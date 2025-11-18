50 Times Folks Didn’t Regret Going ‘Dumpster Diving’ Because They Scored True Treasures (New Pics)

by

You’ve probably seen someone rummaging through trash in your neighborhood, maybe hunting for bottles to recycle. But here’s the thing—sometimes, when people go dumpster diving, they find things so amazing, you’d think someone tossed out a treasure chest instead of garbage.

Over on r/DumpsterDiving, people are sharing their most unbelievable finds, and we’ve rounded up some of the coolest ones to show you, Pandas. Curious to see what gems might be hiding in the trash? Keep scrolling!

#1 Found In The Dumpster Tied In A Trash Bag. What A Sweet Soul As Well. Poor Thing

Image source: EmergencyPlantain124

#2 Live Animal In Petco Dumpster

I found this poor baby last night in the compactor at Petco in Alexandria, La!!! I really pray that they accidentally threw him out as there was bedding in a trash bag in the bin as well. If they did it on purpose, they’re disgusting.

Image source: PrestigiousMenu3706

#3 Found On Top Of Someone’s Garbage

I was walking my dog with my fiance and we both stopped and said “what’s that?”. I realized it was an enameled cast iron and I love cast iron. Immediately knew this was a $150+ pan.
Maybe the thought they ruined it? Whatever was cooked on was very burned.
Two rounds of oven cleaner and some bleach to fix the discoloration and it’s good as new.

Image source: ChimkenNBiskets

#4 10 Days Ago, I Found A Schwinn Delmar Frame In A Dumpster, And Gave It To My Neighbor. Yesterday, He Showed Me His Little ‘Fix Up’

Image source: 3ao7ssv8

#5 I Finished That Stool I Found

Image source: nothingtoseehere25

#6 This Should Be Criminal…

Taking some to a group home & woman’s shelter tomorrow, keeping a few for care bags my daughter & I put together for homeless people we come across.

Image source: celestialstarz

#7 $200 All Going To My Local Shelter

All good through the next year, so sad to see it in the trash.

Image source: whitterice

#8 My Best Find Yet! Rural Area, State Park

We added a big stick so they could climb out.

Image source: vespertine_earth

#9 I Saw A Box For A $2800 Espresso Machine On The Sidewalk In Trash Day… Kicked It, And Realized It Wasn’t Empty. And Inside Was A $1000 Espresso Machine Of The Same Brand

Image source: The-20k-Step-Bastard

#10 Found A Giant Nutcracker Head. Left It In The Bathroom For My Husband To Find When He Gets Up To Pee

Image source: Riflemaiden1992

#11 This Wasn’t Even All Of The Plants

Image source: cantiadoreyou

#12 But Wait! There’sh More!

There’s 27 Nike and Under Armor bags here. All of them still have their tags. Most have random embroidery on the front but besides that, they’re clean and in perfect condition.

Image source: GuntherGoogenheimer

#13 Update On Imac Find

I found this last week, what I thought was just a Mac display in the dumpster when I was moving. Plugged it in and it needed a mouse and keyboard to connect. Fast forward to this morning as I connected some that I ordered on Amazon and it popped right on and asked me to setup as new iMac, only had to connect with my Apple ID! Looked it up earlier this week and it’s a 2021 iMac, so crazy someone would just leave in the dumpster in recovery mode, but new iMac for me!

Image source: mathu-tyler

#14 Found In Neighbor’s Bagster

Image source: Vaquera

#15 Someone Threw Away This Huge Pack Of Toilet Paper!!!! Yes It’s The Cheapy Office Kind But I Literally Have None Right Now And It Is Such A Blessing 🤣

Image source: CoffeeBeam999

#16 Totally Pristine Box Set Just Sitting In The Recycling Bin At My University. I’m Amazed

Image source: tractoronthemotorway

#17 I’m Shaking Because I Feel Like I Did Something Illegal!

Got out the shower, looked out my balcony and saw someone had these by the curb. I’ve never run to my car faster!

Image source: kittykateeeee

#18 Tonight’s Find

Image source: willieandthets

#19 Found This While Dog Walking. I Have No Clue Why Somebody Would Throw Out A New Cast Iron Pan

Image source: Meowlik

#20 Somebody Was Throwing Out A Bunch Of 1973 Looney Tunes Glasses. I Couldn’t Resist!

Image source: ennuiismymiddlename

#21 Found This Perfectly Working Mini Fridge In My College’s Dumpster

I have a brother going to collage soon that will probably appreciate not having to spend 150$ for a new one.

Image source: BlueCappy

#22 1970s Togo Sofa Set Found On “Large Items” Garbage Pick Up Day

Still can’t believe it, especially because it’s super clean with no rips, discoloration, tears and most importantly, it has no bed bugs haha! I left them outside for a close inspection and I vacuumed them, steam cleaned all the creases and folds and then did a preventive treatment with a product I got from a local exterminator!
For those who are not familiar, Togo sofas were launched by Ligne Roset in 1973 but are still produced and are in high demand.. a new set like this would cost north of $15 000cad with a long waitlist. It’s definitely my best find ever!

