Iconic ’90s Sitcoms That Will Make You Nostalgic

It’s hard to believe it’s been about 30 years since the 1990s: we were just kids when we first saw Friends, Saved By The Bell, and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. This decade can be summed up as a time when things were simpler: we didn’t have to worry about our mortgages, commuting, or paying medical bills. We could just sit back and enjoy the good times with these classic shows that turned us into a laughing mess every day.
But even harder to believe is how much time we spent re-watching these shows on repeat as the years went by. No matter if we already knew the things we might expect to see there — the cultural references, the humor, and getting stunned at how young our beloved actors from that era were. But whether you’re an old-school fan of the ’90s shows or just learning about these programs for the first time, there’s no doubt this decade fed us some of the finest pieces of entertainment ever delivered by the television industry.
We’ve already provided you with lists of sitcoms from the 1980s and 2000s. Now it’s time to pay tribute to some of the best ’90s sitcoms — the ones we never really forgot because they’re too iconic. We’ve rounded up our top favorite sitcoms from the ’90s so that you can look back on a simpler time and laugh at all the hilarious antics that your favorite TV characters got themselves into!
Although quite a few of these ’90s series will be painfully familiar, we bet you haven’t watched every last one of them. Every decade has its hidden TV entertainment gems, and the 1990s make no exception, so we invite you to upvote your all-time faves. And really, all you have to do is scroll down below, check out the series, and pick one! And if it’s still too hard to decide, a coin flip or magic eight ball’s advice always helps (don’t trust a mood ring though — those suckers always lie).
#1 Frasier
1993-2004 | 11 seasons
A Harvard-educated psychiatrist who gives his advice and wit on a radio show? That’s Frasier, a spin-off series of Cheers, and it’s hilarious! Named the most successful ’90s comedy series (hello, 37 Emmys) and one of the most popular spin-off series, Frasier ran for eleven seasons, gaining more and more fans with each one. This show will always be one of our top choices for binging and re-watching, and you may be happy to know that a revival is currently underway, with Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 The Simpsons
1989-Present | 34 seasons
The Simpsons, the longest-running American animated series, has given generations of viewers plenty to laugh about, cry over, and love for over three decades. The satiric adventures of Homer and his dysfunctional family in Springfield saw baby boomers laughing at hidden jokes their millennial kids couldn’t understand at the time. And then, it saw those same millennials showing the sitcom to their kids — a staple animated series any generation can find relatable and enjoyable.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
1990-1996 | 6 seasons
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is the gold standard of ’90s TV, capturing the spirit of the decade and its culture in a way that will always be remembered. Here, Will Smith portrays a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia. After an incident with local bullies, he’s sent to live with his posh uncle and auntie in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. As it should be, their lifestyles and cultural backgrounds often clash, creating humorous situations that we just can’t get enough of. A more dramatic version of the series, titled Bel-Air, premiered on Peacock in February 2022.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Friends
1994-2004 | 10 seasons
Love it or hate it, there probably aren’t any other ’90s sitcoms that left such a huge cultural impact as Friends — from giving us “The Rachel,” a haircut inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s hairstyle and wanted by millions of girls worldwide, to expanding the vocabulary of Western English slang and helping people learn the English language. Seriously, though, a 2012 poll by Kaplan International English Colleges revealed that 26% of students cited Friends as the best show to improve English. Do you really need any other reason to watch one of the best comedy casts in action?
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Home Improvement
1991-1999 | 8 seasons
Home Improvement made Tim Allen a star, and if you ask us, we’d say that Tim Allen gave it all back by making this show iconic. It centers on the Taylor family — Tim, Jill, and their three sons. Their contrasting personalities often lead to humorous quarrels, but love keeps them together. Home Improvement’s biggest joke is the show-within-a-show called Tool Time, which Tim hosts with Al Borland and the “Tool Time girl,” who was none other than Pamela Anderson in her debut role. What’s funny is that despite Tim’s ability to efficiently sell tools, he’s astonishingly prone to accidents, causing one disaster after another. Overall, Home Improvement is a great, never-boring example of a ’90s TV show that withstood the test of time.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 3rd Rock From The Sun
1996-2001 | 6 seasons
Two words: John Lithgow. As an extraterrestrial. Here on earth, trying to understand us humans and our way of life. 3rd Rock From The Sun is one of the most original series on our ’90s sitcoms list and a quirky look at the human race and our society through the eyes of an alien. It may seem that the show’s primary goal is to entertain with its offbeat humor and skits, but it actually manages to bring up social issues and relatable problems in a way that doesn’t feel forced. Thanks to a great cast and excellent writing, 3rd Rock From The Sun won numerous awards and was widely praised by critics.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Cheers
1982-1993 | 11 seasons
The oldest TV show on our list, Cheers premiered in 1982 and nearly got canceled as its ratings were at about sea-bottom level. Thankfully, though, the broadcasting channel did not give up on it, and the summer reruns caught the viewers’ attention and created a loyal audience, which proved to be an ever-growing one. A sitcom in all of its essence, Cheers follows a group of friends spending their time at a bar called, you guessed it, Cheers. It’s the series that birthed one of the most successful spin-offs ever: if not for Cheers, we wouldn’t have gotten Frasier!
