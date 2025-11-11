I Photograph The Beauty Of Belgrade

by

I absolutely adore Belgrade city. Belgrade is a capital of Serbia but for me this city is a capital of beauty too. Especially in some wonderful spring and summer days there is amazing atmosphere in city which is not so easy to capture.

Because of that, I combined photography and photo-manipulation to try to reflect not only what I see but rather even what I feel when I’m walking through Belgrade. This series of photos is just one little part of my 4 years long friendship with my lovely city. Sometimes I must wake up very early to catch the sun at sunrise, and often it is not possible to take a photo of very dramatic light. Then I must combine two or more photos and a process of retouching take few hours to get final photography.

More info: dzodan.com

Hotel Moskva

Parliament

Terazije Fountain

Churc Ruzica

Stairs

Knez Mihailova Fountain

Studentski Park

Progres Gallery

Knez Mihailova Fountain

Topcider

Sv. Sava Temple

Smokvica

Russian Tzar

Kalemgdan

Kalemegdan

Kalemegdan

Kalemegdan

Kalemegdan

Kalemegdan

Dock

Kalemegdan

New Belgrade

Miljakovac

JDP

Beogradjanka At Night

Kalemegdan

New Bridge

Palace Albania

Kalemegdan

City Library

Patrick Penrose
