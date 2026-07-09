30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

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For nearly 20 years, Elvira Bono has worked as a tattoo artist specializing in artistic scar tattoo cover-ups in Brazil. Her background in Nursing and Fine Arts has taught her that every scar tells a story, not only of surgery, burns, accidents, or illness, but also of survival.

The 30 before-and-after transformations below are shared with her clients’ permission. They include scars from plastic surgery, accidents, burns, self-harm recovery, and other life experiences. Behind each image is a person who decided to rewrite part of their story through art. As Elvira shared with Bored Panda: “I hope these transformations inspire anyone living with scars to know that there are options – and that scars do not have to define how you see yourself.”

More info: elvirabono.com.br | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Tattoo On Burn Scar By Accident Suffered In Childhood

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

Many of her clients lived with their scars for years or even decades. Some avoided wearing certain clothes, going to the beach, or looking at themselves in the mirror. While a tattoo cannot erase a scar, it can transform the way someone feels about it.

Every project is designed individually. The artist carefully studies the scar’s texture, color, maturity, and location before creating artwork that works with the skin instead of trying to hide it completely. The goal is to create harmony, not perfection.

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

#2 Tattoo In Scarring For Complications After Plastic Surgery

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#3 Tattoo In Scar By Surgical Removal Of Birthmark

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#4 Extensive Scar Tattoo Due To Traffic Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#5 Tattoo In A Scar Of Graft Burn After Traffic Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#6 Tattoo On Acne Scars

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#7 Detail Of Tattoo In Deep Scar On The Back By Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#8 Tattoo In Deep Scar Due To Surgical Complication

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#9 Tattoo In Abdominoplasty Scar

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#10 Tattoo On Keloid Scar For Acne

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#11 Tattoo On Acne Scars With Keloid

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#12 Tattooing On Surgical Scar

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#13 Tattoo On Acne Scars

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#14 Tattoo In Surgical Scar After Traffic Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#15 Tattoo In A Scar Of Burn Suffered In Childhood

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#16 Tattoo On Keloid Scar

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#17 Tattoo On Scars Of Keloids

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#18 Tattoo In A Domestic Accident Scar

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#19 Brachioplasty Scar Tattoo After Weight Loss

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#20 Tattoo In Abdominoplasty Scar With Deep Areas Due To Complications

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#21 Tattooing On Self-Inflicted Scars

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#22 Tattoo In Surgical Scar After Traffic Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#23 Tattoo On Acne Scar With Keloid

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#24 Tattoo On Extensive Burn Scar With Graft

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#25 Tattoo On A Keloid Scar

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#26 Tattoo In Surgical Scar After Traffic Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#27 Tattooing In Surgical Scars

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#28 Tattoo In Scar After Surgical Complication

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#29 Tattoo On Keloid Scars For Acne

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

#30 Scar Tattoo By Bicycle Accident

30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

Image source: bonoelvira

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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