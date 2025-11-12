12 Before-And-After Photos Of Autumn’s Beautiful Transformations

Without stopping to take a look around, we can sometimes miss the transition of our beautiful nature from summer to autumn. But just in case you’ve been watching the autumn leaves change colors, here’s a list of photos that compare various locations before and after they change into their autumn hues.

Besides the nip in the air, the scarves, and the delicious autumn fruits and vegetables, the changing leaves are probably the greatest sign of autumn that there is. Chlorophyll, which is the green pigment in leaves that produces energy for trees, gradually breaks down in the fall, revealing the many other colors that also exist in leaves. That’s where we get the rich browns, oranges, yellows, and reds – the distinctive autumn colors.

Exactly because of these colorful leaves, the fall season is one of the most popular among nature photography aficionados. And we absolutely agree with that, because as you’ll see from the autumn photos below – the autumn colors do change the already beautiful nature into gorgeous.

Tu Hwnt I’r Bont Tearoom in Llanrwst, North Wales

Image credits: unicorn81

Image credits: g7preston

Gapstow Bridge, New York, USA

Image credits:  Jessica Jenney

Image credits: BooRad0859

Japanese Maple

Image credits: Kadek Susanto

Image credits: Pete Wongkongkathep

Apartment Building Facade

Image credits: imgur.com

Forest Lake In Poland

Image credits:  Kacper Kowalski

Image credits:  Kacper Kowalski

Poet’s Walk, Central Park, New York, USA

Image credits: Eddie Crimmins

Image credits: Vivienne Gucwa

Hitachi Seaside Park, Japan

Image credits: 影 武者

Image credits: nipomen2

Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

Image credits: Martin Molcan

Image credits: Andrew Shaland

Lake Island, Poland

Image credits: Kacper Kowalski

Image credits: Kacper Kowalski

Capitol Creek Valley

Image credits: Wayne Boland

Image credits: Alex Burke

Kilchurn Castle, Scotland

Image credits: Mathieu Noel

Image credits: fen_snapz

Grand Island East Channel Light House, Michigan, USA

Image credits: Jim Liestman

Image credits: Ajay Thakur

