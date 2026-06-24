91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

“Turn and face the strange, ch-ch-changes
Pretty soon now you’re gonna get older
Time may change me, but I can’t trace time…”
David Bowie’s iconic song may have been about reinventing himself as an artist and the inevitability of aging, but it’s something that we can all relate to. We’re constantly evolving, and so is the world around us.
Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of then-versus-now photos of famous places in the United States. As you’ll clearly see, these cities and landmarks have undergone massive changes, and it’s fascinating to examine how they’ve occurred. Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip down memory lane too.
#1 Manhattan In 1851 And Today
Image source: ParaMike46
#2 University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart
Image source: sweetz55
#3 The Pines, Fallsburg, NY. (1950’s-Semi Recent) Not Mine, I Thought It Belonged Here. I Borrowed This From Deadmotelsusa On Instagram
Image source: PugetSoundOgre
Compared to the rest of the world, the United States is a pretty young country. It’s only been around for 250 years, while some have been standing for over a thousand years. Because the nation is so young, it has transformed an incredible amount over the past two centuries. And the places that have changed the most drastically are the cities.
There are plenty of small towns in the U.S. where you can still find dirt roads today, but the nation’s largest cities are sprawling metropolises with seemingly endless highways and millions of homes. The most important and influential cities in the nation haven’t always been the same, though.
#4 Waiting Area In Michigan Central Railroad Depot, Detroit (1965 And 2014)
Image source: hankmeisterr
#5 What An Abandoned Mansion Looks Like As It Deteriorates When It’s Not Cared For Between 1965 And 2012
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Once Upon A Time In America Iconic Scene Then And Now (1984-2019)
Image source: PhilGrishayev
Back when the country was formed, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Charleston, and Baltimore were powerhouses. And while they’re all still important today, some have become overshadowed by younger cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.
And according to The Atlantic, the prominence of certain cities has changed drastically between 1978 and 2010 as well. Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Buffalo have all dropped significantly in GDP rankings. Meanwhile, Washington, DC, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Tampa, Portland, Orlando, and Sacramento made huge strides in improving their rankings.
#7 Charlotte, NC: Unsure Of The Year, But I Found What Appeared To Be A Dirt Track Near My Workplace On Google Maps. I Did Some Research And Went To Check It Out
Image source: dominicmannphoto
#8 The Fallen Monarch, Yosemite – 1899 And Nowadays. ‘F’ Troop Of The 6th Us Cavalry Pictured In The Older Photo
Image source: Le_Rat_Mort
#9 Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022
Image source: HD_Adventure
These changes are still happening today, though. Good Migrations notes that a handful of cities have rapidly changed even in the last five years. These include Boise City (ID), Provo (UT), Lakeland (FL), Austin (TX), and Huntsville (AL).
The transformations that these cities have experienced can be attributed to an increase in job opportunities, an increase in population, an increase in GDP, and more. Along with all of these changes often come more tourism, more cultural and arts events, and perhaps even happier populations.
#10 1878 – 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It’s Neat
Image source: andeo1996
#11 Theodore Roosevelt Would Be Proud
Image source: sethsta
#12 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020
Image source: Eddielowfilthslayer
One thing that makes the United States unique (for better or worse) is the highway system that the country has. And that has definitely changed an incredible amount over the past century. According to Vox, 48,000 miles of highways were added to the nation between the 1950s and 1970s. These gave rural residents access to cities and allowed people who worked in cities to move to suburbs, while still having easy access to their jobs and communities. But there were certainly downsides to these highways as well.
#13 Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, USA
Image source: TogderNodger
#14 Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now
Image source: reddit.com
#15 1939/2021
Image source: mrl33602
Peter Norton, a historian at the University of Virginia, told Vox that there was almost always discrimination involved when determining where these highways would go and whose communities would be impacted by them.
“The explanation, in almost every case, is that the relatively well-off, influential people in those cities were able to stop the urban highways that would have gone through their neighborhoods,” Norton says. He cites the example of Wisconsin Avenue in DC, which was supposed to become a highway but never did because wealthy residents protested. “The destruction mostly happened in the most disenfranchised neighborhoods. It’s astounding how selective it was.”
#16 Woodstock Festival Site- 1969 / 2020
Image source: spkelly37
#17 Fresh Prince Basketball Court 1990 vs. Now
Image source: karmacannibal
#18 Chicago In The 1930s vs. Today
Image source: DrDMango
Despite how much American cities have changed already, it’s likely that the transformations won’t stop any time soon. There is a movement for walkable cities that is gaining traction in the U.S., and hopefully, many more communities will have options available for transportation other than just cars.
In fact, a recent survey found that six out of 10 builders are now moving away from large homes and focusing their attention on creating walkable neighborhoods. 56% of Americans even say they would be willing to move and have a smaller yard if it meant they lived in a more walkable neighborhood. Times are changing!
#19 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street – 1960 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street – 1960 And Today
Image source: Lepke2011
#20 Madison Street Bridge – 1911 And Today
Image source: Lepke2011
#21 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge – 1910 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge – 1910 And Today
Image source: Lepke2011
Are you enjoying these photos that tell stories about how much the United States has changed over time, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below how you’d like to see your own city transform. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring interesting American cities right here!
