39 Dogs Who Went From Neglected To Happy And Healthy, Shared By An Animal Rescue

Every dog deserves a safe place, proper care, and a chance to live a happy life. Sadly, many animals don’t get any of those things without a little help.
Sidewalk Specials is a South African animal welfare organization working mainly in the township of De Doorns. The organization provides free veterinary care, runs sterilization programs, helps families with food, and works with local communities to improve the lives of animals and the people caring for them.
The before-and-after photos Sidewalk Specials shares show how much can change when a dog finally gets the care it needs. Dogs once frightened, malnourished, injured, or sick appear months later healthier, happier, and sometimes almost unrecognizable.
Scroll down to see some remarkable transformations shared by the organization, along with the stories behind these dogs’ second chances.
More info: Instagram | sidewalkspecials.org
#1 Chuckie
With all the dark stories out there, we thought we’d share Chuckie’s journey as a reminder that humans aren’t all bad and sometimes life has a way of working out just perfectly!
You guys have helped Chuckie throughout his life, sponsoring his sterilisation in 2018, helping his family afford vet care when his paw was run over in 2019, covering his vaccination in De Doorns’ distemper outbreak in 2021 and supporting our outreach program who’ve administered his arthritis medication for the last year…
When the time came that his owner could no longer give Chuckie what he needed, she, in turn, trusted Sidewalk Specials to take Chuckie to a safer, softer life, a life that his old body could handle!
This is humanity at its finest, people working together to make the world a kinder place – safe to say Chuckie is beyond grateful, if somewhat oblivious
Image source: sidewalkspecials
And then there are the changes you can see immediately in the photos.
Dogs who once looked scared or exhausted are suddenly sitting comfortably on couches, cuddling with people, or simply looking relaxed. Thin bodies become healthy again, wounds heal, and animals that once seemed unsure of people begin to trust them.
Of course, not every transformation is only about a dog’s appearance. Sometimes the biggest change is much simpler: an animal that once looked frightened finally looks safe.
#2 Cleo
Cleo’s owner was beside herself, trying to keep ticks off her dog and children, with no access to medication or education on how to proceed…
Thankfully, with your support, @sidewalkspecials was running our biweekly sterilisation clinic – allowing Cleo’s owner to proactively seek help, before it was too late!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#3 Brusty
Brusty took a tumble playing with his big brothers and broke his little leg.
His owner reached out for help, we knew the family, kind and responsible- Brusty and his brothers had all been walked to our Steri Clinic previously!
We asked you guys to ‘help and not judge’ and you did just that – Brusty’s vet bills were covered and here he is, happily reunited with his eternally grateful family!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#4 Billy
Billy was brought to last November’s Sidewalk Steri Clinic, his owner having returned home from work to find him wounded, most likely from a knife to his throat…what a world.
We asked you guys if you could help Billy’s distraught family get him the vet care he so desperately needed, you guys stepped up, and here Billy is to say a huge thank you!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#5 Keta
Just Keta popping in to say a big, huge thank you – just look at the difference in her now she’s home!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#6 Zeus
Parvo cases always fill rescuers with dread…
Knowing that, with vet care, the patients chances of survival increase dramatically, but also knowing that parvo is one of the most expensive and unpredictable viruses to treat.
But our supporters are dog loving humans, humans who wouldn’t want us to turn a blind eye to a dog’s suffering…so when we were asked to help Zeus, even though we didn’t have the funds, we did have the faith that our supporters would step up!
Zeus’ skinny little body was loaded up, his worried family assured that the vet would do their level best and you guys were asked to donate to give him a fighting chance.
And here he is, strong, healthy, inoculated and sterilised – all thanks to your donations and support!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#7 Bonzo
Bonzo was surrendered in De Doorns by his owner, in order to be given the best chance of survival.
Considering his range of ailments – anemia, malnutrition, parvovirus, tick bite fever, sarcoptic mange, chemical burns to his eyes – it was miraculous Bonzo was even alive.
We asked you guys to help us cover Bonzo’s vet bill and to share his story to find him a forever home…you stepped up and just look at him living his best life now… It really does take a village!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#8 Panda
Panda was surrendered in De Doorns’ Gigi Camp. A kind lady explained that Panda, being unwanted, had been handed out along with the rest of her litter to kids as they passed.
Sickly and starving, Panda had not stopped crying for days. Knowing she didn’t have the resources necessary to help Panda, the lady flagged down the @sidewalkspecials team to intervene.
Panda was diagnosed with Biliary, malnutrition and had one of the highest worm counts we’d ever seen.
