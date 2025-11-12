12 Before-And-After Photos Of Autumn’s Beautiful Transformations

Without stopping to take a look around, we can sometimes miss the transition of our beautiful nature from summer to autumn. But just in case you’ve been watching the autumn leaves change colors, here’s a list of photos that compare various locations before and after they change into their autumn hues.
Besides the nip in the air, the scarves, and the delicious autumn fruits and vegetables, the changing leaves are probably the greatest sign of autumn that there is. Chlorophyll, which is the green pigment in leaves that produces energy for trees, gradually breaks down in the fall, revealing the many other colors that also exist in leaves. That’s where we get the rich browns, oranges, yellows, and reds – the distinctive autumn colors.
Exactly because of these colorful leaves, the fall season is one of the most popular among nature photography aficionados. And we absolutely agree with that, because as you’ll see from the autumn photos below – the autumn colors do change the already beautiful nature into gorgeous.
Tu Hwnt I’r Bont Tearoom in Llanrwst, North Wales
Image credits: unicorn81
Image credits: g7preston
Gapstow Bridge, New York, USA
Image credits: Jessica Jenney
Image credits: BooRad0859
Japanese Maple
Image credits: Kadek Susanto
Image credits: Pete Wongkongkathep
Apartment Building Facade
Image credits: imgur.com
Forest Lake In Poland
Image credits: Kacper Kowalski
Image credits: Kacper Kowalski
Poet’s Walk, Central Park, New York, USA
Image credits: Eddie Crimmins
Image credits: Vivienne Gucwa
Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan
Image credits: 影 武者
Image credits: nipomen2
Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland
Image credits: Martin Molcan
Image credits: Andrew Shaland
Lake Island, Poland
Image credits: Kacper Kowalski
Image credits: Kacper Kowalski
Capitol Creek Valley
Image credits: Wayne Boland
Image credits: Alex Burke
Kilchurn Castle, Scotland
Image credits: Mathieu Noel
Image credits: fen_snapz
Grand Island East Channel Light House, Michigan, USA
Image credits: Jim Liestman
Image credits: Ajay Thakur
