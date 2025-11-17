10 Must-Have Products from Black Friday that You Can Still Buy on Cyber Monday

Get ready shoppers, Cyber Monday is here and it’s not holding back! If you felt you missed out on Black Friday, we’ve got news for you – the best deals are still up for grabs! From high-tech gadgets to epic home appliances – we’ve rounded up the top 10 deals that are too good to pass up.
#1 Tineco Ifloor 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum: For an all-in-one freshening solution, crafted with a space-saving design and hands-free self-cleaning that leaves your floors immaculate – juices for leaking jam jars and muddy paw prints, consider them *handled*!
Review: “I don’t know how I’ve lived without this. As a mom of three, I’m constantly needing to clean my floors but realistically mop them about 1-2x a month. Since I vacuum 2-3 times a day, now I’m mopping with the tineco about 4x PER WEEK (just sweeping in between). I almost always have cleaned floors now. This product is amazing. I kind of wish the water reservoir was bigger and run time longer but honestly it doesn’t even matter. I still love it the same. Adulting has gotten so much more fun around here lol.” — Justina
#2 Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven: Perfect for cooking versatile dishes with its heat-retaining cast iron and easy lift handles—it’s a must-have culinary rockstar you should add in your kitchen arsenal, stat!
Review: “Not only is it beautiful (I chose cream color because it went well with my kitchen and my other bakeware) it’s very solid, practical, and an elegant piece. Very hard to find at this price and point. Heavy duty and attractive. Cooks things evenly and to perfections. There are a variety of beauty colors for you to choose from. Also great size. Very roomy. It’s a great housewarming gift, bridal shower gift or gift to yourself.” — JulesB
#3 100 Piece Magnetic Tiles Building Set: For a cool deal, a playtime staple that’ll give your kiddos (or yourself, no judgment) hours of creative and educational fun. Trust me, it’s the must-have building set that’ll never go out of style.
Review: “I am very happy with this purchase. Magnets are placed perfectly, holds up pretty good to build tall structures. I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea to get a big set for our first try but I am glad I did. This is a great toy that you can add up in time and it is educational on many ways like colors, shape, focus and fine motor skills. My son loved to play with it, I enjoy building with him too.” — zsg
#4 Blink Whole Home Bundle: Because nothing says “home sweet home” like knowing it’s secure with crisp HD live view, motion detection alerts, and two-way audio – all easily managed right from your phone!
Review: “Blink cameras are amazing. I now have 5 of these mini camera all throughout my house and they are easy to use and have never had a problem with them. You can arm and disarm them and will give you notification to your phone if they sense any motion detection. I have all of my camera is the app and can click between them when I’m not home to ensure my dogs are okay or when the baby sitter is watching the kids. Highly recommend the blink mini camera! You can also talk through your app and you can hear it through your camera.” — rachael
#5 Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: For massive shine, strength, and softness, oh, and did we mention it’s cruelty-free? It’s almost as if all your hair woes have one simple solution. Major love!
Review: “Not getting this for your hair, is doing a disservice for yourself. This revived my hair after just one use I can feel a difference. My hair is so soft and the ends have been brought back to life. My hair isn’t colored anymore, but I’m about to have it done and go blonde. I got all of this for that reason, but my god my hair feels and smells amazing. Clean and really soft and ALIVE!” — Samantha
#6 Beats Studio Buds: With an impressive 8 hours of listening time, a custom acoustic platform for epic sound, and sweat-resistance for all you fitness freaks, this deal is *music* to our ears!
Review: “This earbuds are so incredible. I love the pink color. They are comfortable to wear once you figure out how to properly place them in your ear. They pair quickly on your device and I have used them on Android and Windows PC as well. The battery life is amazing, which was the biggest thing I was looking for when deciding which earbuds to buy. They also charge super quick and I love the little case. And the sound quality is very good. I am not an expert on audio but for a casual person that loves to listen to music, watch movies and play videogames this work great. So happy with my purchase!” — Gabriela Fernandez
#7 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: That’s sure to revolutionize your kitchen game, with its easy one-touch cooking features, stress-free steam venting, and serious versatility – it’s like owning nine appliances in one, but with way less counter clutter!
