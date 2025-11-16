Hey Pandas, What’s Your Idea Of The Perfect Library? (Closed)

Everyone has a favorite place to relax. One of my favorites is the library. Surrounded by books, cozy places to sit down, and sometimes large windows that show a beautiful landscape. What’s your idea of the perfect library to visit?
#1
I would love a secret library. One of those rooms where you can’t just walk in. I would love to have a space all to myself to just escape! All of my books would be in there and I could clear up some space in the house lol ❤️
#2
I’m turning my attic into my library. I own several thousand books and never had a proper library. I’m finishing the walls in dark wood paneling. End cut timber flooring. Making built in book shelves. The attic has two nice windows that I’m going to make into a sitting nook. I am also looking into getting some jumbo sized leather bean bag chairs to lounge in. I’m also looking for vintage style lamps and light fixtures. I’ve always wanted my own vintage looking personal library.
#3
It’s a cosy room with a small plonk cabinet for a bottle of chestnut liqueur and one of Jack daniels, also a small cupboard with chocolate in.
There’s wall to wall, floor to ceiling bookshelves.
There’s a comfy chair.
The books are mostly non fiction, mostly about linguistics; also there’s factoid books, social history and psychology, about Jesus and of course vegan cookery. There’s art books with explanations about each painting or sculpture.
In the fiction department there’s Shaun inmon, Virginia McKenna, David baddiel…
#4
A room full of Agatha Christie books. With an old comfy couch and a fireplace
