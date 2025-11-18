27 Celebrities Who Nailed Their Halloween Costumes This Year

‘Cause this is thriller, thriller night, and no one’s gonna save you from the celebrities about to strike! In spine-tingling Halloween news, the rich and famous have once again upped their game for the spooky season. From iconic 1960s film characters to creepy creatures, some stars went all out, capturing the spotlight with their unforgettable Halloween transformations.
Bored Panda takes a closer look at some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year, including Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, and Victoria Justice.
#1 Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz
Amelia Dimoldenberg went as the original office siren, Roz, from Monsters Inc. this Halloween.
Image source: ameliadimz, monstersinc.fandom
#2 Chlöe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit
Chlöe Bailey “presented” herself to her fans as a flamboyant Jessica Rabbit in an Instagram picture she shared on Wednesday (October 30).
The 26-year-old singer stunned in a glittery red gown, purple gloves, and a red wig, embodying the fictional character from the novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit? and its film adaptation.
Image source: chloebailey, disney.fandom
#3 Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink
Jennifer Garner went as her iconic character, Jenna Rink, from her 2004 romcom13 Going on 30.
Image source: jennifer.garner, imdb
#4 Heidi Klum As E. T.
#5 Ice Spice as Leeloo
Ice Spice radiated as Leeloo from the 1997 film The Fifth Element, directed by Luc Besson. The 24-year-old singer sported the over-the-top outfit made famous by Milla Jovovich.
#6 M. Night Shyamalan as Joker
M. Night Shyamalan threw an epic Halloween party in Philadelphia, USA, on Saturday (October 26), The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (October 27).
The 54-year-old The Sixth Sense director dressed as the Joker for his “Shyamaween” bash, as per The Mail.
Image source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images, ShortClips
#7 Halle Berry as a witch
Image source: halleberry
#8 Lizzo, South Park
Lizzo served up some sass and satire this Halloween, giving South Park a dose of their own medicine, Bored Panda previously reported.
The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a series of posts, featuring herself wearing a fictitious weight-loss drug named “Lizzo.”
The four-time Grammy Award winner went all in, sharing pics of herself wrapped in a faux FDA-approved box, with “diet suppressor” written on the label.
Image source: lizzobeeating, lizzobeeating
#9 Jennifer Hudson, The Bodyguard
Jennifer Hudson channeled The Queen of the Night for Halloween this year, a persona made famous by Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard and her song of the same name.
#10 Macaulay Culkin as Joe Burrow
Macaulay Culkin dressed up as what many claim is his doppelgänger. For Halloween, the Home Alone star embodied Joe Burrow, the NFL quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Image source: culkamania, joeyb_9
#11 Lucy Hale
#12 Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco, Alice in Wonderland
Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco went as Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter for Halloween this year.
Image source: selenagomez, imdb
#13 Victoria Justice as Coraline
Victoria Justice went as a Tim Burton character this Halloween. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (October 28), the Nickelodeon star shared a carousel showcasing her take on Coraline.
“The name’s Coraline, Coraline Jones,” Victoria captioned.
Image source: victoriajustice, LAIKA Studios
#14 Alix Earle as Cheshire Cat
Alix Earle spooked in her Cheshire Cat costume from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (October 27), the 23-year-old influencer shared pictures of her impressive Halloween look.
She captioned the post: “As the Cheshire Cat once said … ‘we’re all mad here’.”
Image source: alix_earle, disney.fandom
#15 Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, re-creating the couple’s outfits from their date at this year’s US Open.
Image source: ABC, Gotham/Getty Images
#16 Bowen Yang as packet of silica gel
Bowen Yang dressed up as a moisture-absorbing packet of silica gel.
Image source: bartschland, chemicals
#17 Halle Bailey as Jinx
Halle Bailey was seemingly inspired by her own name for Halloween this year. The 24-year-old actress went as Halle Berry in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.
Wearing the iconic orange bikini accessorized with the quintessential knife placed in its white belt, Halle perfectly embraced the character of Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson.
Image source: hallebailey, MGM
#18 Paris Hilton as Mia Wallace
Paris Hilton was “serving Mia Wallace realness,” from the 1994 crime movie Pulp Fiction, as she announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday (October 30).
Image source: parishilton, imdb
#19 Anne Hathaway spooky take on the Statue of Liberty
Anne Hathaway took to her Instagram on October 25 to share a carousel that included her Halloween look, which was a spooky take on the Statue of Liberty.
To create this look, a fusion between the emblematic monument and a ghost, the 41-year-old actress wore a platinum blonde wig, white face makeup, black paint around her eyes, and dark red lipstick.
Image source: annehathaway, Sarah Photography
#20 Sophie Turner, The Matrix
Sophie Turner turned heads in a The Matrix inspired costume. Taking to her Instagram page on October 27, the 28-year-old shared photographs of herself flaunting an all-black latex ensemble paired with a leather coat and black sunnies.
She captioned her pictures: “Red or blue pill,” as a nod to the 1990s cult classic sci-fi movie.
#21 Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott as Wolverine and Angie Katsanevas
Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jonathan Scott, dressed up for Halloween but didn’t go the traditional route, opting out of a couple’s costume this year.
While Jonathan dressed up as Wolverine, Zooey chose a niche theme, dressing up as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Angie Katsanevas, depicting a Mormon churning milk in one of the reality TV series episodes.
Image source: zooeydeschanel, angiekatsanevas
#22 G-Eazy as Harry Potter
Image source: g_eazy, harrypotter
#23 Megan Thee Stallion, Starfire
Megan Thee Stallion shared an impressive cosplay take on DC’s princess Starfire.
Image source: theestallion, dc.fandom
#24 Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga released the highly anticipated music video for Disease on Tuesday (October 29), which is the newest single from LG7—her forthcoming seventh studio album.
Just in time for Halloween, she showcased a twisted fashion fantasy that was equal parts glamorous and grotesque, Cosmopolitan reported on Tuesday.
Image source: Lady Gaga
#25 Kylie Jenner as Barbarella
Kylie Jenner stunned in not one, but two looks from the 1969 sci-fi comedy Barbarella. The 27-year-old socialite embraced Jane Fonda’s astronaut heroine.
In one look, Kylie donned a gleaming chest plate over a white gown that was torn at the midriff to reveal splashes of blood.
For the second part of her costume, the mom-of-two transformed into a feline figure, draped in a plush fur coat with an oversized, dramatic tail.
Image source: kyliejenner, imdb
#26 Nicola Peltz as Playboy bunny
Image source: nicolaannepeltzbeckham, Christiano Oliveira
#27 Ava Max as Alice
Image source: avamax, disney.fandom
Follow Us