Before Wonder Man, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Shined In These Standout Roles

As Wonder Man, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has reignited interest in his decade-long career. The Simon Williams actor is neither a newbie to the industry nor the superhero genre. He played the supervillain Black Manta in DCEU’s Aquaman (2018) and its 2023 sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With his lead role in Wonder Man, Abdul-Mateen II has joined the likes of Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, and Idris Elba — actors who have starred in both DC and Marvel projects.
The New Orleans native took a chance with theater while studying architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. It helped him deal with his stutter, and that was it. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II became a city planner after graduating from college. When he lost his job, he decided to attend Yale School of Drama and pursue an acting career. He debuted in 2016 as Clarence Cadillac Caldwell, the prince of the disco world in Netflix’s musical drama, The Get Down. Wonder Man may have introduced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to the MCU fandom, but he pulled off some of his brilliant performances in the following roles.
Cal Abar/Doctor Manhattan In Watchmen (2020)
After Black Manta in 2018’s Aquaman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took up another DC Comics character in HBO’s superhero drama limited series, Watchmen. He starred alongside Regina King and Tom Mison in the dystopian sci-fi created by Damon Lindelof. As Cal Abar, the husband of King’s character, later revealed as Doctor Manhattan, Abdul-Mateen II was central to the widespread acclaim the series enjoyed.
His performance meaningfully redefined the origin of Doctor Manhattan, exploring vulnerabilities that added substance to a character otherwise known for his absolute power. Watchmen received at least 26 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. It won eleven of the gongs, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, which Abdul-Mateen II bagged for his role. He also won the OFTA Television and Black Reel Awards in similar categories.
Discussing the role with Variety, Abdul-Mateen described playing Doctor Manhattan as a gift that allowed him to explore the intellectual side of his craft. “What I was most excited about was how much of what I acquired before this project I was able to bring to it,” he told the publication. “I was able to bring in my training from drama school, I was able to bring in my vocal coaching, my breathing work, (and) my physicality,” explained the actor.
Bobby Seale In The Trial of the Chicago 7
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II delivered another strong performance as Bobby Seale in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. The documentary drama reimagines the US Department of Justice’s case against a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters. He performed alongside an ensemble cast that included Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, John Carroll Lynch, Noah Robbins, and Daniel Flaherty. Portraying the Black Panther Party’s cofounder, Abdul-Mateen II contributed to the movie’s overall appeal. The film received multiple nominations for coveted awards, including the Academy Award, Golden Globes, and BAFTA.
To prepare for the role, the Wonder Man actor prioritized highlighting Seale’s unbroken spirit despite the prejudice he faced during the trial. “I wanted to advocate for Bobby Seale and his experience,” he told NPR. “I knew that if I could step into those shoes and if I could go through that humiliation… and portray a victory as opposed to a defeat, then I felt like I would be doing a good job.”
Anthony McCoy In Candyman
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II showcased his range, transforming from Anthony McCoy to the Candyman in the fourth installment of the supernatural horror franchise adapted from Clive Barker’s Books of Blood. Starring alongside Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, Abdul-Mateen II delivered a brilliant lead performance that restored the cult classic appeal after two disappointing outings in 1995 and 1999. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the 2021 entry was a critical and commercial success, praised as the best sequel in the franchise.
As an artist caught up in the Candyman’s legend, Abdul-Mateen II led the film’s reimagination of the Candyman’s identity through the years. The body horror was nominated for multiple awards, and the Wonder Man actor bagged at least three for his role. They include the Critics’ Choice Super Awards for Best Actor in a Horror Movie, the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for Best Lead Performance, and the BloodGuts UK Horror Awards for Best Actor. Check out Delroy Lindo’s Oscar-worthy performances before Sinners.
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