150 Euphonious Beautiful Words To Add To Your Dictionary

The English language is a gift that just keeps on giving. It’s estimated that a new English word is created every 98 minutes. That’s approximately 14.7 new words per day! No wonder why learning a new language is such a long process. However, there’s no need to know every single word to master the language.

However, discovering all the new, forgotten, or often overlooked beautiful words in the English language is very much a gratifying experience. Whether you are an aspiring writer, looking to impress your English teacher with your essay, or simply looking for aesthetic words to add to your vocabulary, English has plenty of often underutilized and rare words with beautiful meanings.

While some of the unique words require a rather specific context, such as the word chatoyant, which means the light reflecting in a gemstone, others are very much applicable in everyday scenarios. It’s because these pretty words are often synonymous with other, more commonly used terms. Why call it visually pleasing when you can call it picturesque? Why hide your true feelings when you can dissemble them? P.S. don’t.

Although many beautiful words with deep meanings are rather specific, it doesn’t hurt to know that the English language has many interesting words to offer to add to one’s literary glossary. Below you will find some beautiful English words that are euphonious to one’s ears. After you are done reading through the list, let us know if there’s a beautiful world that you will be adding to your dictionary!

#1

Euphoria

Meaning: an intense feeling of happiness or elation.

#2

Wanderlust

Meaning: a strong desire to travel.

#3

Hitoritabi

Meaning: traveling alone, solitary journey.

#4

Infatuation

Meaning: to have a really strong desire to be near or know more about someone.

#5

Eudaemonia

Meaning: means the state of being lucky or happy.

#6

Eternity

Meaning: forever; always; a limitless time.

#7

Lissome

Meaning: slim, graceful, flexible, supple.

#8

Sorcery

Meaning: the use of magic, especially black magic.

#9

Jubilation

Meaning: feelings of joy.

#10

Scenic

Meaning: lovely appearance.

#11

Angst

Meaning: having a sense of anxiety about how the day will go.

#12

Felicity

Meaning: this one’s just another word for a state of happiness.

#13

Love

Meaning: an intense feeling of deep affection.

#14

Plethora

Meaning: this word is most commonly associated with having an abundance of something.

#15

Elegance

Meaning: the quality of being graceful and stylish in appearance or manner.

#16

Paradox

Meaning: a seemingly absurd or contradictory statement or proposition which when investigated may prove to be well founded or true.

#17

Ethereal

Meaning: extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world.

#18

Surreptitious

Meaning: this word means to act clandestinely or to do or acquire something by stealth.

#19

Lyrical

Meaning: beautifully said.

#20

Rainbow

Meaning: an arch of colors in the sky.

#21

Supine

Meaning: lying face upwards.

#22

Luminescence

Meaning: light products by chemical, electrical, or physiological means.

#23

Aesthetic

Meaning: pleasing appearance.

#24

Thunderous

Meaning: a very loud sound.

#25

Panegyric

Meaning: speech or document written to praise a person.

#26

Cynosure

Meaning: a person or thing that is the centre of attention or admiration.

#27

Incandescent

Meaning: emitting light as a result of being heated.

#28

Raconteur

Meaning: a person that is good at telling stories.

#29

Bungalow

Meaning: a cozy word for a specific type of house: usually one that’s either a single story or two stories with a sloping roof.

#30

Scintilla

Meaning: a tiny trace or spark of a specified quality or feeling.

#31

Aurora

Meaning: describe the dawn, as well as the stunning luminous phenomenon that takes place in the upper atmosphere of a planet’s magnetic polar regions.

#32

Inure

Meaning: means to accept or grow accustomed to something undesirable.

#33

Serendipity

Meaning: the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.

#34

Epiphany

Meaning: life-changing realisation.

#35

Peace

Meaning: this word can refer to a state of mind, freedom from civil disturbances, or a time without war.

#36

Dulcet

Meaning: this word describes anything that is generally pleasing.

#37

Ebullience

Meaning: the quality of being cheerful and full of energy; exuberance.

#38

Lagoon

Meaning: a body of water.

#39

Melancholy

Meaning: a feeling a pensive sadness.

#40

Oblivion

Meaning: a state of unawareness of what’s going on around you

#41

Syzygy

Meaning: an alignment of 3 celestial bodies.