Image source: deletedis

#23 Over 330 Bars 😋😋

Only about 4 dozen are “expired” but who cares. I believe the worker or manager prob saw a couple exp in front and just dumped the whole row full assuming they were all out of date.

Image source: Possielover

#24 1960s Viscol Bedroom Set Before And After I Found Them On The Side Of The Road!

Image source: deletedis

#25 I Got 7 Kids So This Was A Score

Image source: Sustache_

#26 Would You Believe Me If I Said I Found All These Items Being Thrown Away On Trash Day In Rich Neighborhoods?

Image source: Over-Form-9442

#27 Follow Up On The Lil Pig That Followed Me Home And Knocked On My Door

Image source: Mommajules75_75

#28 Found This 65” TV In The Dumpster In My Neighborhood

It wouldn’t power on. Took the motherboard out and baked it @ 400°F for 10 minutes. Works perfect now. Apparently this model has a solder issue that is solved by reflowing the solder in an over.

Image source: Mbarton2010

#29 Feeling Lucky Tonight…

Image source: atrevz

#30 Gigantic Food Haul On One Of My First Dives! I Can’t Believe My Luck, But Is It Safe To Eat The Meat, Milk, And Eggs?

Image source: oopadoopaaa

#31 Sorry, Can’t Type Much About Photo, Fingers Are Covered With Cheetos® Cheese

Image source: Conscious-Extent-965

#32 Always Check Your Cards

Image source: GuntherGoogenheimer

#33 Laundry Detergent Score!!!

Image source: EmbarrassedCarob3654

#34 A Year Ago I Found This 1950 Gm Frigidaire At The Dump

Image source: OkanoganToyota

#35 Tonight’s Jackpot! 💸

5x 2x 200g Ribeyes from Free-Range Cattle, 8x Entrecôte from Free-Range Cattle, 3x 750g Buffalo Wings, 1x Pågen Loaf, & 10x BFree Gluten-Free and Dairy Free Bread! 🤩
I live in Denmark 🇩🇰, and it’s crazy that this kind of stuff gets thrown out! I’m a student, and I don’t have the money for that kind of meat, but the dumpster shouted for me, I went, and I looted! 

Image source: Ditz3n

#36 Brought This Home Last Night!

Image source: Sweet_nana219

#37 Was Happy To See It Works! College Move Out Is Wild

Image source: Truthoftitan

#38 We Have Public Access “Convenience Centers” In My Town Where People Can Drop Off Whatever Garbage/Junk They Need To. Some Of The Things People Leave Behind Is Ridiculous Though

Image source: majtomby

#39 $8,500 Meat & Cheese Haul

Entire car was filled to the brim with steaks, cheese, deli meats, and more. I could only haul about a 1/4 of what was there…

Image source: deserttrends

#40 Built The Kids A Village Of Playhouses, All Found On The Curbside, And Those Light Up Foam Batons Were Found Dumpster Diving :)

Image source: tasteofhemlock

#41 Biggest Find I’ve Found To Date

Little back story/ I find things people are throwing out, clean them, and flip it for profit, we were moving out of our apartment and the last day I saw this and asked my girlfriend if she knew what a SNOO was she flipped when I told her what I had found. We picked it up took it home, got some swaddles to go with it to be able to test it and it worked perfect!! I took the entire thing apart cleaned it head to toe very thoroughly since I knew I could flip it for a big amount I’ve never made before on a single sell, I have it listed now and should sell between $600-$800.

Image source: Potential_Form1

#42 Found A Whole Bunch Of Old Fantastic Four Comics And Thousands Of Baseball Cards At My Local Malls Dumpster

Image source: MisterPizzacoli

#43 Before And After- All From The 99 Going Out Of Business

Also filled and rolled over a shopping cart of instant noodle soups to the Motel 6 many houseless people live in and stay near with a free sign.
There’s also another 2×3 box of coffee and cookie mix to fill the LFP again.

Image source: ChillinInMyTaco

#44 About $1,000 Worth Of Electric Toothbrushes

Image source: Great_Canadian_Dive

#45 Found Two Wii’s, About 8 Controllers, Sleeves And A Bunch Of Other Wii Related Stuff At My Local Library

Image source: Dihydrocodeinone

#46 Cats Eat For Free This Month

Image source: Irateskater4

#47 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐥

Image source: No_Celery_7722

#48 Found $534.93 Worth Of Food!

Image source: Faeraday

#49 Found A Bunch Of USB, Sd Cards And Micro Sd Cards. Any Idea What To Do With Them?

Image source: ligerzero1995

#50 My Schadenfreude Is Doom Scrolling Reddit Posts About How Expensive Food Has Become While Feasting Like A King Off America’s Corporate Waste

Image source: deserttrends

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
