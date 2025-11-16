30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

by

Sometimes, the best content isn’t the thing staring you right in your face. At times, the comments people leave underneath social media posts are the real treasure—whether for good or for ill. If a post gets more replies than likes, or a post comment gets more attention than the original post, then that’s what we call getting ‘ratioed.’ [Adjusts thick glasses and checks ‘Urban Dictionary.’] At least, that’s what the kids say.

Social media posts with the worst like/comment ratio and most epic or spiciest takes get featured on the popular ‘Successful Ratios’ Twitter page. And we’ve collected their best posts to share with you. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the tweets that you feel had the biggest impact, and be sure to let us know what you think of them. Have you ever been ratioed on social media before? Which social network is your favorite and why? Tell us all about it in the comments.

In the mood for some more Twitter comment comeback weirdness? Check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about getting ratioed right over here.

#1

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#2

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#3

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#4

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#5

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#6

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#7

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#8

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#9

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#10

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#11

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#12

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#13

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#14

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#15

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#16

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#17

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#18

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#19

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#20

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#21

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#22

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#23

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#24

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#25

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#26

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#27

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#28

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#29

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

#30

30 Times A Reply Was Better Than The Main Post, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page

Image source: RatiosCrazy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lady Plans Family Vacation, Dumps Cat Duties On Roommate Who Refuses To Be The Litter Box Servant
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She Delivered Her 3rd Child
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Photographer Captures An Orangutan Reaching Out To Help A Forest Warden In Borneo
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Day of the Jackal Cast: Who Stars in the British Action Spy Thriller?
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2024
I Captured Fishermen In Vietnam With An iPhone
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Creates Tiny Lockdown Scenes With Her Pet Hamsters And It’s Too Adorable
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.