Review: “100% recommend!! So glad I bought this brand- I was so hesitant to buy, since I had never used one before and they are expensive (what isn’t nowadays?). But I kept getting recommendations for it. I bought it on Black Friday, so I got a pretty good deal on it- we have had it almost a year now. But it is worth the investment. I have not had any issues with it I couldn’t easily fix. SO easy to find online recipes since it is the more popular pressure cooker. It stand by our fridge and I have a little note with magnet for times it takes for different common things I cook: chicken, ground meat, spaghetti, lentils, beans, rice, etc. With a 5 month old baby, some days I have almost no time to cook, and this is a life saver each time. It motivates me to cook more than I did before! I cook in bulk for husband to have lunch every day for work, and I tell everyone about it because it is really that good!” — Adriana Covarrubias
#8 roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum With Self-Empty Dock: Forget about vacuuming for weeks, thanks to its hands-free self-emptying feature and powerful suction — perfect for pet owners, and honestly, anyone who’d rather be chillin’ than cleaning.
Review: “After researching the market for some time, we decided to purchase Roborock Q5 and have been very impressed with this product. The product was well packed when arrived. As soon as I opened the box, it’s clear that Q 5 has very good build quality and uses high grade material. I also like its look with matte finish which provides a premium product look. The set up was very straightforward and took less than 5 minutes… The Q5 cleans very effectively and can suck up almost everything: hair, quaker oats, crumbs/debris etc. We have a couple of holland lops at home so this was a big help. The product has a very good battery life (up to 180 min run time, which I read it’s one of the longest in the market), and can go back to the dock automatically to recharge. Although this hasn’t been needed as it can complete the vacuuming of the entire floor with a single charge, and still have >50% battery level left… In summary, in my opinion this is an excellent product. It vacuums well, has an excellent mapping capability, and once it’s set up (which is mostly straightforward) it will do the job without intervention, which is the reason to buy a robot vacuum. I highly recommend this product.” — bing han
#9 Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker: With features like auto temperature adjustment for perfect iced coffee and quick, fresh brews, you’ll enjoy barista-style drinks at home and save energy too!
Review: “The Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker is a must have for coffee lovers like me! It brews both hot and cold, giving me the flexibility to enjoy my coffee just the way I like it. The process is super quick and easy, just pop in a K-cup, and choose your size! Brewing over ice? The Keurig automatically adjusts brew temperature, starting hotter to help extract full flavor, then cooling down for less ice melt. Also, the water tank is good for about 4 cups, so no need to measure and fill each time. It is the perfect little coffee maker! My kids love the hot chocolate k-cups, absolutely perfect with winter right around the corner, just add some marshmallows! The taste is consistently great, whether I’m in the mood for a hot pick-me-up or a refreshing iced coffee. The compact design fits perfectly in my kitchen, and the cleanup is a breeze. If you want a versatile and convenient coffee maker that delivers fantastic results, the Keurig K-Iced is the way to go!” — Amazon Customer
#10 Skytech Gaming Chronos Mini Gaming PC Desktop: Silky smooth gameplay, and stellar performance that’ll level up your escape to the worlds of all your favorite games, all in a compact and sleek package – *game on*.
Review: “I purchased this desktop on Nov 24 of 2019 and it has never had any problems or issues. The most amazing thing about it is that it has already been more than a year but it works as if I recently purchased it. The pc games I play on this computer demand quite high specs, but the frames have never dropped while I was playing. The look of it is also just like the pictures on the product descriptions, but if you are one of those people who don’t like flashy lights, you can always press the button to either change the colors, or turn it off entirely. I have purchased many other PCs before and none of them has ever satisfied me like this one.” — Sanghui Chung