Image source: amazon.com
#8 That ’70s Show
1998-2006 | 8 seasons
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Laura Prepon as teenagers in the ’70s? Say no more, we’re in. The series follows six teenagers living their lives in the ’70s. Though the premise might seem a bit simplistic, besides being hilariously funny, the show never forgets to discuss the pressing realities of the times it was set in. Yes, the 1970s were fifty years ago, but some situations are timeless, so the show is always relatable to both adult and teenage audiences. During its eight seasons, That ’70s Show was nominated for multiple awards and gained recognition as one of the most successful and popular shows from the ’90s.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 The Nanny
1993-1999 | 6 seasons
Fran Drescher’s embodiment of the Jewish fashionista nanny, her addictive (to put it in a better light) laugh and her unmistakable manners made The Nanny a favorite among audiences and critics alike. The main character, Fran Fine, is a fish out of water in New York’s upper crust, and the clash of different social backgrounds makes every episode beyond hilarious! Then, there’s the will-they-won’t-they romantic line between Fran and her boss Maxwell that will get anyone rooting for something to happen. Never dull, always exciting, The Nanny is a fantastic 1990s TV show to watch and re-watch.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 South Park
1997-Present | 25 seasons
An animated series that’s old enough to gamble, buy beer, and smoke cigarettes, South Park has been running since 1997, gracing our screens with its dark and surreal humor, satire, and loads of profanity for 24 years. While social satire wasn’t one of the central narratives of the series when it first aired, it developed its voice over the years. Most episodes revolve around pressing social issues or important events, as seen by the four wiser-than-your-average-4th-grader boys. South Park is a rare example of those famous TV shows that aged like good wine and stayed relevant, iconic and impactful, and an inseparable part of popular culture.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Family Matters
1989-1998 | 9 seasons
Some old sitcoms are authentic entertainment gems, and Family Matters is a clear example. Born as a spin-off series of another show called Perfect Strangers, it quickly became one of the most beloved shows in the ’90s. The events center on the Winslows, a middle-class African-American family living in Chicago. Somewhere in the first season, the series introduced a new character, Steve Urkel, a nerdy neighbor who was supposed to be a one-time character, but he was an instant hit and ended up taking a leading role. Family Matters is a genuinely fun, entertaining series that earned its spot in TV entertainment’s hall of fame.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Saved By The Bell
1989-1993 | 4 seasons
Saved By The Bell follows a group of high school friends as they navigate their way through life at Bayside High School in Los Angeles. Though its main attraction is the comedic situations spawning from your regular and painstakingly familiar high school happenings, Saved By The Bell didn’t shy away from more serious topics. Throughout its run, the series discussed a broad array of themes: from DUIs to environmental issues, it wanted to tell the youth about the problems they might encounter, to the point it was classified as “educational and informational” in later years. And if watching and re-watching the series, the spin-offs, and the revivals isn’t enough, you can always read one of the 21 novels based on the sitcom.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Full House
1987-1995 | 8 seasons
Full House chronicles the life of widower Danny Tanner who enlists his brother-in-law and best friend to help raise his three daughters. And you know there’s bound to be some hilarious misunderstandings with young girls being raised by young and very inexperienced guys. This family sitcom was an immediate hit among audiences, and it kept on gaining popularity in syndicated international reruns. A sequel series, Fuller House, premiered on Netflix in 2016.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 The King Of Queens
1998-2007 | 9 seasons
Here we are with one of the most interesting shows of the ’90s. This old-fashioned sitcom is the last of its kind — a live-action sitcom filmed in front of a studio audience. It follows your average working-class couple, Doug and Carrie, living in Queens with Carrie’s father, Arthur. The narratives and happenings are heavily based on the characters’ occupations, their incompatible characteristics, and the quarrels born from it all. Though some critics name The King Of Queens as obvious and distasteful, others praise Kevin James (Doug) as the funniest guy on the TV screen — so I guess this show is like olives. You either like it or you don’t.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Will & Grace
1998-2006 | 8 seasons + 3 seasons (revival)
Loud, flamboyant, and hilariously funny, this series delivered some of the most memorable examples of ’90s comedy and was praised for educating the American public on LGBT issues like nothing else before. Set in New York City, the series follows Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and his best friend Grace Adler, an interior designer. Both of them are equipped with the oddest of friends who are often incapable of helping the leading duo in the trials and tribulations of everyday life. And if that’s not enough to make it funny, Will & Grace often braves gay and Jewish culture stereotypes in very entertaining ways. Though critics were dubious about this show’s potential, it earned plenty of awards and the audience’s love. Items from Will & Grace are included in the Smithsonian Institution’s collection on LGBT history. Sounds like a solid accomplishment to us! A revival of the series was released in 2017.