We asked you guys to help Panda… a foster stepped up, you guys covered her vet bills, sharing her story till her forever human saw her… and here she is checking in to say a huge thank you!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#9 Tiger
When Tiger’s family were offered him – a sick puppy with very little hope of surviving in the harsh township environment – they took him in immediately and messaged Sidewalk Specials for help!
Thanks to our awesome supporters we were able to get Tiger the urgent vet care he needed and just look at him now – a shining example of good pet ownership in the township!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#10 Dottie
Injured, old dog living her best life thanks to you guys.
Safe to say we couldn’t be happier for Dottie and oh so grateful that her mommy continues to give her everything she needs to live a full, happy, treat filled life.
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#11 Bully
Bully checking in to say a huge thank you for helping, not judging.
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#12 Budgie
Remember when Budgie decided to make friends with a porcupine on Christmas Eve…we do!
Thanks to rescuers and vets willing to sacrifice their own Christmas holidays, to you guys willing to donate at the most expensive time of year, and to Budgie’s family for making a plan to alert us…here’s the happy update we’ve all been waiting for!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#13 Simba
The worlds a pretty dark place right now, it’s more important than ever to spread kindness where you can!
You see kindness allows space for little miracles to happen…
Miracles like Simba: whose owners thought he was paralysed for good and who had no hope of affording his vet care, now getting to watch him do zoomies round their yard, all thanks to the kindness of strangers (you guys) covering his vet bills!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#14
In 2024, Sidewalk Specials were asked to help clear an overcrowded shelter, a situation where good intentions had led to over 300 animals living together in filthy conditions, with limited resources, no access to veterinary care and minimal human interaction.
South Africa’s severely under resourced and completely overwhelmed welfare system, combined with current soaring inflation, is making the sustainability of physical shelters unrealistic for smaller organisations. One of the many reasons Sidewalk Specials have always been 100% foster based.
Taking all that into account, and taking the blame game out of it, our focus became finding safe forever homes for our new intakes – River being the most concerning intake of all…
When the clever, sensitive ones suffer – they don’t forget so quickly, they don’t adapt so easily, and they often fall through the cracks in rescue.
Thank God for foster homes, ‘foster fails’ and families that take their pets with them when they emigrate!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#15 Moose
Sidewalk Specials have the world’s most wonderful supporters – when a dog has no one else in their corner, our supporters step up and make miracles happen!
Here’s Moose checking in from his forever home to say thank you!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#16 Brandy
Brandy was the victim of a hit and run car accident that left her leg shattered. The driver didn’t stop – she limped home, alone, to her horrified owner…
We asked our supporters for help; you guys stepped up, and now here’s Brandy – living life at full speed on three legs!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#17 Whitney
Whitey was brought to the very first ‘Steri Drive’ Sidewalk Specials held in De Doorns over eight years ago!
We remember that her mom was a whole day late to pick her (and China) up, and we ended up having a mangy little sleepover with them at our accommodation.
When their mom finally arrived to collect them, we asked (with great annoyance) why she was a whole day late?
Turned out mom had walked Whitey and China to us, with where we were situated back then this would have easily been a three hour walk, and in order to collect them had had to ask her unsympathetic boss for a second day off work (ask in person mind, as back then she did not own a phone), then walk over three hours once again to arrive with us.
Safe to say we ate humble pie, checked our privilege, drove them all home and implemented a pick and drop off system for each dog at our next clinic.
When people say township owners don’t care about their dogs – they, like Sidewalk Specials of 2017- know absolutely nothing of the challenges township owners face!
It’s been a privilege to walk alongside Whitey, China and their mommy for the last eight years and we hope to have many more!
Thank you, our supporters, for choosing helping over judging and reuniting Whitey with her family!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#18 Eggy
Sidewalk Specials run weekly outreaches in the De Doorns township of South Africa – our goal? Finding those that need us most!
Eggy was one such find – she’d been through hell, watched her yard mate die, and was now completely dependent on the kindness of strangers for her survival.
Luckily for Eggy, those strangers in question were you wonderful folk.
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#19 Junior
Junior thrives in his new life thanks to you!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#20 Penny
Last July, with De Doorns reeling from unprecedented storm devastation, our storm relief outreach team drove there to check for injured dogs…
We named her Penny: her owner had been taken away to jail, local kids said she’d recently gave birth but all her puppies had died in the cold, she had mange, a broken hip from being hit by a garbage truck the week before and she had absolutely nowhere to go…
We asked you guys to help, to cover Penny’s vet bills and share her for her forever home, you did and here she is- totally unrecognisable from the terrified, mangy creature we found shivering on that landfill!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#21 Finn
One thing that’s certain in this crazy world – if a dog has no one else in their corner – Sidewalk supporters will step in and save the day!
