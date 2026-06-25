Benson Boone: Bio And Career Highlights

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Benson Boone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Benson Boone

June 25, 2002

Monroe, Washington, US

24 Years Old

Cancer

Benson Boone: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Benson Boone?

Benson James Boone is an American singer-songwriter, blending heartfelt lyrics with dynamic vocal performances. He possesses a raw, emotional delivery that resonates deeply with a global audience.

He first gained widespread attention after briefly competing on American Idol in 2021 before withdrawing. Boone then leveraged social media to launch his career, quickly amassing a dedicated following for his original music.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Monroe, Washington, Benson Boone grew up as the only boy among four sisters in the home of Kerry and Nate Boone. He unexpectedly discovered his singing talent during a high school battle of the bands.

He attended Monroe High School, where he was also a competitive diver. Boone briefly enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho for one semester before dedicating himself fully to his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Benson Boone’s personal journey, most notably his relationship with model and influencer Maggie Thurmon. They dated from 2024 to 2025, drawing significant media attention during that period.

Boone is currently single following their breakup in September 2025, and he has no children.

Career Highlights

Benson Boone’s debut studio album Fireworks & Rollerblades, released in 2024, reached number six on the US Billboard 200. The album featured the massive hit single “Beautiful Things,” which topped international charts and peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.

He signed with Night Street Records, an imprint led by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, after gaining early traction on TikTok. Boone expanded his reach with singles like “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars,” showcasing his emotive pop-rock style. He has also performed his music at major events like the Grammy Awards.

Signature Quote

“I don’t want to be a part of one religion. I have my own opinions. Some are from this religion, some are from this religion, some are from no religion.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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