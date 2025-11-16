Becoming A Self-Taught Glass Artist (17 Pics)

In 2021, I decided to quit my job as a programmer and completely focus on the creative part of the brain. It was not an easy decision to make but once in a lifetime you get an opportunity to do something like this – do what you love doing 24/7. Now, it’s not a problem to wake up at 5 AM and start working on my own stuff. I’m excited that I can show my products to the world, but at the same time a big responsibility because I’m a quite self-critical person and want to have a perfect product for my clients – always trying to change something and improve it with small details.

At the moment I’m exploring the world of stained glass. This is something I discovered accidentally when I got a present from my girlfriend. It was a book about closed eco-systems and I was impressed with the work of people who mostly combine stained glass and plants. I would have never said that one day I, a law graduate and a self-taught programmer, will fall in love with glass and its innumerable possibilities.

More info: Etsy

#1 Matrix

#2 Tangerine

#3 Weight Of Love

#4 Natural Bloodstream

#5 Yggdrasil

#6 Durmitor

#7 Leaves On The Wind

#8 Green Orange

#9 Gin Seng

#10 The Crown

#11 Snowy Lime

#12 Cubus

#13 Interstellar

#14 Terra Red

#15 Lavandula

#16 Vibrance

#17 Cubus And Durmitor

Patrick Penrose
