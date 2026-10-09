Guy Waits 20 Years To Tell Bestie He Loves Her, Picks The Day She Gets Engaged To Make His Move

When your best friend gets engaged, it’s usually a reason to celebrate. After all, you want to see someone you care about find love and build a happy life with their partner. And sharing that excitement with them is part of being a good friend.
But when one Redditor shared her happy news with her male best friend of over 20 years, he had a very different reaction. He suddenly confessed that he’d been in love with her for years and kissed her without her consent. And unfortunately, that was only the beginning of the drama.
The woman was thrilled to get engaged
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But instead of celebrating with her, her best friend confessed his love for her and kissed her without her consent
People have been debating whether men and women can really be just friends for years, and the question still sparks plenty of disagreement
Can men and women really be just friends? It’s a question people have been debating for years, and just about everyone seems to have an opinion. Some believe that romantic feelings are bound to develop eventually, while others have maintained perfectly platonic friendships for years. So, what does research actually say about it?
Well, the answer is a little complicated. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships looked at friendships between men and women and found that attraction was fairly common. Interestingly, men were more likely than women to report feeling attracted to their female friends, regardless of whether either person was in a relationship.
The researchers also found that people were more likely to see romantic attraction as a downside of these friendships than as a benefit. And that makes sense. Developing feelings for someone who sees you only as a friend can make things awkward, especially if one person starts hoping for something more.
Still, that doesn’t mean men and women can’t have genuine friendships. As psychologist Linda Sapadin argues, the idea that they can’t be friends comes partly from a time when men and women had fewer opportunities to interact outside of romantic relationships. Today, they regularly meet through work and shared interests, and there’s no reason every connection has to turn romantic.
Of course, feelings can change over time. Someone might develop a crush on a friend after knowing them for years. They might also realize those feelings aren’t mutual. There’s nothing particularly unusual about either experience. What matters is how they choose to handle it.
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The man in this story could have remained a good friend despite his feelings for her, but his behavior became increasingly alarming when he refused to respect her boundaries
In this case, the woman’s childhood friend could have been disappointed that she was marrying someone else. He could have taken some time away to deal with his feelings and eventually accepted that their relationship would never become romantic. After all, she had moved on from her teenage crush years earlier and was now happily engaged.
Instead, he kissed her without her consent, knowing she was in a committed relationship. And when she made it clear that she wanted nothing more to do with him, he continued contacting her.
According to RAINN, respecting another person’s boundaries is an essential part of consent. Having feelings for someone, regardless of how long you’ve known them, doesn’t give you permission to ignore their wishes.
His behavior became particularly concerning when he repeatedly called and messaged her before showing up at her apartment and refusing to leave. The CDC warns that repeated unwanted contact and showing up at someone’s home can be signs of stalking. Such behavior can leave people genuinely afraid for their safety.
Ultimately, the woman decided to end their friendship and seek legal protection. Losing someone she’d known since childhood was understandably painful, but his refusal to respect her decision had made the friendship impossible to continue. Whatever feelings he had for her, his actions showed little concern for her happiness or well-being.
What do you think about how she handled the situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
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Readers agreed that what he did was completely wrong and that he wasn’t someone she should keep in her life
The woman later returned with an update, sharing what happened after she decided to end their friendship
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Kev Costello (not the actual photo)
Many readers urged her to be careful, as his response was concerning
In another update, she revealed that her former best friend refused to take no for an answer, and things had taken a much more serious turn
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Readers wished her the best of luck and hoped she could finally put the whole ordeal behind her
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