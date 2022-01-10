10 Things You Didn’t Know about Benny Drama

If the name Benny Drama means nothing to you, you’re probably living your best life off of social media platforms such as TikTok. Your kids, however, probably know the name. Benny Drama is a TikTok social media star who does, well, we don’t even know what most of these kids do when they are online gaining millions of followers. What we do know is that he is the young man the White House tapped in the summer of 2021 to act as an intern while posting videos of himself in the White House with people such as the controversial press secretary Jen Psaki (you may know her as the circle back girl or from the meme that shows the world she is what Mark Zuckerberg would look like with a wig). Most of the country was unamused that this is what the people in charge at the White House found appropriate given the economic climate – it seems Americans preferred to see the White House focused on things like the open borders, rapid inflation, and the devastatingly poor withdrawal of US troops and allies from Afghanistan rather than TikTok stars and social media videos. However, it’s not Benny Drama’s fault the White House didn’t read the room first, and it’s likely only helped him to continue to grow more famous online. Here’s what you need to know about the young social media influencer.
1. Benny Drama is Not His Real Name
His birth name is not Benny Drama, but it’s a more interesting work name than his real name. He is Benito Skinner, and he goes by Benny. Skinner might be his surname in real life, but Drama works better for his online personality.
2. He’s From the Midwest
Many people are shocked to learn that he is from the Midwest. He was, however, born and raised in Boise, Idaho. He no longer resides there, though. He’s moved to California, which has given him a chance to succeed in his line of work and to meet more people and put himself out there more than he has the chance to do in a midwestern city like Boise.
3. He is an Impersonator
What made him famous online is his ability to impersonate others. He began by becoming a barista with a wig whose name is Jenni, and he’s since moved on to impersonating celebrities such as the Kardashians. His more than 1 million followers love it.
4. He is Hesitant to Use One Word to Describe Himself
Believe it or not, this young social media influencer is hesitant to refer to himself as a comedian. In an interview with the New York Times, he states that he finds it “the scariest word in the world,” though he does also consider himself a comedian. He can make his fans and followers laugh, so why wouldn’t he consider himself a comedian?
5. He Had a Job
Prior to his job as an influencer online, he was a man who worked in the video editing department of his job. He did this during the day, but he spent his time off focused on curating his online following and making bigger things happen. He had a goal and a plan, and he made those things happen for himself.
6. He Doesn’t Intend to Offend
Perhaps the word comedian is so scary for him because the typical connotation is someone who picks on other people to get a laugh. However, Skinner is not a man who does that. He likes to mock people, impersonate them, and make them laugh, but he also makes it clear that his intent is never to offend anyone.
7. He Works With Celebs
The good news for Benny, so far, is that most of the celebrities he impersonates find his work hilarious and they love it. Even the times he works as the evil puppet master Kris Jenner is hilarious to the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch, who has worked with him before. She can make fun of herself, and that is a good thing. Of course, it’s easy to make fun of yourself when you’re laughing your family’s collective billions right into the bank moreso than when you’re not doing well financially or in your career, right?
8. He is Everything
When it comes to his own work, he is almost always the everything behind it. He is every role required to make a project like his own work out, from being the director to the cameraman to the talent to the makeup artist and the stylist – he does it al. Then he edits and makes it work.
9. He is Not Single
Sorry to say this to all who are interested, but Skinner is in a relationship with a young man by the name of Terrence O’Connor. His boyfriend often works with him and helps him make his sketches and skits, and they often use their friends as additional characters. It works for them.
10. He is Still Private
He might share so much of everything online, but he is someone who is also very happy to maintain even a bit of his own privacy. He likes to do things his way, and he will decide what is worth sharing and what is not when he has the chance to do that.