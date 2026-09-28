Bella Ramsey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bella Ramsey
September 25, 2003
Nottingham, UK
23 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Bella Ramsey?
Bella Ramsey is a British actor widely celebrated for portraying fiercely determined and complex characters. Their raw talent brings a compelling, natural realism to both grand fantasy and gritty contemporary dramas.
The performer rose to prominence playing the fierce young leader Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. This breakout role immediately captivated global audiences and solidified their status as a rising industry force who enjoys playing acoustic guitar.
Early Life and Education
Born in Nottingham, Ramsey grew up in Leicestershire within a supportive, musical household. Their father, a local businessman who played trumpet, encouraged their childhood interest in theatrical arts and local performance.
Stagecoach Theatre Arts in Loughborough provided their first formal introduction to acting. Ramsey later attended the Television Workshop and studied online through King’s InterHigh to accommodate their busy filming schedule.
Notable Relationships
Currently dating Canadian actor and singer Maisy Stella, Ramsey keeps their personal life relatively quiet. The pair sparked public interest in late 2024 when Stella shared affectionate photos and a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media.
Ramsey has no children and continues to focus heavily on their rapidly expanding career. Their deep romantic bond with Stella grew visible after a series of playful Instagram comments and supportive public interactions.
Career Highlights
Ramsey earned massive acclaim playing Ellie in the post-apocalyptic television series The Last of Us. This powerhouse performance landed them nominations for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, cementing their Hollywood stardom.
Beyond acting, they champion trans rights and support diverse representation in the entertainment industry. They co-signed crucial open letters advocating for LGBTQ visibility and used their global platform to amplify marginalized communities.
Signature Quote
“I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence.”
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