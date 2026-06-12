Ben Stiller Faces Backlash After Viral Video Appears To Contradict His Message On Homelessness

Ben Stiller has faced online criticism after a video filmed outside Madison Square Garden appeared to conflict with his past advocacy work on homelessness.
The clip showed the actor arriving for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10 and greeting fans as he made his way toward the arena.
However, some viewers focused on a shirtless man sitting on a nearby sidewalk and accused Stiller of ignoring him.
The footage quickly reignited discussion about the actor’s previous efforts to raise awareness about homelessness in New York, with many social media users debating whether the criticism was fair.
“HYPOCRISY ALERT,” one commenter wrote. “Another Hollywood Fraud.”
A viral video showed Ben Stiller walking past a homeless man before a Knicks game
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The controversy began after WABC sports anchor Ryan Field shared footage of Stiller arriving at Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
“Ben Stiller arrived more than 4 hours before tipoff once again,” Field wrote alongside the video.
The clip showed Stiller walking toward the arena while shaking hands with a fan. Nearby, a shirtless man could be seen slumped on the sidewalk.
Some viewers immediately accused the actor of ignoring the man despite his previous public comments about homelessness.
The criticism gained traction because Stiller has been involved in homelessness-related advocacy for years.
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In 2018, he helped promote New York City’s HOPE homeless count, an annual initiative that recruits volunteers to help estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness across the city’s five boroughs.
In a campaign video, Stiller asked New Yorkers:
“Are you enjoying a home right now? Thousands of others can’t.”
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The actor has also served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), supporting displaced people and refugees worldwide.
Because of that history, some online critics argued that the video contradicted the message he had previously promoted.
Many commenters accused Stiller of failing to practice what he preached on homelessness
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“Ben Stiller, thy name is hypocrite,” one person wrote.
“They’re all frauds,” another added, while a third shared, “Hahahaha, that’s who these elites are.”
Some critics argued that public advocacy means little if it does not translate into direct action.
“They are ACTORS. They ACT like they give a sh*t. If they were humanitarians, they wouldn’t be playing pretend for a living,” one user wrote.
Others, however, pushed back against the criticism and questioned what people realistically expected him to do.
“What do you want him to do exactly? Give every homeless person he sees a thousand dollars?” one commenter asked.
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Another pointed out that homelessness is a much larger issue than any one individual can solve.
“Nope. This is not hypocrisy. The homeless problem is so huge in many metropolitan areas that you can’t stop to help every single person if that’s not your job.”
Others argued that judging someone’s character based on a few seconds of footage was unfair.
“So he walks past one singular homeless man, and you form an entire opinion about the kind of person he is?” one person wrote.
“How many is he supposed to help individually?” another asked.
Homelessness remains one of the biggest challenges facing major American cities
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The discussion surrounding Stiller’s video also highlighted the ongoing homelessness crisis affecting cities across the United States.
Los Angeles, which has one of the country’s largest homeless populations, continues to rely on annual Point-in-Time counts to estimate the number of people living without permanent housing.
The count is conducted by volunteers who drive through neighborhoods documenting tents, vehicles, RVs, and individuals experiencing homelessness.
Adam Murray, CEO of the Inner City Law Center, said accurate data remains essential for securing federal funding and addressing the problem.
“We want to solve this problem,” Murray said.
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However, he acknowledged that lasting solutions require more than simply counting people.
“The simple fact is that we are not going to solve homelessness,” Murray said, before explaining that preventing homelessness and expanding affordable housing must be priorities.
Federal funding for homelessness programs has continued to increase in recent years, yet the issue remains widespread.
According to HUD data cited in recent reports, California’s homeless population has risen significantly since 2015, while Los Angeles County still reported more than 72,000 people experiencing homelessness in its 2025 count.
The debate sparked by Stiller’s video reflected the frustration many people feel about a problem that cities and policymakers have struggled to solve for decades.
Stiller has also been making headlines for his highly publicized Knicks fandom
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The actor’s appearance outside Madison Square Garden came during what has become a busy NBA Finals run for one of the Knicks’ most recognizable celebrity supporters.
Stiller has attended numerous playoff and Finals games this season and has become known for documenting the team’s journey on social media.
He recently revealed that he and his wife, actress Christine Taylor, even burned the clothes they wore to Game 3 after the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs.
“My wife, Christine, and I came home after the last game and burned the clothes we were wearing,” Stiller joked during an ESPN appearance.
“You wipe it clean. Everything else, you start fresh.”
The actor also drew criticism earlier this week after admitting that he does not pay for his courtside tickets.
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“I don’t have a season ticket. I just get the tickets. The celebrities… the Knicks give us the tickets,” he said during a pregame interview.
That comment sparked another round of online complaints from fans who pointed out how expensive Knicks tickets have become.
“Entitled much? So clueless, the lack of self-awareness says all you need to know about those Hollywood folks when real Knicks fans would give anything for an overpriced ticket,” wrote one user.
A second commenter added, “The richer you are, the less money you have to spend on things. Totally convoluted.”
At the same time, reports have suggested Stiller may be working on a documentary about the Knicks’ playoff run, with the actor frequently filming footage from his courtside seat.
“But he would have if he knew he was being recorded,” wrote one user
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