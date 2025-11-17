My Mission Is To Find The The Best Collection Of Office Mugs, And Here Are 30 That I Found So Far

One Man One Mug started when I asked a work colleague of mine who tries to avoid the tea round to make me a brew, so they picked one of the many strange mugs in our office cupboard, which was the crab mug, and said “this is to go with your crabby mood.” They forced me to take a picture and posted it on social media and the Instagram account was born.
One Man One Mug started off with daily “mugshots” where we would look through our office cupboards for the weird and wonderful mugs colleagues would bring into the office and we would think of a funny pun to go along with the mug as a bit of fun. Since then, we have collaborated with several mug makers and tea brands.
We are constantly trying to source the best mugs and beverages to take a picture of.
More info: Instagram
#1 I’m Toadally In Love With Today’s Mug
#2 Finally Found A Bigger Mug Than Myself
#3 Space Bar
#4 If Everyday Is A Gift Where Can I Return Mondays
#5 Fin-Ishing My Morning Brew
#6 Pathetic. Try Harder Next Year
#7 Feelin’ A Bit Crabby
#8 Watch Me Whip, Watch Me Neigh Neigh
#9 Really Wild Wednesday
#10 Just Hanging’ Out
#11 Fairy God-Mugger
#12 All Little Miss Sunshines
#13 Upping’ My Game
#14 Just Been Tree-Hugging
#15 Toucan Play That Game
#16 It’s Friday And I Donut Give A Sh*t
#17 What’s New Pussy Cat?
#18 Is This A Rabbit Or A Cat
#19 It’s Monday! Hey Ho Let’s Go!
#20 Have An Excellent Friday
#21 Feeling Like A Princess Today
#22 Twistin’ My Melon Man
#23 Happy St Patrick’s Day
#24 Shout Out To All The Aunties. You Are All Ace!
#25 Childish? Me? Never?
#26 Instagram Bans Are Sh*t
#27 Happy National Hot Chocolate Day
#28 Oh My Gaudi
#29 Supreme Mug
#30 Tuesday After Bank Holidays Suck More Than Hetty Hoover
