56 Incredible DIY Projects That Show What A Bit Of Paint And Patience Can Do

Our home is our sanctuary—the place where we spend much of our time and unwind from the outside world. It’s only natural to want to love what we’re surrounded by and to create the kind of atmosphere that feels right.
Bringing those ideas to life can be expensive, but some determined people choose to take it into their own hands. In the DIYUK community on Reddit, British DIYers proudly share their most impressive before-and-after projects. Scroll down to see their transformations and maybe find some inspiration for your own home.
#1 The Dreaded Hall/Stairs/Landing Project That’s Been On The Cards For 5 Years
Image source: Rude-Leader-5665
#2 Budget IKEA Fitted Wardrobes
Image source: jacoblb_
#3 DIY Home Office Garage Conversion
Image source: Cautious_Success_927
#4 1 Year Of Ownership
Image source: General_Squash7863
#5 My Dad Went With A Creative Approach To Covering A Gap In His Skirting Board Where A Radiator Was Removed
Image source: diycozigotta
#6 I Made A Built In Bed For My Daughter
Image source: Pete1989
#7 I Began To Think I’d Never Get It Back To A Usable State!
Image source: Blackdogglazed
#8 So I Finally Finished My Project I Am So Bloody Happy. It’s Not Perfect In A Few Places But I Did It Myself (Mostly) Thanks To This Sub. More Info In The Decription
Image source: ajfromuk
#9 Took Me 3 Months To Complete The Bathroom
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Made A Gate!
Image source: Kristen242
#11 4 Day Weekend So Finally Got Around To Improving The Wc
Image source: Shaka04
#12 Budget Bathroom Renovation Complete
Image source: MyTeaSpatula
#13 How It Started vs. How It’s Going!
Image source: Flying_Hurker
#14 Self Build Garden Room/Office
Image source: BlackLionFilm
#15 Bedroom Makeover. Don’t Look Too Closely!
Image source: Several-Anteater4597
#16 Can’t Afford A New Kitchen Yet So Painted The Cabinets
Image source: hanni91
#17 Solar Log Store
Image source: takoa64
#18 Pebbledash Removal
Image source: meadowsandcrofts
#19 4 Months Later, Its Almost Finished
Image source: foamoirefresher
#20 Before And After
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Finished Bathroom Renovation (Update From 4 Months Ago!)
Image source: dicko87
#22 Hallway And Living Room Glow Up!
Image source: Stretch_Careless
#23 One Of Our Lockdown 1 Projects. Convert The Useless Corner Under The Stairs Into A Shoe Drawer!
Image source: charlie_boo
#24 Not A Trades Person, But I Had A Go At Building A Faux Chimney, I Think It Looks Alright. First Real Project I’ve Taken On Like This
Image source: Mcrln
#25 Freshened Up The Stairs In My Ex Council Hose. :) First Time Home Owner
Image source: JlouM
#26 Update: I Know Some People Were Keen To See The Result Of My Tiler’s £400 Quote
Image source: guzusan
#27 I Was Thinking Of Replacing My Front Door But Ended Up Painting It For Just £30 Instead
Image source: muffingg
#28 First Attempt
Image source: Tiggerkieron
#29 Front Room Renovation
Image source: fuku_visit
#30 Ruined Potting Shed To Garden Hideaway
Image source: pumblechook17
#31 Novice Bathroom Glow Up
Image source: randomcheesecake555
#32 Bought A New Gaff And Thought I’d Spruce Up The Floors A Bit
Image source: Ru5k0
#33 Before And After
Image source: southwardyeti1
#34 Success! My Wife Didn’t Believe I Could, But I Did
Image source: Quiet-Ad-4572
#35 Just Some Shelves, But Quite Proud Of The Result
Image source: Sad-Vegetable-1332
#36 My First Real Venture Into DIY, A Home Gym At The Bottom Of The Garden!
Image source: cryordiy
#37 DIY Bathroom Glow Up £3000 With Underfloor Heating
Image source: benhendrix
#38 Under Stairs Storage
Image source: WolfShapedBomb97
#39 Driveway
Image source: Derbytillidie
#40 Roof Terrace Refurb
Image source: TheNarwhalTusk
#41 DIY Built In Wardrobe Project (In Photos)
Image source: Brighty_0171
#42 Built-In Wardrobes
Image source: Several-Anteater4597
#43 Before And After Of Fitting My Own Kitchen
Image source: jackk190
#44 Massive DIY Job
Image source: Appropriate-Gap5484
#45 Guys. It’s Habitable!!! I Did It!!
Image source: GladAd2948
#46 New Windows
Image source: FerretBorn1980
#47 Stairwells And Stair Runners, You Say? Had My Protractor Out For This One
Image source: CockConsumer
#48 Cupboard To Small Shower Room. DIY
Image source: Working_Tennis2763
#49 Well I’m Pretty Happy With The Outcome! For A Bricky!
Image source: CPRE28
#50 I Built This
Image source: fly4seasons
#51 Found These Victorian Tiles Under Our Carpet!
Image source: Bi5hBa5hBo5h
#52 Budget Kitchen Refresh, £106 On Mdf And Paint
Image source: farkinhell
#53 Easter Success; No Trip To Screwfix!
Image source: Total_HD
#54 Gave The Kitchen A New Face-Lift. Only Took About £250 And A Weekend. Feeling Chuffed
Image source: MrCard200
#55 Victorian Door Repair
Image source: reuben876
#56 Painted Kitchen Cupboards. What Should I Do With Tiles?
Image source: Commercial-Brick-613
