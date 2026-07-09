30 Scar Cover-Up Tattoos By Elvira Bono That Help People Feel Comfortable In Their Skin Again

For nearly 20 years, Elvira Bono has worked as a tattoo artist specializing in artistic scar tattoo cover-ups in Brazil. Her background in Nursing and Fine Arts has taught her that every scar tells a story, not only of surgery, burns, accidents, or illness, but also of survival.
The 30 before-and-after transformations below are shared with her clients’ permission. They include scars from plastic surgery, accidents, burns, self-harm recovery, and other life experiences. Behind each image is a person who decided to rewrite part of their story through art. As Elvira shared with Bored Panda: “I hope these transformations inspire anyone living with scars to know that there are options – and that scars do not have to define how you see yourself.”
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#1 Tattoo On Burn Scar By Accident Suffered In Childhood
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Many of her clients lived with their scars for years or even decades. Some avoided wearing certain clothes, going to the beach, or looking at themselves in the mirror. While a tattoo cannot erase a scar, it can transform the way someone feels about it.
Every project is designed individually. The artist carefully studies the scar’s texture, color, maturity, and location before creating artwork that works with the skin instead of trying to hide it completely. The goal is to create harmony, not perfection.
#2 Tattoo In Scarring For Complications After Plastic Surgery
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#3 Tattoo In Scar By Surgical Removal Of Birthmark
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#4 Extensive Scar Tattoo Due To Traffic Accident
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#5 Tattoo In A Scar Of Graft Burn After Traffic Accident
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#6 Tattoo On Acne Scars
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#7 Detail Of Tattoo In Deep Scar On The Back By Accident
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#8 Tattoo In Deep Scar Due To Surgical Complication
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#9 Tattoo In Abdominoplasty Scar
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#10 Tattoo On Keloid Scar For Acne
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#11 Tattoo On Acne Scars With Keloid
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#12 Tattooing On Surgical Scar
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#13 Tattoo On Acne Scars
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#14 Tattoo In Surgical Scar After Traffic Accident
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#15 Tattoo In A Scar Of Burn Suffered In Childhood
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#16 Tattoo On Keloid Scar
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#17 Tattoo On Scars Of Keloids
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#18 Tattoo In A Domestic Accident Scar
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#19 Brachioplasty Scar Tattoo After Weight Loss
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#20 Tattoo In Abdominoplasty Scar With Deep Areas Due To Complications
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#21 Tattooing On Self-Inflicted Scars
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#22 Tattoo In Surgical Scar After Traffic Accident
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#23 Tattoo On Acne Scar With Keloid
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#24 Tattoo On Extensive Burn Scar With Graft
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#25 Tattoo On A Keloid Scar
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#26 Tattoo In Surgical Scar After Traffic Accident
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#27 Tattooing In Surgical Scars
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#28 Tattoo In Scar After Surgical Complication
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#29 Tattoo On Keloid Scars For Acne
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#30 Scar Tattoo By Bicycle Accident
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