Ben Affleck’s “Problematic” History With Women Resurfaces After Actor’s Surprising Bedroom Confession

Ben Affleck has built an impressive Hollywood career as an Oscar-winning actor and acclaimed director, but his time in the spotlight has also drawn controversy.
A recent remark about his bedroom life has put the Justice League star back in the spotlight, reviving discussion of past allegations against him.
Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, has faced public criticism over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women. His latest remarks have brought those controversies back into the conversation.
Here’s a closer look at the allegations women have made against Ben Affleck over the years.
Ben Affleck’s podcast remark revives discussion of his past controversies
On October 13, Affleck appeared on SubwayTakes, a podcast hosted by Kareem Rahma.
During his conversation with Rahma, the actor discussed his feelings about physical intimacy in the bedroom. Affleck asked Rahma whether he had stopped having s*x.
“No, because now I’m tired,” the host replied.
Affleck added, “I’m tired too.”
On X, some fans interpreted Affleck’s remark as a suggestion that he was no longer s*xua*ly active. The comment also prompted speculation about his personal life and relationships.
“Oh, the Jennifers were putting him to work,” one person said.
A second wrote, “So JLo didn’t only have to put up with his miserable existence; she also was getting no action??? Dude, I’m so glad she left.”
The viral podcast clip, which garnered more than 1 million views, also prompted some users to revisit past allegations of misconduct against Affleck.
The allegations resurfaced in April 2024, when news of Affleck and Lopez’s impending divorce drew renewed attention to their relationship.
One X user accused Affleck of “as*au*ting women” and described him as “problematic.”
Hilarie Burton accused Ben Affleck of inappropriate touching on live TV
The user also revisited allegations made by actress Hilarie Burton, adding to the renewed discussion of Affleck’s past controversies.
During the MeToo movement in 2017, Burton, who had hosted MTV’s Total Request Live, accused Affleck of inappropriate touching.
She shared a 2003 clip from TRL Uncensored that appeared to show him squeezing her breast on air.
“How old are you, 19?” Affleck asked before putting his arm around the then-21-year-old Burton.
Burton’s tweet replied to a fan who recalled the incident and noted that it had largely faded from public memory.
“I didn’t forget [about it],” she said.
Burton later said she had laughed off the incident at the time to avoid crying on live television.
Ben Affleck faced severe backlash after his comments about Harvey Weinstein
Affleck apologized to Burton on Twitter after the video resurfaced and drew criticism.
The online backlash continued, particularly after the scrutiny over Affleck’s comments about producer Harvey Weinstein.
Miramax Films, co-founded by Weinstein, distributed Good Will Hunting (1997), which Affleck co-wrote with Matt Damon. In October 2017, multiple women accused Weinstein of s*xual ab*se and other misconduct.
In a Facebook statement dated October 10, 2017, Affleck condemned Weinstein’s behavior, saying he was “saddened and angry” that a man he had worked with had used his position of power to harass women.
“We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it,” he added.
Amid the Weinstein scandal, users also revisited the footage involving Burton. Some questioned the sincerity of Affleck’s apology, arguing that while he had spoken out against Weinstein, he was also facing allegations of inappropriate behavior himself.
“Notice he only apologized once he was outed. Where was the apology when it actually happened?” one person wrote on Facebook.
Another commented, “He only apologized after people started pointing out what a hypocrite he is.”
A video of Ben Affleck’s alleged misbehavior with a reporter also resurfaced
Another clip involving Affleck and a reporter also resurfaced, drawing renewed scrutiny of his past on-camera behavior.
During a 2004 promotional interview for Jersey Girl, Affleck sat with reporter Losique on his lap and made several comments about her body.
He also suggested that viewers would enjoy her show more if she removed her top on camera, making several other s*xual remarks during the exchange.
“These breasts are really firm, suspiciously firm; they are like two giant stones,” he said.
Although many viewers criticized Affleck’s behavior in the clip, Losique defended him. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said the interaction had been planned in advance with her consent.
“It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim,” she said.
Losique said she did not want the interview to be conflated with other allegations of misconduct in Hollywood. She argued that the footage had been taken out of context and was being used unfairly against Affleck.
“He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say,” she added.
Anna Marie Tendler shared her account of an alleged encounter with Affleck
Shortly after the apology, Anna Marie Tendler publicly alleged that Affleck had behaved inappropriately toward her.
Tendler, a writer and makeup artist who was previously married to comedian John Mulaney, alleged in a series of tweets that Affleck touched her inappropriately at a Golden Globes party in 2014.
“He walked by me, cupped my bu*t and pressed his finger into my crack,” she wrote.
Tendler said Affleck presented the contact as an attempt to move her out of the way. Although she did not confront him at the time, she later described the incident as something that had stayed with her.
Comedian Jen Statsky, known for her work on Hacks and Parks and Recreation, said she had witnessed similar behavior.
“I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience,” she wrote.
Despite Tendler demanding an apology, neither Affleck nor his representatives responded to her accusations.
Rose McGowan slammed Ben Affleck for his comments about Harvey Weinstein
After Affleck condemned Weinstein publicly, actress Rose McGowan accused him of misrepresenting what he knew about the producer’s alleged s*xual misconduct.
McGowan, an actress known for her role in Charmed, was among the women who accused Weinstein of s*xual misconduct.
According to McGowan, when she told Affleck about Weinstein’s misconduct, he replied:
“Goddamnit! I told him to stop doing that!”
She continued, “You said that to my face. The press conference I was made to go to after the as*ault. You lie.”
Affleck addressed McGowan’s comments during a November 2017 appearance on The Today Show, expressing support for her.
He also claimed he only knew Weinstein was a “sleazy” bully but denied any knowledge of any s*xual as*au*ts.
Ben Affleck faced further backlash after his response to the allegations
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Affleck was also asked about the allegations against him during the interview.
The actor expressed regret over some of his past behavior, saying there were jokes he would not have made and things he would not have done.
Later that month, Affleck appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed his connection to Weinstein and addressed Burton’s allegations while calling for greater accountability.
“I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologize for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up,” he said.
However, some users criticized Affleck’s response, arguing that his apology did not adequately address the incident.
“Apologizing 16 years later and only because of the Weinstein cr*p is not an apology,” one Facebook user said.
Another added, “He isn’t sorry he did it. He’s sorry he got caught.”
“I always found that man sketchy”: Fans were divided after allegations Ben Affleck resurfaced
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