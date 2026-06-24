91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

by

“Turn and face the strange, ch-ch-changes

Pretty soon now you’re gonna get older

Time may change me, but I can’t trace time…”

David Bowie’s iconic song may have been about reinventing himself as an artist and the inevitability of aging, but it’s something that we can all relate to. We’re constantly evolving, and so is the world around us.

Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of then-versus-now photos of famous places in the United States. As you’ll clearly see, these cities and landmarks have undergone massive changes, and it’s fascinating to examine how they’ve occurred. Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip down memory lane too.

#1 Manhattan In 1851 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ParaMike46

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

#2 University Of Montana ~150 Years Apart

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: sweetz55

#3 The Pines, Fallsburg, NY. (1950’s-Semi Recent) Not Mine, I Thought It Belonged Here. I Borrowed This From Deadmotelsusa On Instagram

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: PugetSoundOgre

Compared to the rest of the world, the United States is a pretty young country. It’s only been around for 250 years, while some have been standing for over a thousand years. Because the nation is so young, it has transformed an incredible amount over the past two centuries. And the places that have changed the most drastically are the cities.

There are plenty of small towns in the U.S. where you can still find dirt roads today, but the nation’s largest cities are sprawling metropolises with seemingly endless highways and millions of homes. The most important and influential cities in the nation haven’t always been the same, though.

#4 Waiting Area In Michigan Central Railroad Depot, Detroit (1965 And 2014)

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: hankmeisterr

#5 What An Abandoned Mansion Looks Like As It Deteriorates When It’s Not Cared For Between 1965 And 2012

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Once Upon A Time In America Iconic Scene Then And Now (1984-2019)

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: PhilGrishayev

Back when the country was formed, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Charleston, and Baltimore were powerhouses. And while they’re all still important today, some have become overshadowed by younger cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.

And according to The Atlantic, the prominence of certain cities has changed drastically between 1978 and 2010 as well. Detroit, St. Louis, Cleveland, New Orleans, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Buffalo have all dropped significantly in GDP rankings. Meanwhile, Washington, DC, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Tampa, Portland, Orlando, and Sacramento made huge strides in improving their rankings.  

#7 Charlotte, NC: Unsure Of The Year, But I Found What Appeared To Be A Dirt Track Near My Workplace On Google Maps. I Did Some Research And Went To Check It Out

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: dominicmannphoto

#8 The Fallen Monarch, Yosemite – 1899 And Nowadays. ‘F’ Troop Of The 6th Us Cavalry Pictured In The Older Photo

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Le_Rat_Mort

#9 Hoover Dam Water Level July 1983 vs. December 2022

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: HD_Adventure

These changes are still happening today, though. Good Migrations notes that a handful of cities have rapidly changed even in the last five years. These include Boise City (ID), Provo (UT), Lakeland (FL), Austin (TX), and Huntsville (AL). 

The transformations that these cities have experienced can be attributed to an increase in job opportunities, an increase in population, an increase in GDP, and more. Along with all of these changes often come more tourism, more cultural and arts events, and perhaps even happier populations.

#10 1878 – 2022. Tetons. Not Much Has Really Changed In This Photo. But I Still Think It’s Neat

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: andeo1996

#11 Theodore Roosevelt Would Be Proud

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: sethsta

#12 Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2020

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Eddielowfilthslayer

One thing that makes the United States unique (for better or worse) is the highway system that the country has. And that has definitely changed an incredible amount over the past century. According to Vox, 48,000 miles of highways were added to the nation between the 1950s and 1970s. These gave rural residents access to cities and allowed people who worked in cities to move to suburbs, while still having easy access to their jobs and communities. But there were certainly downsides to these highways as well.    

#13 Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, USA

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: TogderNodger

#14 Unfinished Manhattan Bridge In 1908 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#15 1939/2021

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: mrl33602

Peter Norton, a historian at the University of Virginia, told Vox that there was almost always discrimination involved when determining where these highways would go and whose communities would be impacted by them.

“The explanation, in almost every case, is that the relatively well-off, influential people in those cities were able to stop the urban highways that would have gone through their neighborhoods,” Norton says. He cites the example of Wisconsin Avenue in DC, which was supposed to become a highway but never did because wealthy residents protested. “The destruction mostly happened in the most disenfranchised neighborhoods. It’s astounding how selective it was.”

#16 Woodstock Festival Site- 1969 / 2020

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: spkelly37

#17 Fresh Prince Basketball Court 1990 vs. Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: karmacannibal

#18 Chicago In The 1930s vs. Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: DrDMango

Despite how much American cities have changed already, it’s likely that the transformations won’t stop any time soon. There is a movement for walkable cities that is gaining traction in the U.S., and hopefully, many more communities will have options available for transportation other than just cars. 

In fact, a recent survey found that six out of 10 builders are now moving away from large homes and focusing their attention on creating walkable neighborhoods. 56% of Americans even say they would be willing to move and have a smaller yard if it meant they lived in a more walkable neighborhood. Times are changing! 

#19 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street – 1960 The North Bank Of The Chicago River Between State Street And Dearborn Street – 1960 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lepke2011

#20 Madison Street Bridge – 1911 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lepke2011

#21 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge – 1910 Randolph Street Of The “L” Train Passing Over The Lake Street Bridge – 1910 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lepke2011

Are you enjoying these photos that tell stories about how much the United States has changed over time, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below how you’d like to see your own city transform. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring interesting American cities right here!