After spending his first six years on Earth chained to an oil drum, here’s Finn checking in to say thank you for his new, happy life!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#22 Groot
Here’s Groot checking in from his forever home, with his kitty friend and questionable table manners, to say thank you for helping those who can’t help themselves – may you be blessed!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#23 Brookie
Brookies’ owner reached out in a panic after a power breed attacked his beloved dog – leaving Brookies with his jaw broken in two places, multiple teeth missing and being completely unable to eat…
We asked you guys to help and help you did – here’s Brookies, showing how your donations are changing lives in the De Doorns township!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#24 Liefie
Bringing vet care and sterilisation to townships is the future of welfare – uplifting, educating, reducing breeding and working together with the community for a brighter future for South Africa’s animals! 🇿🇦
Liefie and her family checking in to say thank you for helping, not judging!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#25 Lexi
Lexi’s owner called us in a state, Lexi had gotten into a fight and come home worse for wear.
Lexi wasn’t going to survive without private veterinary care, and that simply wasn’t affordable on a farm workers wage.
So we asked you guys to help…and help you did!
Here’s Lexi checking in to say thank you for getting her safely back to her family!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#26 Boba
Boba’s family had fallen on hard times, his dad had suffered a stroke, leaving him unable to work.
Boba’s gate had been left open, he’d escaped and been hit by a car.
Private vet care simply wasn’t accessible for his family.
That feeling of helplessness, when your pet is hurting and you can’t fix it, was written across his Dad’s face.
We asked you guys to help us bring a bit of light into this dark situation – and you did – Boba’s entire vet bill was covered!
Now he’s healed up, sterilised and thriving at home with his delighted family!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#27 Lexi
Huge thanks to our supporters for saving Lexi’s life, thanks to you she’s thriving – as are all her doggy friends who, after their owners saw her glow up, got to come to Sidewalk Steri Clinic too!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#28 Meisiekind
Meisiekind is one of many dogs spotted and saved on Sidewalk Specials’ weekly outreaches!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#29 Rexi
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#30 Blessing
When you’re carrying an old, well loved, tubby little dog away from an owner crying snot en trane (snot and tears)…
When you see the ‘do it yourself’ bandage job a family with little to no resources has assembled…well, you kind of crumble a little…
Happily our supporters’ hearts crumbled alongside ours, and Blessing got the chance to go home!
Thank you to our supporters for always helping not judging – you make this world a kinder place!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#31 Born
Born’s grown up to be a happy, healthy, stunning doggo thanks to receiving your support when he needed it most.
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#32 Gertie
Bronty’s now known as Gertie – Gertie the Goat, to be exact!
She’s a favourite at the dog park, has a best friend called Molly and a vague obsession with a Schnauzer called Mable!
Thanks to your support, she’s out of survival mode, knows she’s safe and loved and is enjoying everything that life has to offer!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#33 Duckie
“She has no one…”
Turns out Duckie actually had a whole village in her corner – thanks to our amazing supporters!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#34 Daisy
Only 22% of unchipped dogs make it back home…
Daisy was found, lost, on a busy road – in an overwhelmed welfare system an old girl like her would most likely have slipped through the cracks… Your support meant we could catch her!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#35
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#36 Tyson
We’ll never be able to understand how someone can hit a dog with their car and just drive off?!
Tyson’s mom did her best, moved him to safety, bandaged his paw and called @sidewalkspecials for help!
We in turn asked you, our loyal supporters, to help us with Tyson’s extensive vet bills – you had them covered in a day! 🙌
Now here’s Tyson, with his full body wags, to say a huge thank you for helping him get back home!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#37 Charlie
Anonymous call outs have saved many a dog from a grizzly end…
Thank you to the neighbour who alerted us to Charlie’s plight, to the fosters who took him in, to the donors who covered his vet bill and to his adoptive family for giving him the best home a doggo could ask for!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#38 Max
Max’s owners called Sidewalk Specials in a panic. A scorpion had stung their two dogs; one didn’t make it. Max was still fighting for his life and in excruciating pain…
We asked you guys to donate towards his life-saving antivenom; you did, and just look how happy he is to be reunited with his family – you guys are so awesome!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
#39
Our team was alerted to Britney at Steri Clinic. A terrified, unwanted puppy with no home to go to…
We asked you guys to share her story and donate to her vet bill; you did, and just look at her today – what an incredible transformation!
Image source: sidewalkspecials
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