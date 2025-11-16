Brides-To-Be Put Trust In This Makeup Artist To Look Stunning On Their Big Day, And Here Are 23 Of The Best Before-And-After Pics (New Pics)

Doing makeup well takes a steady hand, creativity, and the experience of a professional artist. And Arber Bytyqi, from Kosovo, is among the best of the best. The man and his team help every client feel special, like a princess, worthy of a happily ever after.
Today, we’re featuring some of Arber’s newest, most stunning bridal makeup looks that are bound to make everyone’s jaws drop as the women elegantly float down the aisle during their wedding ceremonies. Scroll down and upvote the photos that you enjoyed the most, Pandas. We think you’ll agree, the brides look just as beautiful in the ‘before’ pictures as in the ‘after’ ones. And be sure to drop by the comments to tell us all about all the magical weddings you’ve been to recently.
#1
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#2
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#3
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#4
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#5
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#6
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#7
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#8
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#9
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#10
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#11
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#12
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#13
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#14
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#15
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#16
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#17
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#18
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#19
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#20
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#21
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#22
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
#23
Image source: arber_bytyqi_mua