#22 Amsterdam Ave And 126th St, Harlem 1989 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#23 Old vs. Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Actual_Macaroon_3024

#24 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#25 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#26 We Lost Joey Ramone 20 Years Ago Today. Here Is Ramones Pictured Outside Cbgb July 15 1975

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: iconoclastickangaroo

#27 10 Years In Detroit. 2009 And 2019. House Proud Lawn Mowing To Abandoned Debris

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Christopherfromtheuk

#28 Early Los Angeles Compared To 2001

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: chazwazzle

#29 The Tribune Tower, Located At 435 North Michigan Avenue, Seen From Across The Chicago River – 1931 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lepke2011

#30 Michigan Avenue Bridge – 1929 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lepke2011

#31 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch – 1916 Jackson Street Bridge From The South Bank Of The South Branch – 1916 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lepke2011

#32 1980’s To Now In Urban USA

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#33 1091 E. 165th St, Bronx 1987 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#34 Mozart Ave At W. Roosevelt, Chicago 1988 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#35 Mlk Blvd At Court St., Newark NJ 1981 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#36 Linwood St., Camden NJ 1988 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#37 2117 Vyse Ave, Bronx 1989 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#38 My Town’s Downtown Area (1960s vs. 2022)

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: vilify97

#39 A New York City Street – 1984 And Present Day

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Objects_Food_Rooms

#40 My Hometown, Approx 100 Years Ago vs. My Pic From Last Week…. Not So Much Has Changed

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Hobbz11

#41 Sneffels Revenue Mine Colorado 1896 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#42 St. Elmo Colorado 1890 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#43 Stunner Colorado 1913 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#44 Silver Cliff Colorado Fire House And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#45 Sneffels Colorado 1897 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#46 Detroit, Michigan. Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: MrMacBro

#47 Then And Now — Salem, Virginia

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: VaDOT

#48 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#49 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#50 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#51 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#52 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#53 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#54 Detroit, Michigan Before And After

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: ForwardGlove

#55 Before (1916) And Current (2019) Photo Of Our Street

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: wobbly_pop_tendy

#56 Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: dctroll_

#57 America- Past And Present

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Lordcrappington

#58 Detroit Before And After The Construction Of Freeways And “Urban Renewal”

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: TheSandPeople

#59 The Flatiron Building, New York (1917 And 2012)

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: chriscambridge

#60 My Family Farm C.1900/2000. It Was In Our Family For 125 Years. My Childhood Bedroom Window Is In The Top Center. It Was Also My Father’s And My Grandfather’s Bedroom

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: pappard57

#61 Dallas, Texas (2001 vs. 2021)

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: RyeTiliDie

#62 Hollywood High School In Los Angeles In 1941 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#63 We Lost Amy Winehouse 10 Years Ago Today. Here She Is Back In 2007 In NYC

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: mablox

#64 Main & Delaware St, Kansas City, Mo (1906 vs. 2015)

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: pancakeking1012

#65 Grand Central Terminal, NYC. 1912 Top, 2021 Bottom

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: strikejay

#66 San Francisco, 1920 And 2020

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#67 Amazing Looking Home Restored In Detroit. 1993 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: reddit.com

#68 1820 Industrial St, Los Angeles

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Just_Another_AI

#69 Old House In Omaha Nebraska

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: sethsta

#70 Statue Of Liberty: Left Photo By My Great-Grandfather In 1937, Right Photo By Me In 2019

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Weasley9

#71 My Mom And I Sitting On The Stoop Of The Bronx House That’s Been In Our Family For 100 Years, Recreating A Photo Of My Great Aunt And Great-Great Grandmother Taken In The ’40s

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Delighted_Strawberry

#72 Abraham Lincoln’s Home, Springfield, Illinois. Seen Here In 1861 And Today

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Le_Rat_Mort

#73 Before And After, Seattle Wa

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: SimplySeager

#74 The Corner Of 49th St & 3rd Ave, Manhattan 1940 vs. 2021

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: Weasley9

#75 Manhattan 1931 vs. Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: DTheDev

#76 Mount Rushmore

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: sethsta

#77 Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: No Longer Here

#78 Old Photos In Real Life 1934 Edition

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: jesseberdinka

#79 Louisburg Square On Beacon Hill In Boston, In 1930 And 2021

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: alanboston

#80 Silver Plume, Colorado Jail 1895 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#81 Silver Plume School Colorado 1894 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#82 Silver Cliff Colorado 1890 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#83 R/Oldphotosinreallife – Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now Smuggler Mine Colorado 1902 And Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: stumpjungle

#84 The Royal York Hotel Towered Over The Toronto Skyline For Close To 40 Years. Nowadays It’s Buried Behind Glass And Steel Office Buildings And Condos

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: IWasGregInTokyo

#85 Old Photos In Real Life: 1978 vs. Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: okgusto

#86 I Tried Taking A Modern Version Of This Photo Of The Empire State Building From 1941

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: corso923

#87 Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: No Longer Here

#88 Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: No Longer Here

#89 Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: No Longer Here

#90 Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: No Longer Here

#91 Then & Now

91 Before-And-After Photos That Show How Much America Has Changed

Image source: No Longer Here

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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