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Everybody Loves Raymond
1996-2005 | 9 seasons
A clever depiction of everyday life and a sarcastic approach by Ray, the main character in Everybody Loves Raymond, sure captured the hearts of many. Showing families as slightly dysfunctional yet inseparable and unbreakable, this series resonated with many viewers and gained praise from critics. And though the plot and the narratives might seem like very well-written fiction, the show was based on the real-life exploits of the leading actor Ray Romano. Maybe that’s why Everybody Loves Raymond was so effortlessly engaging and empathetic and became one of the best sitcoms of the ’90s.
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Mad About You
1992-1999 | 7 seasons
Mad About You employs a seemingly simple premise by following the lives of a married couple, Paul and Jamie. But, as we all know so well, nothing in life is simple, and seeing the things you also go through is always gratifying and relatable. The series effortlessly entered the league of most popular sitcoms of its time, claiming plenty of Emmy wins and, most importantly, the audience’s love. In 2019, a 12-episode revival was released on Spectrum.
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Sabrina The Teenage Witch
1996-2003 | 7 seasons
Here we are with another icon among the ’90s shows: Sabrina The Teenage Witch revolves around the life of Sabrina Spellman, who just learned she has magical powers. Sabrina lives with her 600-year-old aunts, Hilda and Zelda, and their talking cat, Salem. As a novice witch, Sabrina’s spells occasionally go awry, hindering her life as a regular high schooler. Of course, there’s also the swoon-worthy Harvey and all Sabrina’s friends to whom she cannot reveal her secret. Lighthearted, whimsical, and original, Sabrina The Teenage Witch became an instant hit among younger audiences.
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Roseanne
1988-1997 | 9 seasons
Roseanne follows the lives of the Conners, a working-class family struggling to make ends meet. The family consists of lively and outspoken Roseanne, her husband Dan, and their three kids (though later in the series, they have a fourth). Roseanne was praised for its realistic portrayal of a blue-collar family and for the fact that its lead characters were noticeably overweight without it being some sort of staple joke of the show. Provocative topics were also a considerable part of this family sitcom, making it even more relatable to real-life working-class families.
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Dharma & Greg
1997-2002 | 5 seasons
Some old sitcoms are still so relevant and funny that it almost feels like they were made only some years ago. It’s the case of Dharma & Greg, which follows its titular characters, a married couple who tied the knot on their first date despite being polar opposites. While love unites them, their absolutely different characters create plenty of hilarious situations. So, if you’re looking for a series that is both heartwarming and laugh-out-loud funny, Dharma & Greg might be your best bet.
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Boy Meets World
1993-2000 | 7 seasons
Boy Meets World is a genuine coming-of-age story set throughout the years of middle school to college. Its main character, Cory Matthews, gets to live through many real-life situations as he progresses from childhood to adulthood. Though this ’90s series is inherently funny and warm, it also discusses pressing cultural issues, such as child abuse and underage alcohol use. Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel reprised their roles as regulars in the spin-off Girl Meets World, which aired from 2014 to 2017.