#42

Retrouvailles

Meaning: the happiness of meeting again after a long time.

#43

Luftmensch

Meaning: an impractical dreamer, literally an air person, someone with her head in the clouds.

#44

Diaphanous

Meaning: delicate, translucent, very lightweight.

#45

Rejuvenated

Meaning: looking or feeling refreshed.

#46

Vigorous

Meaning: appearing healthful and strong.

#47

Crescendo

Meaning: the peak in volume of sound that builds up.

#48

Euphonious

Meaning: sounds that are pleasing to hear.

#49

Resounding

Meaning: a sound that repeats.

#50

Tintinnabulation

Meaning: the ringing of bells, sounding of bells.

#51

Ailurophile

Meaning: a person who loves cats.

#52

Ulotrichous

Meaning: curly hair with a coarse or woolly texture.

#53

Erstwhile

Meaning: former, in the past.

#54

Leisure

Meaning: time free from obligations or duty.

#55

Ineffable

Meaning: difficult to accurately describe.

#56

Incendiary

Meaning: extremely hot or inflammatory, anything that causes a fire is incendiary.

#57

Petrichor

Meaning: the word that describes the smell of earth after the rain.

#58

Sumptuous

Meaning: extremely costly, rich, luxurious, or magnificent.

#59

Aesthete

Meaning: one having or affecting sensitivity to the beautiful, especially in art.

#60

Miraculous

Meaning: that which seemed impossible or at least incredibly unlikely without the influence of some supernatural force.

#61

Gossamer

Meaning: a fine, filmy cobweb seen on grass or bushes or floating in the air in calm weather, especially in autumn.

#62

Mellifluous

Meaning: this lyrical word refers to something that is sweet and enjoyable, especially when it comes to sound.

#63

Cherish

Meaning: means to hold dear or cultivate with care and affection.

#64

Elixir

Meaning: he word is used to identify a substance that’s capable of changing base metals into gold.

#65

Quintessential

Meaning: representing the most perfect or typical example of a quality or class.

#66

Lullaby

Meaning: this word is used to describe a soothing melody to get your child to sleep.

#67

Pristine

Meaning: fresh and clean or as if new.

#68

Sanguine

Meaning: it’s typically used as a synonym for optimism, but it can also describe a blood-red hue or something relating to blood.

#69

Tryst

Meaning: a discreet meeting between two lovers.

#70

Idyllic

Meaning: picturesque, beautiful, almost fairytale-like.

#71

Onomatopoeia

Meaning: something that uses the sounds it makes to form its name.

#72

Ripple

Meaning: a small movement or wave.

#73

Sibilant

Meaning: making a hissing sound.

#74

Wherewithal

Meaning: strength and tenacity.

#75

Zenith

Meaning: the highest, most successful point of a situation.

#76

Apricity

Meaning: the warmth of the sun in winter.

#77

Aquiver

Meaning: quivering; trembling.

#78

Kerfuffle

Meaning: a commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views.

#79

Hiraeth

Meaning: a homesickness for a home you can’t return to, or that never was.

#80

Bombinate

Meaning: to make a humming or buzzing noise.

#81

Illicit

Meaning: not legally permitted.

#82

Incandescence

Meaning: light produced by high temperatures.

#83

Vellichor

Meaning: the strange wistfulness of used bookshops.

#84

Sonder

Meaning: the realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as your own.

#85

Evanescent

Meaning: fleeting, fading, or disappearing quickly.

#86

Hullabaloo

Meaning: loud arguing or shouting.

#87

Mondegreen

Meaning: incorrectly hearing or interpreting a song’s lyrics.

#88

Murmurous

Meaning: emitting low noises similar to murmurs.

#89

Nimble

Meaning: quick, easy movements, navigating difficult motions with ease.

#90

Abomination

Meaning: a thing that causes disgust or loathing.

#91

Beleaguer

Meaning: to threaten or cause difficulties for.

#92

Defervescence

Meaning: returning to normal body temperature after having a fever.

#93

Efflorescence

Meaning: what occurs after a time of reflection, study, or development; flowering, blossoming.

#94

Riparian

Meaning: adjacent to a stream or river.

#95

Serendipity

Meaning: a positive occurrence that takes place by chance.

#96

Bucolic

Meaning: pleasant aspects of a rural lifestyle.

#97

Emollient

Meaning: soothing to the skin.

