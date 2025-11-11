I Photograph The Beauty Of Belgrade

I absolutely adore Belgrade city. Belgrade is a capital of Serbia but for me this city is a capital of beauty too. Especially in some wonderful spring and summer days there is amazing atmosphere in city which is not so easy to capture.
Because of that, I combined photography and photo-manipulation to try to reflect not only what I see but rather even what I feel when I’m walking through Belgrade. This series of photos is just one little part of my 4 years long friendship with my lovely city. Sometimes I must wake up very early to catch the sun at sunrise, and often it is not possible to take a photo of very dramatic light. Then I must combine two or more photos and a process of retouching take few hours to get final photography.
More info: dzodan.com
Hotel Moskva
Parliament
Terazije Fountain
Churc Ruzica
Stairs
Knez Mihailova Fountain
Studentski Park
Progres Gallery
Knez Mihailova Fountain
Topcider
Sv. Sava Temple
Smokvica
Russian Tzar
Kalemgdan
Kalemegdan
Kalemegdan
Kalemegdan
Kalemegdan
Kalemegdan
Dock
Kalemegdan
New Belgrade
Miljakovac
JDP
Beogradjanka At Night
Kalemegdan
New Bridge
Palace Albania
Kalemegdan
City Library