#22 Amsterdam Ave And 126th St, Harlem 1989 And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#23 Old vs. Now
Image source: Actual_Macaroon_3024
#24 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#25 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#26 We Lost Joey Ramone 20 Years Ago Today. Here Is Ramones Pictured Outside Cbgb July 15 1975
Image source: iconoclastickangaroo
#27 10 Years In Detroit. 2009 And 2019. House Proud Lawn Mowing To Abandoned Debris
Image source: Christopherfromtheuk
#28 Early Los Angeles Compared To 2001
Image source: chazwazzle
#29 The Tribune Tower, Located At 435 North Michigan Avenue, Seen From Across The Chicago River – 1931 And Today
Image source: Lepke2011
#30 Michigan Avenue Bridge – 1929 And Today
Image source: Lepke2011
#31 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch – 1916 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch – 1916 And Today
Image source: Lepke2011
#32 1980’s To Now In Urban USA
Image source: stumpjungle
#33 1091 E. 165th St, Bronx 1987 And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#34 Mozart Ave At W. Roosevelt, Chicago 1988 And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#35 Mlk Blvd At Court St., Newark NJ 1981 And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#36 Linwood St., Camden NJ 1988 And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#37 2117 Vyse Ave, Bronx 1989 And Today
Image source: stumpjungle
#38 My Town’s Downtown Area (1960s vs. 2022)
Image source: vilify97
#39 A New York City Street – 1984 And Present Day
Image source: Objects_Food_Rooms
#40 My Hometown, Approx 100 Years Ago vs. My Pic From Last Week…. Not So Much Has Changed
Image source: Hobbz11
#41 Sneffels Revenue Mine Colorado 1896 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#42 St. Elmo Colorado 1890 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#43 Stunner Colorado 1913 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#44 Silver Cliff Colorado Fire House And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#45 Sneffels Colorado 1897 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#46 Detroit, Michigan. Then & Now
Image source: MrMacBro
#47 Then And Now — Salem, Virginia
Image source: VaDOT
#48 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#49 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#50 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#51 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#52 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#53 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#54 Detroit, Michigan Before And After
Image source: ForwardGlove
#55 Before (1916) And Current (2019) Photo Of Our Street
Image source: wobbly_pop_tendy
#56 Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s
Image source: dctroll_
#57 America- Past And Present
Image source: Lordcrappington
#58 Detroit Before And After The Construction Of Freeways And “Urban Renewal”
Image source: TheSandPeople
#59 The Flatiron Building, New York (1917 And 2012)
Image source: chriscambridge
#60 My Family Farm C.1900/2000. It Was In Our Family For 125 Years. My Childhood Bedroom Window Is In The Top Center. It Was Also My Father’s And My Grandfather’s Bedroom
Image source: pappard57
#61 Dallas, Texas (2001 vs. 2021)
Image source: RyeTiliDie
#62 Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And Now
Image source: reddit.com
#63 We Lost Amy Winehouse 10 Years Ago Today. Here She Is Back In 2007 In NYC
Image source: mablox
#64 Main & Delaware St, Kansas City, Mo (1906 vs. 2015)
Image source: pancakeking1012
#65 Grand Central Terminal, NYC. 1912 Top, 2021 Bottom
Image source: strikejay
#66 San Francisco, 1920 And 2020
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#67 Amazing Looking Home Restored In Detroit. 1993 And Now
Image source: reddit.com
#68 1820 Industrial St, Los Angeles
Image source: Just_Another_AI
#69 Old House In Omaha Nebraska
Image source: sethsta
#70 Statue Of Liberty: Left Photo By My Great-Grandfather In 1937, Right Photo By Me In 2019
Image source: Weasley9
#71 My Mom And I Sitting On The Stoop Of The Bronx House That’s Been In Our Family For 100 Years, Recreating A Photo Of My Great Aunt And Great-Great Grandmother Taken In The ’40s
Image source: Delighted_Strawberry
#72 Abraham Lincoln’s Home, Springfield, Illinois. Seen Here In 1861 And Today
Image source: Le_Rat_Mort
#73 Before And After, Seattle Wa
Image source: SimplySeager
#74 The Corner Of 49th St & 3rd Ave, Manhattan 1940 vs. 2021
Image source: Weasley9
#75 Manhattan 1931 vs. Now
Image source: DTheDev
#76 Mount Rushmore
Image source: sethsta
#77 Then & Now
Image source: No Longer Here
#78 Old Photos In Real Life 1934 Edition
Image source: jesseberdinka
#79 Louisburg Square On Beacon Hill In Boston, In 1930 And 2021
Image source: alanboston
#80 Silver Plume, Colorado Jail 1895 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#81 Silver Plume School Colorado 1894 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#82 Silver Cliff Colorado 1890 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#83 R/Oldphotosinreallife – Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now
Image source: stumpjungle
#84 The Royal York Hotel Towered Over The Toronto Skyline For Close To 40 Years. Nowadays It’s Buried Behind Glass And Steel Office Buildings And Condos
Image source: IWasGregInTokyo
#85 Old Photos In Real Life: 1978 vs. Now
Image source: okgusto
#86 I Tried Taking A Modern Version Of This Photo Of The Empire State Building From 1941
Image source: corso923
#87 Then & Now
Image source: No Longer Here
#88 Then & Now
Image source: No Longer Here
#89 Then & Now
Image source: No Longer Here
#90 Then & Now
Image source: No Longer Here
#91 Then & Now
Image source: No Longer Here
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