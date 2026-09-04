Guy Learns The Hard Way Why People In The Office Ignore One Specific Person

Making friends as an adult can be a trying experience, particularly when you compare it to middle school where similar sneakers might have been enough. At the same time, as an adult, one often has enough experience to realize that people without friends might be that way for a reason.
A man went online to share his experience with trying to make friends with a guy at work who no one talked to. Then, conversation by conversation, he started to understand why this guy was the way he was. Netizens shared their condolences and a few also shared their similar experiences with men like this.
Trying to befriend a lonely looking person isn’t necessarily a bad thing
Nataliya Vaitkevich (not the actual photo)
But one man learned the hard way why no one wanted to talk to his coworker
DC Studio (not the actual photo)
Valery Tenevoy (not the actual photo)
People suggested the man take a harder stance
Others shared similar stories
Follow Us