#98

Forbearance

Meaning: patient self-control; restraint and tolerance.

#99

Lagniappe

Meaning: something extra.

#100

Ephemeral

Meaning: things that don’t last forever.

#101

Nadir

Meaning: it is an astronomical term which means the lowest point, as in the “nadir of her popularity.” Its opposite term, zenith, has a similar appeal.

#102

Lassitude

Meaning: describes your tiredness—whether it’s in your body, your mind, or both.

#103

Demure

Meaning: this word is used to describe any modest and reserved behavior.

#104

Solitude

Meaning: the act of being alone and away from society.

#105

Nemesis

Meaning: it is associated with a rival or arch-enemy and can be used to describe inflicting an act of vengeance.

#106

Tranquility

Meaning: another word for being free from agitation of mind or spirit.

#107

Eloquence

Meaning: a quality found in the most skillful politicians, this word refers to persuasive expressiveness.

#108

Sequoia

Meaning: these larger than life trees can be found throughout California, particularly in their namesake national park in the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains.

#109

Opulence

Meaning: great wealth or luxuriousness.

#110

Panacea

Meaning: the word is used to refer to something that could fix everything.

#111

Bodacious

Meaning: this word is often used to describe a body’s curves, bodacious can also be used to describe something that is remarkable or admirable.

#112

Axiom

Meaning: an axiom is a statement that is widely accepted as true.

#113

Silhouette

Meaning: the dark shape and outline of someone or something visible in restricted light against a brighter background.

#114

Ingenue

Meaning: naive and innocent female characters such as Sandy at the start of Grease and Ophelia from Hamlet are examples of ingenues.

#115

Chatoyant

Meaning: light reflecting in a gemstone

#116

Denouement

Meaning: the resolution of a narrative.

#117

Nefarious

Meaning: wicked, evil.

#118

Picturesque

Meaning: visually pleasing, beautifully looking, for example, a landscape.

#119

Rakuyou

Meaning: golden fallen or shredded leaves.

#120

Somnambulist

Meaning: a person who sleepwalks.

#121

Dappled

Meaning: marked with spots or rounded patches.

#122

Defenestration

Meaning: the act of throwing someone out of a window.

#123

Exhilaration

Meaning: the feeling of extreme happiness.

#124

Balletic

Meaning: graceful motions.

#125

Gesticulate

Meaning: expressing meaning with gestures instead of words.

#126

Lamprophony

Meaning: speaking loudly and enunciating carefully.

#127

Saunter

Meaning: to walk in an unhurried manner.

#128

Vestigial

Meaning: remnant of something or smaller version of something that was once full size.

#129

Harbinger

Meaning: a signal for the approach of something else.

#130

Imbue

Meaning: to permeate, be dispersed throughout something.

#131

Languor

Meaning: tiredness or inactivity, especially when pleasurable.

#132

Lithe

Meaning: one syllable and full of grace, the word lithe is used to characterize flexibility and a slim figure.

#133

Renaissance

Meaning: he revival of European art and literature under the influence of classical models in the 14th–16th centuries.

#134

Effervescent

Meaning: bubbles in a liquid.

#135

Extravagance

Meaning: excessive elaboration or lack of restraint in spending money.

#136

Sonorous

Meaning: a deep and full sound.

#137

Limerence

Meaning: the state of being infatuated with another person.

#138

Phosphenes

Meaning: the light and colors produced by rubbing your eyes.

#139

Cromulent

Meaning: appearing legitimate but actually being spurious.

#140

Dissemble

Meaning: to hide one’s true feelings.

#141

Halcyon

Meaning: peaceful, calm, idyllic.

#142

Photogenic

Meaning: one whose beauty can be captured in a photo or video.

#143

Sprightly

Meaning: energetic and upbeat.

#144

Deft

Meaning: skilled movements.

#145

Fugacious

Meaning: fleeting, disappearing after a short time.

#146

Percussive

Meaning: resembling the sound of a drum being beaten.

#147

Wafture

Meaning: the act of waving or a wavelike motion.

#148

Incipient

Meaning: something that is in its early stages.

#149

Labyrinth

Meaning: any maze or place with “intricate passageways” can be described by this word.

#150

Propinquity

Meaning: similar to the term proximity, this word is another way to talk about someone who lives near you.

