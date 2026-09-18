Ben Carson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ben Carson
September 18, 1951
Detroit, Michigan, US
75 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Ben Carson?
Benjamin Solomon Carson Sr. is an American neurosurgeon and author, widely recognized for his pioneering medical techniques and profound impact on pediatric neurosurgery. His distinguished career also includes significant service as a high-ranking government official.
He first garnered widespread recognition in 1987 for leading the world’s first successful separation of conjoined twins joined at the back of the head, a meticulous 22-hour procedure that solidified his reputation. This medical achievement highlighted his bold and precise surgical approach.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, Benjamin Solomon Carson Sr. was primarily raised by his resilient mother, Sonya Carson, after his parents divorced when he was eight. She instilled in him a strong work ethic, despite having a limited education herself.
He initially struggled in school, but a newfound dedication to reading transformed his academic performance, leading him to graduate from Southwestern High School. Carson later earned a psychology degree from Yale University and an MD from the University of Michigan Medical School.
Notable Relationships
A long-term relationship has defined Benjamin Carson’s personal life, notably his marriage to Lacena “Candy” Rustin. They married in 1975, forming a steadfast partnership that has endured through his demanding medical and political careers.
Carson and his wife, Candy, share three adult sons: Rhoeyce, Ben Jr., and Murray. The couple has maintained a private family life while supporting each other’s public endeavors.
Career Highlights
Benjamin Carson’s medical career soared with pioneering neurosurgical achievements, most notably in 1987 when he led the successful separation of conjoined twins attached at the back of the head. This complex, 22-hour procedure marked a significant milestone in pediatric neurosurgery.
Beyond medicine, Carson transitioned into public service, serving as the 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2017 to 2021. He also co-founded the Carson Scholars Fund, which awards scholarships to students demonstrating academic and humanitarian excellence.
Signature Quote
“Success is determined not by whether or not you face obstacles, but by your reaction to them.”
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