Image source: amazon.com
#22 The Drew Carey Show
1995-2004 | 9 seasons
The Drew Carey Show revolved around a fictionalized version of Drew himself, portraying him as an “everyman” office retailer. Most of the action in the series was set at his work and home, portraying the relationships between him and his friends. The comedic portrayals of simple, relatable problems have gained this ’90s sitcom immense popularity, attracting such guest stars as Tim Allen, Bob Saget, and Amanda Bynes (just to name a few) to the set.
Image source: amazon.com
#23 King Of The Hill
1997-2010 | 13 seasons
King Of The Hill is an unmissable animated series in every ’90s sitcom list. It follows the Hill family, with the patriarch Hank being the general protagonist. The Hills are just your regular American working-class family that is (mostly) dedicated to being do-good citizens. Of course, they do not always succeed, and the series’ realistic portrayal of such misunderstandings and the relatable minutiae of life makes it all the better. Although ratings remained consistent, Fox abruptly announced the series’ cancellation in 2009. But wait! In January 2022, creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels announced the forming of a new entertainment company, with a revival of King Of The Hill being one of the projects in development!
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Wings
1990-1997 | 8 seasons
Wings is a series with an unusual setting — an airport. Here, you get to meet brothers Joe and Brian operating a one-plane Sandpiper airline. There’s also the rivaling and much bigger Aeromass, and then there’s the beautiful childhood friend Helen who runs the airport’s sandwich shop. She’s always been in love with Joe and dreams of becoming a concert cellist. Written and created by Cheers and Frasier veteran crew, Wings exists in their same fictional universe, and stars from both series often made appearances on Wings. Best way to enjoy a mix of some of the greatest 1990s TV shows!
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Just Shoot Me!
1997-2003 | 7 seasons
Just Shoot Me! is a series created by Steven Levitan, the same man who impacted the ’90s TV industry by giving us amazing shows such as Frasier, Wings, and, more recently, Modern Family. Now, Just Shoot Me! is a genuine sitcom classic following the lives of a fictional fashion magazine’s staff. And you just know that where there’s fashion, there are all kinds of eccentric people and over-the-top tasks to be achieved. Right from the start, Just Shoot Me! proved to be both relevant and highly entertaining to the audiences, gaining a prime airing spot.
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Step By Step
1991-1998 | 7 seasons
Step By Step introduces us to two single parents, Frank and Carol, who marry after a whirlwind courtship, thus creating a large blended family. They both had three kids from previous marriages, and now it’s a full house with eight family members. And where there are big families, there are plenty of comedic situations, sibling rivalry, and agreeing to disagree. Despite being quite a blatant clone of The Brady Bunch, Step By Step garnered a large crowd of fans for its genuine fun and heartwarming moments and has stayed a popular sitcom to this day.
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Spin City
1996-2002 | 6 seasons
Spin City is an excellent example of political satire. Set in a semi-fictionalized version of the New York City mayor’s office, it follows mayor Randall Winston and his staff as they run the Big Apple. The series also introduced a revolutionary (for the time) character — Carter Heywood, a gay black man who’s the head of minority affairs in the series. Oh, and he also owns a suicidal dog named Rags. The series proved to be a great success: everybody seemed to love the cool humor, great acting, and original plotlines.
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Mr. Bean
1990-1995 | 15 episodes
It’s impossible to forget such a legendary character! For those who don’t know, Mr. Bean is a British comedy series starring comedian Rowan Atkinson in his most famous role as the titular character. The show ran from 1990 to 1995 but still has an active fanbase today. The show follows Mr. Bean, a man who doesn’t have much social awareness, as he tries to navigate his everyday life, usually getting tangled up in all sorts of trouble along the way. The program was an immediate success, and the almost total lack of dialogue made it accessible to people who knew little to no English.
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Sister, Sister
1994-1999 | 6 seasons
An excellent and heartwarming story of estranged and later reunited twins is always fun to watch. Starring identical twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry, the series follows the story of two sisters separated at birth and reunited as teenagers thanks to a chance encounter. Like many popular sitcoms of the ’90s, the series got its fair share of special guest appearances — from Taraji P. Henson and the Olsen sisters to RuPaul and Kobe Bryant, plenty of stars have graced this show. In 2018, a potential revival was confirmed but never pursued due to copyright issues.
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Newsradio
1995-1999 | 5 seasons
Newsradio focuses on the work lives of the staff of a New York-based radio station. What made this series unique was the heavy use of physical comedy and visual gags interwoven in fast-paced plotlines. And in Newsradio, it works amazingly well, as the characters are highly eccentric, and the writers do not shy from surrealism. It’s definitely one of the best ’90s sitcoms and well worth your time.
