Becoming A Self-Taught Glass Artist (17 Pics)

In 2021, I decided to quit my job as a programmer and completely focus on the creative part of the brain. It was not an easy decision to make but once in a lifetime you get an opportunity to do something like this – do what you love doing 24/7. Now, it’s not a problem to wake up at 5 AM and start working on my own stuff. I’m excited that I can show my products to the world, but at the same time a big responsibility because I’m a quite self-critical person and want to have a perfect product for my clients – always trying to change something and improve it with small details.
At the moment I’m exploring the world of stained glass. This is something I discovered accidentally when I got a present from my girlfriend. It was a book about closed eco-systems and I was impressed with the work of people who mostly combine stained glass and plants. I would have never said that one day I, a law graduate and a self-taught programmer, will fall in love with glass and its innumerable possibilities.
More info: Etsy
#1 Matrix
#2 Tangerine
#3 Weight Of Love
#4 Natural Bloodstream
#5 Yggdrasil
#6 Durmitor
#7 Leaves On The Wind
#8 Green Orange
#9 Gin Seng
#10 The Crown
#11 Snowy Lime
#12 Cubus
#13 Interstellar
#14 Terra Red
#15 Lavandula
#16 Vibrance
#17 Cubus And Durmitor
