There is nothing better in the world than grabbing six dozen sliders, loads of french fries, and a couple of cherry cokes with your friend, especially after a long night of crazy things. Stoned on some grass, Harold and Kumar, like true friends, decided to eat at White Castle at any cost and never gave up on this task.
#38 Molly And Amy (Booksmart)
When Molly and Amy see that everyone else is also attending prestigious schools, they realize they spent their time in high school preparing to go into good universities. The two go on a legendary journey that features hallucinogenic strawberries, a prison, a serial murderer, a brawl, and some crazy parties.
#39 Dorothy And Lorelei (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes)
When it comes to the most iconic women of Hollywood, you can’t forget to mention Marlyn Monroe and Jane Russell. Both had quite a friendship in the 1953 movie — Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. They always succeed because they have each other, regardless of the cunning males or the transnational showgirl shenanigans they involve themselves in.
#40 Liv And Emma (Bride Wars)
Getting married is usually seen as a happy occasion unless your friend does so first — then all hell breaks loose. In the movie Bride Wars, Liv and Emma are childhood friends who race to have their first marriage between them. When this dispute gets left behind them, a new one arises — who will give birth first?
#41 Dave And Mitch (The Change-Up)
We all know that there are two types of friends — one who has to be with his family, and the one who has all the time in the world to go around the town. Dave and Mitch, two friends with different lifestyles, switch bodies and see how hard (or easy) each of their lives is.
#42 Milly And Jess (Miss You Already)
Sometimes, a crisis is required to see who is your best friend and who is not. For Milly and Jess, this crisis was a hard one — cancer. While their paths might have diverged a bit, Milly, when she finds out about her breast cancer, rekindles her friendship with Jess, who is willing to provide her a shoulder to cry on and some kind words.
#43 Nadine And Krista (The Edge Of Seventeen)
Friends are the ones that understand us the best, even better than our family members. As with any coming-of-age movie, Nadine and Krista had a strained but friendly relationship that experienced a lot of struggles. In the end, Nadine and Krista’s friendship is still as strong as a rock.
#44 Tibby, Bridget, Carmen, And Lena (The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants)
This group of four friends doesn’t spend plenty of time together in any of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. Instead, despite having various body types, they communicate through letters and a mysterious pair of pants that seems to fit everyone. But because of this, their bond is even stronger.
#45 Ryan, Sasha, Lisa, And Dina (Girls Trip)
These four have very different personalities, and each completes the other in the best way possible. Where Ryan is the more responsible one, Dina is the more rebellious and carefree one. While Lisa is more grounded, Sasha is over the top, exaggerating things. Combine them, and we get quite a funny group of friends.
#46 Stony, Cleo, Frankie, and T.T. (Set It Off)
Bank robbers who are friends like to stick together and watch each other’s back. The issues of racism, police brutality, and injustice are all achingly pertinent today, even though Set It Off came out a long time ago. Stony, Cleo, Frankie, and T.T. are at the core of it all as they get together to rob a bank and improve their lives.
#47 Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha And Carrie (Sex And The City: The Movie)
Friends are usually the people you can tell whatever is on your mind and go on journeys around the town with. Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, and Carrie’s friendship touches upon relatable personal things, and together they try to find love in the busy cities of the United States of America.
#48 Erin, Jenny, And Blair (Someone Great)
Depression is one of the most horrible things in the world to experience, so it’s only normal to depend on your friends. When Jenny breaks up with her long-term boyfriend and spirals down into a depression, her friends, Erin and Blair, are there to support her the best they can, and together they work to solve their problems.
#49 Audrey And Morgan (The Spy Who Dumped Me)
What would you do if your romantic partner is actually a spy in hiding and now is missing? Probably seek some help from your best friend, because that’s what Audrey did. When some super secret trouble came up, Morgan supported Audrey by traveling with her to European nations and doing some spy stuff.
#50 Annie And Lillian (Bridesmaids)
When major life events occur, such as getting engaged, starting and shutting down your business, and getting married, Annie and Lillian support one another. The primary tension in the film is caused by Annie’s anxiety and insecurity at Helen’s replacement with Lillian. The two settle their disagreements while enjoying a spectacular sing-along.
