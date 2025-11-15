30 “Ugly Ducklings” Share Their Incredible Transformations Into Beautiful Swans (New Pics)

Growing up can be a radically different experience for young people, ranging from complete and utter awkwardness to extreme popularity. And all of this depends on a mix of your genes and your lifestyle.
Luckily, even if you’ve had a hard time liking yourself in your teens and early twenties, you can still end up full of confidence and love for how you look later on in life. And the proof is in the r/uglyduckling subreddit where people post photos of themselves where they’re proud to show the world how much they’ve changed. Upvote the photos that caught your eye as you’re scrolling down. Keep in mind that, despite the name of the community, they’re incredibly friendly and nobody thinks that anyone featured in the photos is ‘ugly.’
In the mood for some more wholesome glow-up photos? Bored Panda’s got you covered! Check out our most recent posts about the ‘Ugly Duckling’ online group right here, here, as well as here. Just remember, dear Pandas, we’re all beautiful in our own unique ways, but sometimes it takes some hard-fought changes in our lives and how we look so that we can love ourselves fully. And at the end of the day, that’s what really matters—that we love ourselves, not what others think of how we look.
#1 “When I Loved Pizza & Was Insecure (17)” Versus “Still Love Pizza & Learned To Love Myself (25)”
Image source: reddit.com
#2 15-25
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Proud Of How Far I’ve Come
Image source: reddit.com
#4 27 To 37. Getting Older Isn’t So Bad
Image source: reddit.com
#5 14 vs. 36
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Used To Be Obese, Depressed, And Bullied. Thankful Of Where I Am Now
Image source: BaconThatBurger
#7 People Used To Call Me Cheeks, 10 Years Can Do A Lot!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 14-20, Freed My Eyes And Brows, Lost The Belly, Got A Tan
Image source: ForcedHibernation
#9 17-27 I Decided That I Didn’t Want To Die Young From Drug Overdose So I Cut My Hair And Here We Are 10 Years Later
Image source: reddit.com
#10 15 And 22
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Thicc To Less Thicc. Weird How A Year And A Few Months Can Change Your Life
Image source: reddit.com
#12 14 To 22 Grew Into My Face And Stopped Hating Every Aspect Of My Existence!
Image source: reddit.com
#13 14, 16 And 18. Down 100lbs And A Cardio Fiend
Image source: Vincent-the-great
#14 17 Left And 27 Right. People Said I Looked Like Hurley From Lost
Image source: reddit.com
#15 15/17 vs. 21 (About To Turn 22)
Image source: No-Situation849
#16 15 -> 16 -> 20. Looking Back At Old Pictures Like, No Wonder I Used To Be So Depressed
Image source: DorieFoxx
#17 Then (12): Hasn’t Kissed A Boy, But Pretty Good At Violin. Now (24): Still Hasn’t Kissed A Boy, Bad At Violin, But Finally Has Some Direction In Life!
Image source: reddit.com
#18 2015-2021
Image source: Iljari
#19 Left (16 Years Old, Never Kissed A Boy, Genuinely Believed I Would Be A 40 Year Old Virgin), Right (26 Years Old, Much Happier)
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Dyed My Hair, Opened My Eyes, Got Eyebrows… (13y/O-21y/O)
Image source: reddit.com
#21 14 To 20 Because People Said My Resting Face Was Angry
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Sweeping The Leg Since 1995. Age (8?) To 25 – Glad It All Worked Out, But I Never Did Get That Black Belt
Image source: reddit.com
#23 6th Grade And 21
Image source: reddit.com
#24 12-30
Image source: Coderbro17
#25 15 vs. 28
Image source: reddit.com
#26 [30] [f] Really Feeling The Glow Up
Image source: SparkleTits7
#27 16 Yo/25 Yo
Image source: ChickenLegends
#28 13 vs. 23 – Let’s Just Say The Last Decade Has Been… A Wild Ride Lol
Image source: reddit.com
#29 F 8 To 22. One Bad Haircut Had Turned Me Into Young Anakin Skywalker
Image source: reddit.com
#30 10 Years Can Change A Lot! (13-23) To Be Fair, I Had A Really Bad Haircut Phase
Image source: reddit.com
