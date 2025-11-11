56 Incredible DIY Projects That Show What A Bit Of Paint And Patience Can Do

by

Our home is our sanctuary—the place where we spend much of our time and unwind from the outside world. It’s only natural to want to love what we’re surrounded by and to create the kind of atmosphere that feels right.

Bringing those ideas to life can be expensive, but some determined people choose to take it into their own hands. In the DIYUK community on Reddit, British DIYers proudly share their most impressive before-and-after projects. Scroll down to see their transformations and maybe find some inspiration for your own home.

#1 The Dreaded Hall/Stairs/Landing Project That’s Been On The Cards For 5 Years

Image source: Rude-Leader-5665

#2 Budget IKEA Fitted Wardrobes

Image source: jacoblb_

#3 DIY Home Office Garage Conversion

Image source: Cautious_Success_927

#4 1 Year Of Ownership

Image source: General_Squash7863

#5 My Dad Went With A Creative Approach To Covering A Gap In His Skirting Board Where A Radiator Was Removed

Image source: diycozigotta

#6 I Made A Built In Bed For My Daughter

Image source: Pete1989

#7 I Began To Think I’d Never Get It Back To A Usable State!

Image source: Blackdogglazed

#8 So I Finally Finished My Project I Am So Bloody Happy. It’s Not Perfect In A Few Places But I Did It Myself (Mostly) Thanks To This Sub. More Info In The Decription

Image source: ajfromuk

#9 Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Made A Gate!

Image source: Kristen242

#11 4 Day Weekend So Finally Got Around To Improving The Wc

Image source: Shaka04

#12 Budget Bathroom Renovation Complete

Image source: MyTeaSpatula

#13 How It Started vs. How It’s Going!

Image source: Flying_Hurker

#14 Self Build Garden Room/Office

Image source: BlackLionFilm

#15 Bedroom Makeover. Don’t Look Too Closely!

Image source: Several-Anteater4597

#16 Can’t Afford A New Kitchen Yet So Painted The Cabinets

Image source: hanni91

#17 Solar Log Store

Image source: takoa64

#18 Pebbledash Removal

Image source: meadowsandcrofts

#19 4 Months Later, Its Almost Finished

Image source: foamoirefresher

#20 Before And After

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Finished Bathroom Renovation (Update From 4 Months Ago!)

Image source: dicko87

#22 Hallway And Living Room Glow Up!

Image source: Stretch_Careless

#23 One Of Our Lockdown 1 Projects. Convert The Useless Corner Under The Stairs Into A Shoe Drawer!

Image source: charlie_boo

#24 Not A Trades Person, But I Had A Go At Building A Faux Chimney, I Think It Looks Alright. First Real Project I’ve Taken On Like This

Image source: Mcrln

#25 Freshened Up The Stairs In My Ex Council Hose. :) First Time Home Owner

Image source: JlouM

#26 Update: I Know Some People Were Keen To See The Result Of My Tiler’s £400 Quote

Image source: guzusan

#27 I Was Thinking Of Replacing My Front Door But Ended Up Painting It For Just £30 Instead

Image source: muffingg

#28 First Attempt

Image source: Tiggerkieron

#29 Front Room Renovation

Image source: fuku_visit

#30 Ruined Potting Shed To Garden Hideaway

Image source: pumblechook17

#31 Novice Bathroom Glow Up

Image source: randomcheesecake555

#32 Bought A New Gaff And Thought I’d Spruce Up The Floors A Bit

Image source: Ru5k0

#33 Before And After

Image source: southwardyeti1

#34 Success! My Wife Didn’t Believe I Could, But I Did

Image source: Quiet-Ad-4572

#35 Just Some Shelves, But Quite Proud Of The Result

Image source: Sad-Vegetable-1332

#36 My First Real Venture Into DIY, A Home Gym At The Bottom Of The Garden!

Image source: cryordiy

#37 DIY Bathroom Glow Up £3000 With Underfloor Heating

Image source: benhendrix

#38 Under Stairs Storage

Image source: WolfShapedBomb97

#39 Driveway

Image source: Derbytillidie

#40 Roof Terrace Refurb

Image source: TheNarwhalTusk

#41 DIY Built In Wardrobe Project (In Photos)

Image source: Brighty_0171

#42 Built-In Wardrobes

Image source: Several-Anteater4597

#43 Before And After Of Fitting My Own Kitchen

Image source: jackk190

#44 Massive DIY Job

Image source: Appropriate-Gap5484

#45 Guys. It’s Habitable!!! I Did It!!

Image source: GladAd2948

#46 New Windows

Image source: FerretBorn1980

#47 Stairwells And Stair Runners, You Say? Had My Protractor Out For This One

Image source: CockConsumer

#48 Cupboard To Small Shower Room. DIY

Image source: Working_Tennis2763

#49 Well I’m Pretty Happy With The Outcome! For A Bricky!

Image source: CPRE28

#50 I Built This

Image source: fly4seasons

#51 Found These Victorian Tiles Under Our Carpet!

Image source: Bi5hBa5hBo5h

#52 Budget Kitchen Refresh, £106 On Mdf And Paint

Image source: farkinhell

#53 Easter Success; No Trip To Screwfix!

Image source: Total_HD

#54 Gave The Kitchen A New Face-Lift. Only Took About £250 And A Weekend. Feeling Chuffed

Image source: MrCard200

#55 Victorian Door Repair

Image source: reuben876

#56 Painted Kitchen Cupboards. What Should I Do With Tiles?

Image source: Commercial-Brick-613

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