Image source: amazon.com
#31 The Golden Girls
1985-1992 | 7 seasons
Released between the ’80s and early ’90s, The Golden Girls is a classic. It’s got it all: four older women living together in Miami, each unique and hilarious in their own way; a diverse cast of characters; and memorable one-liners. Because it features such well-written characters, it’s really easy to lose track of time and watch multiple episodes in one sitting — which makes it an ideal choice if you’re planning to binge-watch some old TV shows but can’t decide where to start.
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Married… With Children
1987-1997 | 11 seasons
The series is one of the longest-running sitcoms in television history. It features a dysfunctional family — Al Bundy (portrayed by Ed O’Neill, who you may know from Modern Family), his wife Peggy, and their kids, Kelly and Bud — and their lives in Chicago. A recurring joke shows Al and Peggy regretting marrying each other, though they occasionally show affection for one another. In May 2022, it was announced that an animated revival of the show was in production.
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Martin
1992-1997 | 5 seasons
Martin centers on its titular character, who’s living in Detroit with his girlfriend Gina while working as a disc jockey at a local radio station. Although Martin is quite selfish and often smartmouths anyone around him, he also deeply loves his friends and family, even if it takes him a while to show it. And, out of this antithesis comes plenty of misunderstandings, giving us, the viewers, a myriad of funny situations to follow.
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Dexter’s Laboratory
1996-2003 | 4 seasons
“Omelette du fromage” — if your childhood has been blessed with this amazing ’90s TV show, you’ll get the reference. Dexter’s Laboratory is the brainchild of Genndy Tartakovsky, also known for Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and Hotel Transylvania. The show follows Dexter, a boy genius with a hidden laboratory in his bedroom. He spends his days inventing gadgets to get rid of his hyperactive older sister DeeDee, who often gets him in trouble by breaking the things he’s built or stealing them for herself.
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Northern Exposure
1990-1995 | 6 seasons
You know what you’re getting with Northern Exposure: a lot of weird, a lot of funny, and a lot of heart. This quirky show is set in the fictional town of Cicely, Alaska, a remote village where Dr. Joel Fleischman is sent to work at the local clinic. Initially, the show focused on Fleischman’s fish-out-of-water experiences in rural Alaska. Still, as it progressed, the series gave space to the eccentric inhabitants of the village as well.
Image source: amazon.com
#36 The Vicar Of Dibley
1994-2007 | 3 series
The Vicar Of Dibley stars Dawn French as Geraldine Granger, the brand new vicar in the fictional town of Dibley who is determined to make a difference in her community. Being the first female vicar following the inclusion of women in the Church of England is not an easy job, but she proves herself to be a true leader despite everyone’s initial shock and skepticism. It’s among the most successful British shows of the ’90s and received various awards, including two International Emmys and multiple British Comedy Awards.
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Keeping Up Appearances
1990-1995 | 5 series
Keeping Up Appearances centers around Hyacinth Bucket (who insists her last name is pronounced “Bouquet”), a snooty, social-climbing housewife whose main concern is to impress everyone with her wealth and possessions. But guess what? It’s all a lie, and Hyacinth is actually from a lower-class background but tries her hardest to hide it. Hyacinth’s attempts to maintain her social credibility complicate the lives of those around her but also give life to plenty of rib-tickling moments, making this sitcom an amazing piece of entertainment!
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Futurama
1999-Present | 7 seasons
Born in the last months of the decade by the mind of Matt Groening, Futurama is hands down one of the best shows that aired in the ’90s. It’s a show about Fry, who was cryogenically preserved for 1000 years and revived on December 31, 2999. Fry starts working for an interplanetary delivery company alongside the mutant Leela and robot Bender. The history of this series is pretty turbulent: after some disagreements between Groening and Fox, the network stopped buying episodes of the series, leading it to an unofficial cancellation. It was picked up by Comedy Central in 2008, which aired three new seasons, but then canceled again, with the last season released in 2013. But this is not the end: in February 2022, Hulu decided to revive the series with 20 episodes planned for release in 2023.
