“I’m So Tired Of This New Generation”: Benson Boone Under Fire After Viral Post In Lace Dress

Benson Boone is facing intense backlash after a viral social media post showed him in a sheer black lace minidress, sparking criticism online.
The video, shared on Wednesday, June 10, on his official account, featured the singer dancing in the dress as part of what was later revealed to be a parody of a popular TikToker.
However, the intended satire quickly backfired, with many viewers missing the joke entirely and instead slamming the clip as “ridiculous” and attention-seeking.
One user wrote, “Ridiculous! Imagine this being someone’s first impression of you.”
Benson Boone is facing heat online after posting a video of himself dancing around in a sheer black lace minidress
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Benson Boone, a Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is widely recognized for his emotionally raw vocals and high-energy stage presence.
Beyond his distinctive singing style, Boone also plays the drums, guitar, and piano on many of his studio recordings.
The multi-talented artist is also known for pushing traditional fashion boundaries, sporting everything from 1970s-inspired tight jumpsuits at the Grammys to sheer lace pieces on red carpets.
Image credits: bensonboone / alixearle
Channeling one of those bold fashion moments, Benson shared a brief clip on Instagram wearing a sheer black lace minidress featuring a transparent fabric body and intricate lace trim along the hem.
In the video, the Beautiful Things singer is seen hilariously running around a house balcony while dramatically lip-syncing to the emotional lyrics of his upcoming track, The Time of My Life.
He teased the lyrics: I can’t lay down my head / Without wishing you came along / I am having the time of my life / And I wish that you were still right here…
The track is scheduled for release on June 26, and the video also served as a promotional preview.
Comparing Boone to fellow pop star Harry Styles, one critic of the look wrote online, “He learned some queerbaiting lessons from Harry”
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Text displayed on the video read, “This song is going to wreck me,” while Benson tagged popular influencer Alix Earle in the caption.
The clip was a playful parody of Earle, who had posted a TikTok just days earlier featuring herself dramatically lip-syncing to Boone’s unreleased song while running around a yacht.
She also wore a little black dress featuring a sheer top and delicate lace detailing along the hem.
Boone donned a nearly identical outfit to recreate Earle’s video move-for-move in what appeared to be a clever marketing stunt for his upcoming song.
However, many social media users were left confused rather than amused, criticizing the singer’s fashion choice despite the parody’s context.
Benson donned the minidress to recreate a playful TikTok by influencer Alix Earle while promoting his upcoming track
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One netizen wrote online, “This is ridiculous. I’m so tired of this new generation that does everything wrong to bring attention to their music.”
The same user continued, “We need male popstars/rockstars who actually own their manhood…”
Another user added, “Look a mess… This is giving pick me energy. Just be yourself baby.”
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Referencing Benson’s signature acrobatic onstage move, one person remarked, “So he replaced the front flip gimmick with the cross-dressing gimmick?”
“Humiliation ritual,” wrote one netizen, while another added, “If he’s wants me to listen to his music, he has to do more than put on a dress.”
Another comment read, “This is the cringiest thing I’ve seen… It is so unnecessary. And performative. And contrived. And uncreative.”
Image credits: bensonboone
Others commented, “It’s okay let him go through his humiliation hazing by Hollywood so he can go on to become a sensation a few years later. Happens to most of them.”
“Can’t he just… not? Like idk. With Harry [Styles] it feels genuine. With this man it feels so performative/rage bait etc.”
The Grammy-nominated singer has been experimenting with his fashion choices ever since rising to fame and entering the public eye
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However, this isn’t the first time the singer has worn a dress.
Last month, while attending his childhood best friend’s wedding photoshoot, Boone pulled off an epic and hilarious surprise.
He donned a floor-length white wedding gown, a delicate lace veil, bridal jewelry, and even carried a full bouquet.
Benson coordinated with the actual bride and took her place for the traditional “first look” photo.
When the groom turned around, expecting to see his wife, he was instead met by a grinning, fully dressed Boone.
“Doing everything but releasing good music… Never seen someone trying so desperately to get the attention,” wrote one netizen
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