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Dinosaurs
1991-1995 | 4 seasons
As you probably guessed from the title, the show follows the daily lives of a family of anthropomorphic dinosaurs. But it’s more than that. Despite targeting a family audience, Dinosaurs is a satirical sitcom that never shies away from touching topical issues like environmentalism, women’s and LGBT rights, censorship, and racism, plus some topics that rarely receive enough coverage, like the objectification of women and the threats affecting the lives of endangered species.
Image source: amazon.com
#40 The Wonder Years
1988-1993 | 6 seasons
The Wonder Years is a classic ’90s coming-of-age sitcom that received a more than fair share of praise (and awards!) back in its days. It follows the life of Kevin Arnold as he grows up in a typical suburban family in the turbulent 1960s and 1970s. Fans and critics alike consider The Wonder Years a groundbreaking show in many ways, having had a tremendous impact on the industry and inspiring a variety of TV shows produced in the following years.
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Alf
1986-1990 | 4 seasons
ALF is a classic sitcom that aired in the 1980s and 1990s and revolves around an alien from planet Melmac who crash-lands in the garage of a Californian middle-class family. The show follows ALF (whose real name is Gordon Shumway) as he tries to fit into human society and his newfound family, which tries its best to keep ALF hidden from the US Alien Task Force and nosy neighbors.
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Seinfeld
1989-1998 | 9 seasons
Seinfeld was the pinnacle of ’90s sitcoms. Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the show’s signature style is “a show about nothing” because it focuses on everyday small events and situations that people actually experience. Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, and numerous quotes have become catchphrases in popular culture.
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Rugrats
1991-2004 | 9 seasons
The early ’90s were a great time for animated sitcoms, and Rugrats was one of the best. For those who don’t remember, it’s about the lives of a group of toddlers and their daily experiences that, in their dreamy eyes of children, become amazing adventures. A reboot series produced by the same creative team premiered in 2021.
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Family Guy
1999-Present | 21 seasons
Love it or hate it, there’s no in-between. Family Guy is the (in)famous animated sitcom that mixes pop culture references with an unhealthy dose of black humor. The show centers around the Griffin family: Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and Brian — an anthropomorphic talking dog. The family is dysfunctional, to say the least, and has entertained viewers with cutaway gags since 1999.
Image source: amazon.com
#45 The Ren & Stimpy Show
1991-1996 | 5 seasons
Alongside Rugrats and Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show is Nickelodeon’s third original animated series. The series follows Ren, a psychotic chihuahua, and Stimpy, a dimwitted cat with a heart of gold. Despite the storm of controversies it received due to its dark humor, shock value, and sexual references, it also received impressive reviews and gathered an incredible cult following. It’s often included among the shows from the ’90s that majorly influenced television animation.
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Beavis And Butt-Head
1993-Present | 9 seasons
From the same creative mind of King Of The Hill and Silicon Valley, Beavis And Butt-Head is a definitely-not-kid-friendly journey in the lives of two apathetic, unpleasant, vulgar, and dumb teenagers (both voiced by Mike Judge) with a twisted love for violence and alternative rock. The series got two revivals, the first in 2011 and the other in 2022.
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Doug
1991-1999 | 7 seasons
Doug is one of those shows that really captures the essence of being a kid. It’s got that perfect balance between the silly stuff kids do and the serious stuff kids go through. Doug is your usual kid who just wants to be another face in the crowd, but his strong sense of justice makes him stand out more than he’d like.
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Daria
1997-2002 | 5 seasons
Mix a pot of adult-targeted entertainment with a comedic, satirical show centered around teen drama. That’s Daria for you, a breath of fresh air among the great sitcoms from the ’90s! A spin-off of Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria follows the everyday life of the titular character, a brilliant and misanthropic high school student who observes the world around her with a cynical eye.
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Blossom
1990-1995 | 5 seasons
Blossom is the ’90s sitcom you didn’t know you needed. Portrayed by Mayim Bialik (Amy from Big Bang Theory), Blossom Russo is a teenager living in a house run by men with her single father, Nick, and her older brothers, Anthony and Joey. With her best friend and partner in crime, Six, she dreams of what her life could be in a more conventional family.
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Murphy Brown
1988-1998 | 11 seasons
The series follows Murphy Brown, an investigative journalist who returns to work after a brief retirement in a treatment center to recover from her alcohol addiction. Over 40 and single, she’s sharp-tongued and hard as nails, having shattered many glass ceilings encountered during her career. In 2018, a revival series showed us her life twenty years later.
Image source: amazon.com
